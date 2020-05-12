The American Job Loss Numbers Are Surprisingly Hopeful

A very large portion of the job losses comes from areas of the economy that were actually closed, rather than from the more general malaise.

However, a deeper look at the numbers shows some surprising aspects of hope, even good news, along with an oddity.

20 million and more Americans lost their jobs last month - clearly, awful and equally clearly all about the coronavirus.

Sure, 20 million unemployed is not a good look

It's also true that we don't want to have 20 million unemployed any more than the 20 million want to be. But we here are investors, trying to figure out what happens next, not mourners sympathising with the departed - even if the departed are jobs.

However, it is possible to look at these details here and ponder on whether the situation is quite as bleak as it seems.

The extra $600

The last time I mentioned this people shouted at me. We've no proof that people will do nothing just for money etc. Well, actually, yes we do have proof. Better unemployment insurance, unemployment uninsurance paid for longer, creates unemployment. The last test we did of this is when we expanded insurance out to 99 weeks from the more normal 26. It's usual to see a slightly more frantic search for work around the 20th week of unemployment. An awful lot of the unemployed gain work toward the end of their 26 weeks that is. When we extended it out to 99 weeks we didn't see this burst of effort and employment at around week 20.

Odd that, eh?

Do note this is nothing to do with whether insurance should have been extended or whether the $600 should be being paid now. It is only to note that paying people to be unemployed increases the time span that people are willing to be unemployed - that is, it increases the number of people unemployed. Our current unemployment numbers are - however infinitesimally perhaps - higher than they would have been without the higher payment.

The employment numbers

We have them and they're not good:

Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it.

We knew they weren't going to be good and we knew why. This is not a great surprise to any of us.

(Net change in employment from Moody's Analytics)

Note that that's net change in employment, not the measure of unemployment. Which is something that becomes important.

People leaving the workforce

A rather large number of people didn't go from employment to unemployment: they left the workforce altogether. This is a very different thing:

The labor force participation rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points over the month to 60.2 percent, the lowest rate since January 1973 (when it was 60.0 percent).

That's the reversal of the jobs miracle that we've been having this past few years. As the unemployment rate stayed down at what - before it happened - near all economists would have said was full employment we didn't get the associated shortage of workers and wage inflation. Instead we got people outside the labour force being sucked into it. This is great - we've discovered, or encouraged, a larger workforce out of the same population, we're richer.

It is this process that has gone into reverse. And it'll take a long time, years of extremely low unemployment, to reverse this latest change. After all, it did last time, didn't it?

The unemployment rate increased to 14.7%, much less than it could have been, because the labor force contracted by 6.4 million as many laid-off people left the labor force.

That's the not cheerful part of the story, the very uncheerful part. It'll be a long, long, climb to get all of these people back into work.

Unemployment

As a result of this unemployment didn't change by as much as employment. Within unemployment there's good news though. Looking at those who lost their jobs (yes, yes, it's horrible for all of them but see the top about investors, we want to know what happens next) we've not got some general collapse in the market at all. We've got horrible damage to certain sectors. Others are looking like a bad recession - which we've obviously got - but it's not as bad as the headline figures suggest. Have a look at this:

In April, employment in leisure and hospitality plummeted by 7.7 million, or 47 percent. Almost three-quarters of the decrease occurred in food services and drinking places (-5.5 million). Employment also fell in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry (-1.3 million) and in the accommodation industry (-839,000). Employment declined by 2.5 million in education and health services in April. In health care, employment declined by 1.4 million, led by losses in offices of dentists (-503,000), offices of physicians (-243,000), and offices of other health care practitioners (-205,000). Employment also declined in social assistance (-651,000), reflecting job losses in child day care services (-336,000) and individual and family services (-241,000). Employment in private education declined by 457,000 over the month. Professional and business services shed 2.1 million jobs in April. Sharp losses occurred in temporary help services (-842,000) and in services to buildings and dwellings (-259,000). In April, employment in retail trade declined by 2.1 million. Job losses occurred in clothing and clothing accessories stores (-740,000), motor vehicle and parts dealers (-345,000), miscellaneous store retailers (-264,000), and furniture and home furnishings stores (-209,000). By contrast, the component of general merchandise stores that includes warehouse clubs and supercenters gained 93,000 jobs. In April, manufacturing employment dropped by 1.3 million. About two-thirds of the decline was in durable goods manufacturing (-914,000), which saw losses in motor vehicles and parts (-382,000) and in fabricated metal products (-109,000). Nondurable goods manufacturing shed 416,000 jobs. Employment in the other services industry declined by 1.3 million in April, with nearly two-thirds of the decline occurring in personal and laundry services (-797,000). Government employment dropped by 980,000 in April. Employment in local government was down by 801,000, in part reflecting school closures. Employment also declined in state government education (-176,000). Construction employment fell by 975,000 in April, with much of the loss in specialty trade contractors (-691,000). Job losses also occurred in construction of buildings (-206,000). Employment fell in transportation and warehousing in April (-584,000). Transit and ground passenger transportation and air transportation lost 185,000 jobs and 141,000 jobs, respectively.

Yes, that's a long quote but it's in there for a reason. Look closely at those numbers and the vast majority of it all is in those things we've deliberately closed down over those social distancing rules and lockdown.

We have what looks like a nasty little recession in manufacturing, yes. But the jobs losses that make it all look like a depression, even a Depression, are in those areas that we've deliberately closed down.

Presumably, they'll come back quite quickly once we stop insisting they're closed. I tend to doubt that the American fascination (to a European at least) with good dentistry is going to go away and that's half a million jobs right there. And as a journalist in good standing I doubt that the desire to go have a drink is going to disappear (bars are some portion of those 5.5 million jobs lost there in food and drink).

Can we trust the unemployment numbers?

As long as we understand what is being counted, yes we can. The US is pretty good at these numbers about the economy. For example, there's a thought running around that the unemployment numbers don't count all those who have lost work.

In one sense they don't. I've actually pointed it out there, 2.5% (about 6 million or so, six and a half perhaps, people) have gone straight from employment to out of the labour force. So, they're not included in our measure of unemployment.

Remember, unemployment is those unemployed and also looking for a job. If they're not looking then they're out of the workforce, not unemployed. Those 2.5% again. So, the number who have lost employment is at least 6 million higher than the number of unemployed.

It gets worse again. Illegal immigrants (or whatever we're supposed to be calling them these days) might well be able to get work but unemployment insurance is more difficult. So, some will fall through that crack, from employed to not being listed as unemployed.

And further, not everyone has lost all of their work - but to be registered as unemployed you need to. So there's another goodly chunk of people who have lost work but are not in that unemployment number.

Now, does this mean everyone's lying to us about unemployment? No, the numbers are what they are and they've not changed the way they count in this crisis. This is something I say again and again. We've got to understand what a statistic is counting and how before we can really understand what it's telling us.

The plain unemployment numbers do not tell us the number of unemployed people, they never have done. They also don't tell us how many people have lost their jobs, they never do. This does mean that the unemployment numbers aren't telling us how many have lost work but then again, they never do.

It's possible to piece a lot of it back together again by looking at the employment to population ratio which is why we do exactly that as I have done above. But this is all a matter of the details of the statistics, not some plot to keep us all in the dark about how glo0omy things are.

My view

The longer this all goes on the less true my long held view is going to be correct. But the US is already reopening from the lockdown. The total period of it is less than has happened in much of Europe. Thus I think that there will be less permanent loss of capacity in the US. It's also true, drilling down into those numbers, that a significant portion of the job losses - OK, the vast majority - are in fields that are going to come oraring back as soon as the lockdown is over.

Yes, we do have some permanent effects here but it's nothing like the 14 % and more of the labour force that the unemployment numbers say it is, nor is it 20 million jobs as the employment ones say.

I'd still say we're looking at a V shaped recession - or if you prefer a V shaped depression - rather than an L shaped one, where we've moved to a permanently lower level of output and consumption.

The investor view

What this means is that the market reaction so far has been broadly correct. When we were uncertain of what was to happen then a significant fall in the indices and stock prices. Then as more clarity came along a gradual rise to where we are now. My reading of matters is that it's going to be less bad - in the US, I am much more worried about Europe - than the current general reading is thinking it will be.

I thus think that we're going to see a continuation of the rise in the stock market as the reopening of the economy goes ahead. I expect to see many, many, millions of those jobs come back over the summer. Sure, not all, but the majority at least.

I expect stock prices to gradually move higher as a result.

