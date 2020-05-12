Synlogic: A Clinical-Stage Biopharma With A Good Risk/Reward Ratio

Synlogic (SYBX) is a clinical-stage biopharma that is trying to create what the company calls Synthetic Biotic medicines. These Synthetic Biotic medicines are microbes that are synthetically engineered to efficiently target and treat patients. Initially, Synlogic has been focused on rare metabolic diseases with an underserved patient population, but, now, the company is trying to expand its focus to include immunologic treatments for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Synlogic has a solid cash runway, so the company presents an interesting opportunity if the benefit of its innovative technology can be proven in the clinic. In this article, I discuss Synlogic's pipeline development, balance sheet position, and my estimated valuation for the company.

Synlogic's Metabolic Disease Program Already Has a Proprietary Asset in Phase 2

Synlogic's original internal pipeline is metabolic focused. The rationale behind this is that there are several severe metabolic diseases caused by toxic metabolites that are reachable from the gastrointestinal tract. Thus, they are targetable by Synlogic's synthetic probiotics designed to consume the toxic metabolites and alleviate disease pathology.

Figure 1: Synlogic Pipeline (source: Synlogic's Website)

Synlogic's lead asset, SYNB1618, is targeting phenylketonuria (PKU). PKU is an inherited condition whereby the body cannot properly process the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe). This causes elevated levels in the body which can lead to irreversible neurological damage and other severe consequences.

SYNB1618, as with all of Synlogic's current therapies, is a synthetically engineered version of the bacterium E. coli Nissle. E. coli Nissle bacteria are commonly used in probiotic supplements and have been shown to have good survival in the human GI tract. Synlogic's synthetically engineered version has 2 different mechanisms added in that consume Phe in the gut.

Figure 2: Mechanism of Action for Synlogic's Lead Clinical Asset (source: corporate presentation)

As you can see, one mechanism is that SYNB1618 provides the PAL enzyme which converts Phe into TCA in the blood stream. TCA is then converted into hippuric acid and excreted in urine. The other mechanism uses L-amino acid deaminase to convert Phe into phenylpyruvate and, eventually, phenyl-lactic acid which can again be excreted.

Synlogic completed a Phase 1/2a trial last year with safety and tolerability as the primary endpoints but with the biomarker levels related to that first mechanism as secondary endpoints. There was a statistically significant increase in the relevant biomarkers versus placebo, meaning that SYNB1618 must have been consuming at least some Phe, although we do not know yet if it was an amount that would be relevant to slowing disease progression in PKU patients. Synlogic now plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial for its lead asset this year, but the company said to expect delays to it though due to COVID-19.

SYNB1618 has gotten an FDA Fast Track and orphan drug designation which will hopefully make its path to eventual approval a smoother and speedier ride. The PKU market was about $446 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at an 11% compounded rate over the next few years. At least one market research company is projecting SYNB1618 to start taking market share in 2023 and garner around 30% of the total market by 2026; however, it's also worth noting that a developmental therapy at the stage of SYNB1618 only has a 20% overall chance of making it to the market by my estimation which is factored into my modeling.

The company's previous lead asset for hyperammonemia failed to show a treatment effect in a Phase 1/2a trial. This is definitely a cause for concern, although I'm not overly worried since it failed at a stage where SYNB1618 has already shown at least some preliminary effectiveness. That being said, the fact that none of Synlogic's therapies have made it far enough into the clinic to prove effectiveness in a trial specifically designed with that as the primary endpoint has to be considered the company's biggest risk moving forward. It's not outside the realm of possibility that what has looked like a promising technology in preclinical testing will simply not work in humans.

Synlogic's other two metabolic disease indications are in maple syrup urine disease and enteric hyperoxaluria. Maple syrup urine disease, similar to PKU, is an inherited condition that results in the lack of an important enzyme. It results in a build-up of certain branched chain amino acids, and elevated levels of these particular branched chain amino acids can be extremely dangerous. Like PKU, there is currently not a great therapeutic option.

Enteric hyperoxaluria is sometimes a side-effect of inflammatory bowel diseases and it results in a build-up of oxalates in the blood stream. Oxalates are in many foods, and you may have heard of them as a common cause of kidney stones. In hyperoxaluria, oxalate concentrations can get high enough to not only cause kidney stones, but they also can even lead to kidney failure. Both of these programs are still preclinical and very early, but the company plans to declare clinical candidates for each of them in 2H 2020. They seem to fit well with Synlogic's rationale for using their Synthetic Biotic technology in metabolic diseases, so I'm cautiously optimistic about them for now.

Synlogic is Expanding its Technology into High-Value Areas

Beyond the initial metabolic disease targets, Synlogic's next area of pipeline expansion is in immunology, targeting oncology specifically, and inflammatory disease indications. The idea behind the potential cancer usage is that a Synthetic Biotic treatment could be delivered directly to the tumor microenvironment and cause changes that would beneficially activate both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Synlogic already has one such potential therapy in the clinic, SYNB1891.

Figure 3: Mechanism of Action for SYNB1891 (source: corporate presentation)

Figure 3 shows the way SYNB1891 is intended to function, by producing a STING agonist in the tumor microenvironment. Recent research by independent groups has shown that STING agonists like what SYNB1891 is designed to produce are a promising intervention in cancer immunotherapy.

SYNB1891 is currently engaged in a Phase 1 trial as a monotherapy to figure out the maximum tolerated human dose with a goal of using that dosing information to initiate an eventual Phase 2 trial in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab (Tecentriq). Given that over 15 different cancer therapies are blockbuster drugs each year (>$1 billion in sales), it's easy to see why Synlogic's oncology program is important to the company's value proposition. That being said, the program is still very early, and I calculate the odds of this program ever getting to approval at only 12% in my modeling.

Synlogic's inflammatory bowel disease programs are once again targeting beneficial changes in the gut. The company partnered with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in 2015 to investigate this area and achieved both the first and second milestones of the partnership in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Under their agreement, AbbVie has the right to acquire Synlogic's subsidiary that houses this area of development which would include its top 3 product candidates.

This could potentially come as soon as Synlogic has an IND-enabling package ready on the lead product candidate, and if it were to happen, the cash that Synlogic would receive would be extremely helpful in funding development of the rest of the pipeline. Synlogic has also said that it is actively seeking out additional opportunities to partner with other companies to use Synlogic's Synthetic Biotic technology, and any such partnership could unlock significant further value for shareholders.

Synlogic is Sufficiently Funded to Buy Time to Prove its Technology

Synlogic appears well funded for now. Synlogic's cash runway was $127 million at year end which it says should last into 2022. This seems fairly reasonable given that Synlogic burned about $57 million last year. Still though, Synlogic will clearly need far more than its current cash to get any of its therapies to the market, so barring the company getting significant cash from multiple new, lucrative partnerships, Synlogic will have to sell shares to raise funds, diluting shareholders in the process, or take on debt. Right now, the company hasn't utilized debt funding, so Synlogic might use that as a potential non-dilutive way to raise at least some of the cash it will need.

Synlogic Shows a Good Risk/Reward in My Valuation Model At Current Price Levels

I attempted to calculate a present value of Synlogic's potential future cash flow and then subtracted out estimated R&D for all of Synlogic's current pipeline and SG&A expenses. I estimate SG&A expenses as 35% of revenue once the company has substantial cash flow and scale the numbers up fairly evenly from present values for the years in between. I also adjusted for future cash flow needs, and those are likely to be substantial as the company's cash runway is only estimated to get it to 2022 right now, which is likely well before the company will have a marketed therapy.

For the cancer indication (SYNB1891), I modeled Synlogic's therapy, if successful, as hitting peak sales equivalent to the number 20 drug on the best sellers list, scaled up proportional to the expected future growth of the cancer market described above. I did this because using market share didn't seem appropriate when which particular cancers SYNB1891 might eventually be approved for are unknown at this point. For SYNB1618, I used a calculation of peak market share based on the overall market for PKU as I more typically do. I didn't factor in any present value for the other oncology indications generically listed in Synlogic's pipeline, and for the other 2 metabolic diseases, I gave their potential future cash flow a present value of $44 million each just representing their extremely early nature.

I've included most of the relevant inputs and results for SYN1618 and SYNB1891 as well as for the company as a whole in Figure 4:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Figure 4: Present Value Calculations for Synlogic (source: data from Synlogic's 10-K and corporate presentation and my calculations based on them)

As you can see, I got a present value of about $123 million, well above the company's current market cap is only about $75 million. This translates to a fair value estimate of $4.07/share.

Figure 5: Synlogic Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Thus, Synlogic looks like a good value at current levels, although, obviously, still a high-risk investment due to the early stages of its assets. As discussed above, the clinical failure of Synlogic's prior lead asset is definitely big risk to consider in this analysis. I usually require a margin of safety of 20% before making an investment, but I went with 30% in this particular case due to the clinical failure of Synlogic's prior lead asset. Even after factoring in that above-average margin of safety, Synlogic still meets my personal buy threshold.

Conclusion

Synlogic offers a novel approach to potentially treating rare metabolic disorders, cancer, and inflammatory bowel disorders. Two of the company's assets are already in the clinic, and Synlogic has a cash runway that could last 2 more years - plenty of time to provide additional proof of concept and, hopefully, allow for cash raises at a higher valuation. My valuation model for the company suggests that it presents a good risk/reward profile at its current price. I have a position in Synlogic currently but will consider adding to it as room opens up in my portfolio.

