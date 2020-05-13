PCI And PDI: What To Make Of The NAVs Of The PIMCO Twins

In Part II, we will look at the funds that have reduced borrowing (leverage) the most, and thus have the lowest chance of recovering their NAV.

We also saw PCI, in particular, delverage, meaning reducing their outstanding borrowing to keep leverage in line with their 50% limit.

One of the biggest issues for our members has been the dismal performance of the PIMCO taxable CEFs. The NAVs on the "PIMCO Twins" are down significantly from mid February. The NAVs fell in line with the S&P 500 but have not seen the same sort of recovery. We now have some data out that shows the extent of the deleveraging.

Here's the last three month performance of the NAVs of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI):

For the newer members, we publish a PIMCO CEF Comparison sheet available on the tools drop down. It shows key information, which includes the allocation to the sub sectors to get an easy look across the funds and how different they are, or similar as the case may be.

For instance, we look at the non-agency MBS sector which does shift across funds. All 11 of the taxable PIMCO CEFs have an allocation to the space. But it ranges from as low as 15% in PGP (which is really not a bond fund) to as much as 65% in PCM (which is their mortgage fund). PCI has 45% exposure to non-agency and PDI has 50%. The rest of the popular PIMCO funds have less - typically in the 25%-35% area. PIMCO Income Opp (PKO), which used to be more closely aligned with PCI and PDI, seems to have reduced its weight to non-agency MBS and now looks more like PFL and PTY.

The high allocation to non-agency MBS in PCI likely caused that fund to reduce outstanding leverage the most as it hit the upper end of the allowed range. PCI and PDI also are slightly different from the other taxable CEFs in that they have explicit language in the prospectus forbidding leverage greater than 50%. This was likely due to the fact that they IPOd after 2008 and was a compromise to get these to market.

PCI reduced their leverage by approximately $430M or approximately 16.8%. Compare that to PDI which only reduced their repo borrowing by 3.8% from $1.02B to $984M. One of the reasons for the lighter deleveraging is likely the slightly lower non-agency MBS exposure. But the larger reason was most likely the at-the-market offering. These are new shares that both funds (plus PTY) can issue when the shares trade at a premium. Given PDIs higher valuation, they will likely be able to sell more shares to the market. Lastly, PCI has typically run with higher leverage by about 2% for the last couple of years.

These funds are often running up near the ceiling for leverage. Rarely have these funds been below 40% and most of the time run around 45%. With a 50% limit to their gearing, you don't need assets to decline much in order to see a need to reduce the outstanding borrowing. A few extra percent can make a large difference producing a greater amount of forced selling.

Thus, PCI was forced to sell more bonds going into the depths of the drop which means those positions were not there for the recovery. You can see that clearly in the recovery since March 23. With these portfolios largely identical, a 123 bps improvement is fairly significant.

And with PDI only briefly going to a discount, they are likely going to continue selling shares into the crisis, adding much needed fresh capital to reduce leverage naturally, without nearly as much forced selling.

NAVs Are Healing

We always have said that you need to watch the NAVs of these funds for a lens into their distributions and what they are doing in the portfolios. The decline in the NAVs of the taxable CEFs was primarily a function of the liquidity crunch that hit the non-agency space plus deleveraging, plus much wider credit spreads. Let's de-compress each of those factors.

Liquidity: As we've noted on several occasions, liquidity seized up in the non-agency MBS space. This was caused by a significant amount of forced selling, first by both open-end mutual funds as investors redeemed shares and second by mortgage REITs forced to sell off their non-agency positions. All this flooding of the market by sellers of non-agency MBS, a sector that is not very liquid to start with, caused prices to crash.

The average non-agency MBS fell to about 60 cents on the dollar with some vulture hedge funds buying at 40 cents to some desperate sellers looking to unload large quantities of bonds. But it should be noted that this was primarily due to the liquidity and multitude of sellers. Sure, some widening in spreads can be expected but more in line with what the high yield master index is doing.

Using the drop in AlphaCentric Income Opp Fund (IOFIX) as a proxy, we think the NAV of PCI and PDI (especially) can return to their prior levels over time. On their call, IOFIX managers noted that they had not experienced a default and said that if prices on their non-agency positions returned to where they were three months ago, the NAV would be fully recovered. While PCI and PDI are not 100% non-agency MBS, they are half of the fund.

Deleveraging: We noted some of the deleveraging above. But I would note that the production on net investment income is what really matters. We estimate only a small (low single digit) decrease in NII from the deleveraging on PCI. And even lower to nothing for PDI and PCM. Investors focus a lot on deleveraging - or forced selling - but in reality, for most funds like munis and well-run taxables, it doesn't have too much of an effect.

Credit spreads: The spread on high-yield credit remains wide but has recovered about 45% of the move since the bottom on March 23. As the spreads come in, the NAV will continue to increase. About 20% of both PCI and PDI are made up of high yield credits. Plus they have another ~8% in EM debt that acts like high-yield credit. With one third of the portfolio exposed to these spreads, it will make a large difference when the spreads come back in to pre-crisis levels.

Will They Need To Cut The Distribution?

May 1 came and went and PIMCO did not cut a single distribution. This is traditional PIMCO as they really dislike cutting and prefer to maintain the prior levels as long as possible. They then adjust big.

As we noted last month, we did not foresee a distribution cut to these funds. And I do not see a need in the near term. For most investors, while they care about their market values being down thanks to a lower NAV, the income production is their primary concern.

The monthly UNII reports gets a lot of play, but in reality, month-to-month numbers are not all that important. The most critical factors for distribution stability are two things: 1) Longer-term coverage rates and UNII levels, and 2) section 19a notices.

Looking longer term for coverage ratios and the trends can provide a lot of insight into the stability of the payment. We often post this coverage chart which shows the three-month coverage ratio on a month-by-month basis. The actual three-month figure is actually fairly unimportant from the distribution standpoint. We like to look at the trends of those numbers more so than the actual number.

More importantly is the six-month, and better yet, the fiscal year-to-date figures provided on the same report from PIMCO. The taxable funds have fiscal year ends of June or July. So by calendar year end, you have a six-month number, and anything from January to June, you have nearly a full year coverage number. We think this is their big bogey for the distribution.

The current fiscal year to date coverage ratio for PCI and PDI are 92% and 104.2%, respectively. And how has that changed over the past few months. Well, since you asked...

You can see that the coverage on a fiscal year to date level has been very stable for quite some time. We do think it will trail down a bit in the next few months but then rebound as they catch the benefit of bond swaps and lower borrowing costs.

What the heck am I talking about?

With the deleveraging mentioned above, we expect to see some loss of net investment income. They sold some bonds and used the proceeds to pay down their outstanding borrowing. Those bonds paid interest. That interest is what goes into the numerator of the coverage ratio calculation. Since they sold bonds, net investment income is likely to fall.

However, that's a one-time event. Offsetting that would be lower borrowing costs as repo rates and short-term interest costs go toward zero. Those lower borrowing costs reduce expenses and increase net investment income.

Bond swaps are where they can make up a lot of the income loss - and perhaps be a net gainer. In January, a typical non-agency MBS traded at 85-90 cents on the dollar and had a yield of approximately 6%. Given the drop in that space, they could then buy new non-agency MBS at 50 cents on the dollar with a yield north of 10%. The problem is that these funds have little in the way of dry powder.

So the portfolio manager can instead swap out of positions that have not moved much or are down only slightly in price and buy the more compelling security for the portfolio. If they can swap $1 of the portfolio yielding 5% for one earning 10%, and do that across even 5% of the portfolio, they can increase net investment income by approximately 5%. If they can do that on a larger percentage of the portfolio, while also reducing leverage costs, it can be a meaningful contribution to NII.

We'll find out in a couple of weeks time just what happened to coverage in the month of April along with any changes to the portfolio composition. That should help with ascertaining distribution stability which is now safe for another four weeks.

Concluding Thoughts

While some deleveraging has occurred in PCI primarily, but other PIMCO taxable CEFs as well, the effects are minimal to NII production and ultimately to the NAV levels as we demonstrated. The NAV is starting to recover and we think it will take a significant amount of time before they reach prior levels. The deleveraging certainly delays that some but it's not a "permanent impairment" like that realized in the MLP and even the CLO space.

The distribution stability is of the most concern to investors. For now, we think they are secure but the next few months of UNII reports will be critical. The most recent reports show a decline in coverage but we believe what matters most are the longer-term figures, especially the fiscal year-to-date as we approach the funds' year-ends in June. Those numbers have been stable for the last several months near 100% and would indicate that the distributions are relatively safe.

The falloff in the March numbers is not all that concerning and will likely rebound in April as they lower leverage costs and reposition the portfolio via bond swaps to generate higher NII. That should offset any loss of income from deleveraging. As the NAV recovers as well, which we have shown above that it has already started doing, they should be able to continue to re-lever up and compound the income. That said, they do run the same risk should there be another period of volatility and liquidity lock-up, though I do think that's relatively low since the Fed has stepped in.

In the meantime, we have held off buying any more for two reasons: 1) The discount is no longer there and was only there briefly. 2) We already own a significant amount and other funds out there, we feel, are better positioned for NAV recovery from the non-agency MBS space. Should that change, we would likely add to our position. But for now, I want to see continued growth in the NAV and at least one more UNII sheet to make sure that the distribution is safe.

In part II, we look at the changes in the outstanding borrowing of each of the taxable funds as that's an indication of how quickly the NAVs can recover. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, DPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.