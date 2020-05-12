Embraer: The Future Looks Bleak After Boeing Kills $5.26 Billion Joint Venture Project

At the same time, it will be very hard to become profitable in the current environment, as the demand for new aircraft will be weak in the upcoming years.

Embraer's (NYSE:ERJ) future is uncertain. Just two weeks ago, Boeing (NYSE:BA) decided to kill its joint venture project with Embraer that was worth $5.26 billion, and instead, it raised $25 billion in debt in order to stay afloat in this turbulent time. According to the agreement that was signed in 2018, Embraer was supposed to receive close to $3 billion in net proceeds in exchange for giving away an 80% stake that was worth $4.2 billion in the new joint venture. However, the global pandemic ravaged the aerospace industry and stopped any major deals from happening.

Embraer believes that Boeing wrongfully terminated the project, and it already filed for arbitration, as its market cap shrinks below $1 billion. The arbitration process will take years to resolve itself, but time is of the essence right now, and Embraer's future at this point is uncertain. It's better to avoid this stock and the whole aerospace industry for now, and look for other, more lucrative opportunities that the market offers. It will take years for the industry to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels, and it's unlikely that Embraer will be able to get through all of this without accounting more losses.

A Project That Never Happened

The Boeing-Embraer joint venture was supposed to help both companies unlock value in the commercial and military aviation fields. Boeing estimated that the project would've helped it to increase its annual earnings by $150 million thanks to the cost synergies. For Embraer, the project would've helped it to receive close to $3 billion in net proceeds, which were planned to be spent on the additional repurchase of its stock, dividends, and new investments. Also, Embraer would've got 51% of earnings from the sales of KC-390 military transport aircraft, which was later renamed to C-390 Millennium. The joint venture was also supposed to help Embraer enter new markets by leveraging Boeing's global relationships.

Nevertheless, on April 25, Boeing decided to abandon the project and leave Embraer to its own, saying that it was unable to agree on the final terms of the deal. At the same time, Embraer said that Boeing wrongfully dumped the joined venture and terminated the agreement. In a press release, Embraer stated:

We believe Boeing has engaged in a systematic pattern of delay and repeated violations of the MTA, because of its unwillingness to complete the transaction in light of its own financial condition and 737 MAX and other business and reputational problems.

Considering this, we believe that Embraer's future looks bleak. The company hasn't released its Q1 results yet, but it will likely disappoint the company's investors. At the same time, in Q2, the situation will be even worse. As we are in the midst of a global pandemic, it's very unlikely that the aerospace industry will recover sometime soon. Even with a market cap of less than $1 billion, Embraer doesn't look like a solid company to own. It has negative operating and net margins, and its EV/EBITDA of 16.84x is nearly twice as high in comparison to the industry's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.21x.

There are several reasons why we believe that buying the company even at the current price is not a good idea. Not only the company will not receive $3 billion in net proceeds, but it will also not have the ability to sell its now non-existing 20% in the joint venture to Boeing in a few years anymore. Cost-cutting programs will take place right now, and investors should forget about receiving any dividends in the foreseeable future.

While Embraer has $2.72 billion in cash on its balance sheet, its outstanding debt is $3.2 billion. The good thing is that less than 15% of its outstanding debt is due in the next two years. However, with negative margins and a net loss of $210 million in 2019, the company will need to find new ways to raise capital to avoid a liquidity crisis down the road. Considering the current market environment, it's hard for us to imagine how the company will return to profitability in the next year or two, as the demand for new aircraft will be down in the upcoming years.

With no guidance issued for 2020, investors are left in the dark. Currently, Embraer can obtain $1 billion to $1.5 billion in credit lines from Brazil's development bank, and at the same time, it could receive state aid as a part of the country's relief program. However, both of those options mean that Embraer will add additional debt to its balance sheet, increasing its debt burden.

At this very moment, Embraer's future looks bleak. The company is trapped in an industry that will face lots of uncertainties in the upcoming years. It's unlikely that the demand for new aircraft will come to its pre-COVIDE-19 levels sometime soon. At the same time, Embraer will need to find a way to return to profitability and reevaluate its strategy, since it will not be able to rely on Boeing anymore. Overall, it's better to avoid Embraer and the whole aerospace industry at this time and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.