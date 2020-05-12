Slack On, Zoom Out

Comparing the too as well as valuation makes for a very nice investment setup for anyone still looking for software alpha.

Slack on the other hand had struggled with its market narrative pre-virus and is now looking like its far better positioned.

I used to love me some Zoom. I got super hyped up on the stock going into their Q3 results last December. I was flipping my SAAS bear bent from the summer and looking to catch the turn and make money long. Zoom looked like a great SAAS beta trade. I felt the narrative was bulletproof and that I now had a shot to buy a near triple digit grower with great SAAS unit economics at a high-teens forward EV/REV multiple. It was the anti-Slack competitively (nobody was grilling Eric Yuan over Cisco WebEx or Teams video), and I felt management would provide an early look at 2020 on the call. I was modeling the stock at roughly 18x EV/ FY 2021 revenues. My model assumed Zoom would come close to $1bl in revenue ($990ml) vs. the then street low-balled consensus of $840ml. I figured they would guide preliminary to roughly $900ml+. Naturally, they didn’t guide and I my earnings calls expired worthless. Still it looked pretty attractive compared to premium multiple names like Shopify, Okta, and Atlassian at that point. Basically, 50-60% forward revenue growth with solid and improving margins at not much of a premium to businesses growing far slower with more competitive questions.

The Zoom takeaways then were pretty straightforward:

-Great unit economics

-130%+ stable Net-dollar based retention

- They closed out F2020 WITH 81.9k customers with 10 or more employees, Avg ASP 7.6k per annum

- 33% of revenue is from $100k+ customers of which there are 641 Fy2020 or a $320k avg per 100k customer

- Product that was universally loved by customers for seemingly marginal utility improvement

- Zoom Teams opens up to Zoom Rooms, Connectors, Webinar, Phone and the broader UCAAS enterprise value prop.

In a nutshell pre-Corona Zoom was an enterprise videoconferencing SAAS that simply was winning on user experience and which had carved out a leading position in the education vertical. It was without a doubt very expensive, but at that time (which was roughly the bottom of SAAS valuations) it was tempting. I thought the stock could see $90 again awfully fast if SAAS names followed the rest of tech higher to start 2020. And I was of the mindset the competitive narrative remaining bulletproof made it a rock-solid risk trade if the valuation spread ever narrowed to levels that actually could be analytically defended vs SAAS/Cloud peers. Zoom investing from my standpoint was not that complicated.

Post-Corona-Zoom

This company is obviously a global cultural phenomenon. Work, School, Personal training, Yoga class, Musicals, Happy Hours, Late night shows, and just about anything else you can think of are occurring on the platform. It’s a production tool, a consumer social tool, a SMB entrepreneur tool, a virtual classroom tool, and of course an enterprise video conferencing tool. The possibilities are limitless, or are they?

Zoom and the Virus: Quantifiable Business Impact

When Zoom reported earnings in early March the USA still had not gone on lockdown. Management called out a huge surge in usage but nothing specific and said no notable impact on financial guidance was being factored in because free usage converting into paid remained unclear. They guided to a midpoint of $910ml for the year and signaled some margin pressure was to be expected due to all the free usage. Bummer.

But then on April 1 st Zoom posted a blog update where they dropped some usage data. End of March activity had surged to a max of 200ml daily meeting participants from 10ml at the end of December. Wowzer! Also, a nice statistic to have because we could see how things had really exploded since earnings just 3 weeks earlier, and because we now start to could consider the financial impact in more detail.

So, whose paying for Zoom right now?

10ml to 200ml is 20x but figuring out what the uptick in paying users/customers isn’t so simple.

Let’s take a crack at it…..

The first vertical of note that jumps out is education as all schooling is virtual these days. However, Zoom has made k-12 school usage free by lifting the 40mn free tier cap for all of them through July. They stated in their blog post that more than 90,000 schools in 20 countries fall into this category. To put this in perspective there are about 130k K-12 schools in the US with about 56ml enrolled students annually. So, a pretty notable share of that global 200ml a day is coming from the free k-12 segment. Zoom also was already popular with Universities and has become even more so throughout this crisis. That’s an addressable market of roughly 24ml people though unlike k-12 most universities already have video conferencing tools in place. (over 6500 Universities and 96% of US New World Report top schools were using it as of pre-ipo disclosure). So, education is tricky. Zoom has lifted the free usage caps for every k-12 institution essentially. And at the University level they are super well penetrated already so what you are talking about here is a huge surge in usage with essentially all the existing all-in license Universities now seeing mass activity. Does taking five classes a day on Zoom equal 5 meeting participants in a day for one student? Then you have the seasonality element coming up with summer looming. If physical school resumes in the fall or to be more specific if you are in the camp believing that is happening; Zoom’s financial boost here could be very negligible. The legacy of finishing out 2020 on Zoom may be increased consumer awareness especially amongst the youth, but is that enough? Kids have Snapchat, Houseparty, Facetime and plenty of other ways of video communicating in an entertaining manner. And none of them is going to be paying $15+ a month for anything utility with tons of free competition out there.

Zoom Investor Stream of Consciousness…..

Then you have all the people using Zoom 1/1 which is uncapped and free. And the mass group Zoom calls where only the host needs to be paying.

God this is hard. Maybe the sell-side can help?

Their consensus estimates are up to $935ml for FY2021.

Is this a joke?

Can management just provide a business update already that discloses paid customers.

Oh, wait another metric update….

April 23 - Zoom announces more than daily 300 million users

Ok, that’s insane, so it is DAU’s and not meeting participants.

April 30th - The Verge catches Zoom editing the 300 million daily user reference to 300 million daily meeting participants

What no press release just a quiet modification didn’t Eric Yuan just finish apologizing for the security fiasco?

Another apology…

“We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as “users” and “people.” When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part.”

Now here comes Microsoft…

April 29 th - Microsoft hits 75ml DAU’s and 200 million daily peak meeting participants in April.

Damn they even have put out a blog post with a section titled ‘About the Numbers’:

So, Microsoft Teams is hitting 200ml daily meeting video participants and Google Meet is adding 2 million new users each day. Anyone tired of metrics yet?

Instead of trying to guess at what Zoom is converting into paid business maybe the idea here should be what does Zoom need to pull off for someone to look at the stock today and want to be long??

Reverse Engineered Long Thesis for Zoom?

At the current trailing 75x EV/FY 2020 Revenue multiple, Zoom is trading at roughly 2x (DDOG at 40x is next in line) the trailing EV/Sales multiple of every single other software company on earth. Nothing is close to it. So, with that in mind and going back to the thinking I had on the name ahead of its Q3 print; What would you want to be paying multiple wise if you were buying Zoom today?

I’d say 35x forward is a good hard ceiling starting point as that would roughly equate to the average that the top 5 SAAS ex Zoom names are trading on a trailing revenue basis. And this would also be pretty rich considering any Zoom forecast model would assume a significant revenue slowdown in FY 2022 relative to FY 2021 if that’s when you believe a full return to something closer to pre-covid 19 society is in the cards.

What’s that work out to?

About $1.2bl in Fiscal 2021 revenue.

Math wise that means Zoom has to generate about $300ml in extra revenue above their forecast for the remainder of the year. This works out to roughly 30ml a month more in average MRR for next ten months. At the $15 monthly price for Zoom meetings pro that’s 2ml paying users. Chump change right if they doing 300ml participants a day?

Again, I don’t know.

Personally, I have yet to feel the need to even explore paid Zoom, and I’m using it for a podcast and extensive communication with people all over the world. My usage so far has been limited to people sending me a meeting invite link with respect to Zoom (either via email or prompted naturally after some sort of other exchange). I’ve also used Hangouts and WebEx during the crisis for work related chats, but free Zoom definitely dominates. Now I know other people may have different experiences, but anecdotal checks do support a generally free Zoom usage environment. Where I have seen more frequent paid accounts is with people who already had paid Zoom in place for videoconferencing before the crisis.

But as government spend on these tools gets disclosed we can get some idea of what’s going on as far as paid Zoom deals.

FEMA spent $320,000 on 1,500 Zoom software licenses at the end of March.

The CDC has two disclosed contracts. 1) $750k for webinar licenses 2) 160k for webinar ‘tech’

A NIH contract at $90k also specified some Zoom licenses with a reseller. Another deal signed between NIH and Zoom directly on April 2 cost $140,000 for “Zoom video conferencing, web conferencing, webinars [and] screen sharing.”

These are 1yr deals which are pretty consistent with what we were seeing from pre-corona Zoom. See the issue with Zoom analysis is the higher ASP mix was coming from selling Zoom Phone UCAAS and Zoom rooms add-ons to Zoom meeting. These are pre-outbreak physical office SAAS tools for video conferencing which in many cases were playing a bridge role with the core application. This was not a C2C play at all and even at B2B it was still functioning within the traditional conferencing parameters of an enterprise. At which point you need to ask yourself what large enterprises didn’t have any video-conferencing available going into this. Because when you move beyond that group one host license can be enough for a SMB to share account wise.

So, as you can see this isn’t exactly easy scenario analysis. But let’s just say incrementally the existing Zoom base got a 20% expansion due to medium sized biz needing more licenses as well as Universities and the likes who are far more discounted on Zoom meeting deployments spending more in usage and add-ons. That’s $13ml in extra month revenue. Is sudden new enterprise biz as well as b2c and some c2c type biz going to get you another $17ml a month? That’s a 1ml+ new hosts licenses. I think it’s doable but it’s not like there aren’t plenty of options out there from the tech giants who are all reporting huge usage surges in video conferencing as well. The problem with trying to get at this accurately is that the ratio of hosts to people in meetings is hard to guess. For example, in their S1 Zoom disclosed that in January 2019, VMW had 19,000 users and over 1million meeting participants use the app. An avg persons per meeting metric has never been disclosed by Zoom mgmt. Thus, we are all just guessing here.

But Zoom grew revenue 88% last year and was roughly looking at a 45% guide pre-virus. Thinking this through I’d want Zoom to basically be no more than 20x 2 year forward revenue at this juncture. Why that multiple? Well, I’m assuming whatever hard to quantify outsized growth Zoom experiences this year gets cut in half next year in a base case of a gradual normalization work/school wise. That’s $2.31bl in FY 2022 revenue which basically means you need to get to $1.4bl in FY2021. Any pace of growth notably short of that would probably make the stock a compelling short. Why? Simple, the competitive landscape has shifted in a bad way.

The Downside of being the Corona Tech Superstar

What Zoom had going for it before the virus was it was winning in enterprise video conferencing and starting to apply that to the broader UCAAS market. When you talked Zoom you talked about superior user experience to Cisco WebEx or that the likes of Ringcentral had been licensing their product for the past six years. You also talked about how well Zoom integrated with existing expensive legacy video conferencing hardware. You did not talk consumer facing tech giants or overlap with chat apps etc. That’s quickly changed. Ringcentral, for example, has launched their own video conferencing app. Verizon just acquired smaller enterprise video competitor BlueJeans for less than 5x sales. Facebook is rolling out Messenger Rooms which will allow up to 50 participants to a chat for free, and you don’t even need a Facebook account. Google Meet which was seriously lacking in educational publicity vs. Zoom just got plenty. So, did Microsoft Teams. And they all got free PR with respect to Zoom’s security vulnerabilities, which btw were not new news or to be frank the biggest deal, but finally something exploitable for the competition to pick on. Also, the China based product development team element of the company got front page attention which is likely not going away. Now, Zoom’s security issues PR wise don’t concern me as much, tech has proved to have short memories in this area. What does concern me though is all the TECH giants being forced to take note of a market that maybe wasn’t priority before and quickly focusing on replicating Zoom’s features/experience and then providing them for free. That you can’t dismiss.

Basically, if you just got super excited about Zoom expanding into a massive new consumer TAM, you probably should take a time out. Zoom doesn’t monetize through advertising or related services in the way the other free competition does. So, the consumer right now discovering their tool for what was exclusively work/education video conferencing before is just screwing up unit economics. And now they are stuck with that drag while unlimited resources tech goes to work…

Zoom now needs to contend with all the traditional competition in enterprise video conferencing as well as UCAAS, and FB/GOOG/MSFT etc. Covid-19 driven ‘Acceleration’ for them is not exactly a good thing. And the real reason for that is that being super frictionless also means you are not very sticky. You can use Zoom all you want without creating any profile. That’s fine on the way up when your chipping away at one notable competitors flaws which you know well (Yuan was CTO of WebEx at the end of the day), but it may be the exact wrong strategy when Google/FB/MSFT arrive. Ok, that’s enough Zoom for now, let’s move onto Slack.

Slack: The SAAS Corona Winner?

It’s no secret I was not a fan of Slack when it listed. I was short the stock almost from day 1 and picked on it a lot last summer. It was in focus in my Once Upon A Time in Tech Piece as well as in the Dropbox edition. I also did several little notes on it for subscribers with respect to competitive developments. Slack was obviously no Jumia level disaster short pitch, but like Pagerduty it had valuation and competitive concerns of note out the gate. Microsoft was making tons of noise on Teams adoption within the MS Office bundle which was impossible to ignore considering the free nature, and Mattermost was picking on them from the opensource self-hosted security/privacy angle. It was a two-sided assault that was getting tons on press. While Zoom’s Eric Yuan was enjoying a nice media IPO honeymoon, Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfield spent his first six months in the public markets answering questions about Microsoft Teams growing threat.

But early this year things started to change…..

At the end of January Slack was pretty much the worst performing SAAS name and making a new 52wk low while the rest of the sector was rebounding. This caught my eye as the valuation started to look pretty reasonable, and also because news flow started to look better. I was doing checks on both Slack and PagerDuty competitors just to see were things were six months later, and things were looking a lot better than I’d expected. Several people I talked to were dismissive of Teams use amongst tech users and pointing to rising Slack adoption. Then there was a Business Insider article with respect to Slack and IBM that spiked the stock. A bit of a noisy article but the message was on point; Slack’s large enterprise adoption was strong. Then the tidbits started piling on. Uber dumping Mattermost for Slack just as they had with Linkedin’s Opensource Oncall offering for PagerDuty. Apple going all in on Slack/PagerDuty. Viacom/CBS going all in on Slack despite having free Teams available. Basically, the Microsoft driven Slack imminent demise thesis clearly was short-term played out and maybe intermediate-term in question as well.

So, what did pre-Corona Slack look like financially?

-Revenue of $630ml in FY2020 which was up 58% yr./yr.

-500K+ free customers

-110,000 paid customers at avg $5720

- 893 $100k+ ARR customers accounting for 46% total revenue at ASP of 324.5k

- Net Dollar Retention Rate of 132%

Financially, Slack looked a lot like Zoom, with the notable difference of Zoom sporting 24% op cashflow margins versus -2% for Slack. This profitability difference was reflected in the huge valuation gap between the two companies with Zoom trading at 3.1x Slack’s EV/Sales. That being said one should consider that Slack has gross margins that are 300bps higher. Where the two drastically differ is a non-GAAP R&D spend of 9% for Zoom versus 37% for Slack.

This operating margin difference is important because it can be interpreted quite negatively for Zoom on multiple levels. Zoom’s R&D is largely based in China so one could argue that moving forward this labor advantage is not as sustainable(politically). One could also argue that Slack as a system of record and integration platform has invested massively in R&D and that has created product stickiness/lock-in. The counter is Zoom hasn’t had to do this as the core of the product is stripped down more user friendly version of what Eric Yuan oversaw at WebEx, and while this has been great so far it also is the reason Zoom product features have been replicated quickly by big tech. Also, Zoom’s failure to invest in security is a R&D cost going forward that will be borne by shareholders. Basically, everything about Zoom’s margin superiority reflects either a lack of moat, underinvestment, or politically/culturally deferred employee compensation costs. Combine this with gross margins that should experience notable pressure in this environment due to an explosion of free usage and increased existing paid usage with no metered pricing and well Slack looks like the marginal better place to be with respect to margins.

Now what about Slack performance since the outbreak?

Slack’s Corona virus roller coaster has been a bit unique and is a big part of why I have gotten very long the name. Unlike Zoom, Slack wasn’t trading like an inverse QQQ ETF throughout the markets initial sell-off. It did initially hold up better and get a work from home bid, but then as Slack approached it Q4 report the stock started to follow the market south. After its earnings report on March 16 th, the shares had traded as low as $15.1. This was a 50% drop in 7 sessions. A bit surprising considering the results and 35% guide in the current environment as well as the obvious WFH element, but even more eye-popping when looking at Zoom’s 4x+ EV that day. My thinking at the time was Slack’s paid knee-jerk covid-19 customer upside was far more notable than Zoom and considering Slack had a slightly higher revenue base the margin/growth profile difference was nowhere near what the market was pricing in. A conservative tone was from the CEO was sensible, but the market really seemed to be relapsing back into we hate this stock for its own competitive reasons IPO mode which was surprising as it had only just started to corner the corner on that view.

Then came Stewart Butterfield’s March 25 th WFH Tweet storm

Slack’s business had exploded in the past ten days.

Net new PAID customers were up 9k 7weeks through the quarter. Finally, the type of metric investors could sink their teeth into. This just under double the pace we’d seen in the previous two quarters, so Slack demand was exploding in the manner one would expect. He also shared some metrics on the surge in concurrent users and minutes per day. The market liked this, and the stock was up 15%. But since that day SAAS valuations have gone vertical and Slack hasn’t followed suit. It currently trades at 25x EV/TTM REV. A lofty multiple till you consider the sector presently has 8 names at over 30x trailing sales and a Zoom at 75x. Remember when 20x was a bubble????? Nearly doubling the Fed’s balance sheet in 8 weeks can work wonders for multiples. So, yeah somehow Slack at 25x sales is relatively the definition of cheap in SAAS these days. Because of the health of its business and the names it’s trailing I can make a pretty compelling relative case for it.( should Okta be getting 38x or Ddog almost 50x with Slack at 25x?) Suffice to say I like the stock!

Anyway, for those still struggling with why have I warmed so much to the name with all these other options in the sector; I leave you with this...

Slack isn’t just a work from home stock. It’s more of a work from everywhere tool if we want to use tech buzz word terminology. But to be more explicit it’s simply a system of record of work and an integration platform for the digital era worker to collaborate on. Zoom on the other hand now looks a lot more like a utility app. Harsh you might say? Not really! I’ve talked to enough people using Slack/Zoom daily and the picture skews preposterously in Slack’s favor. Get on chat see what’s new this AM and anything missed from last night, hop on Slack group video call with team, then maybe a client call on Zoom, and then back to Slack video for quick post-client one on one downloads. All the while using whatever workplace chat rooms one would typically use for work, and oh yea sometimes the client wants to use WebEx or Teams for video which are all nicely one click away within Slack. How long does it take to form a habit? How many times have we discussed these things?

If work from home cools off, Slack is still going to be there as a critical part of everyone’s daily routine. So, in this case Corona really has ‘accelerated’ (there is that buzz word again) their trends and made things more difficult for existing competitors hoping to dislodge it. That should work out to a premium sector multiple, and my take is the only reason it isn’t there yet is because of the past underperformance dragging on the name somewhat. I don’t expect that to last much longer. And to be frank with where all SAAS names in this category trade today its quite a hedgeable long. As to the whether or how on hedging you’re on your own.

(This article was published 2 weeks ago to subscribers of Akram's Razor.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK, PD, TWLO, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.