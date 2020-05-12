Roche's Upcoming Phase 2 TIGIT Results At ASCO Could Read Through To Compugen's COM902 TIGIT Candidate

The market is anticipating strong Roche' Phase 2 TIGIT trial results which has led Compugen's share price to increase significantly. Disappointing results from Roche could lead to share pull back for Compugen.

The clinical trial results from Roche's Phase 2 TIGIT trial at ASCO this month could read through to Compugen Ltd.'s COM902 (anti-TIGIT antibody) which recently began Phase 1 dose escalation trials.

Roche has yet to release either its Phase 1b or Phase 2 clinical trials in its TIGIT candidate while committing to aggressive expansion into phase 3 TIGIT trials.

TIGIT is a very "hot" new checkpoint inhibitor with Roche owning the most advanced TIGIT which it is now advancing in at least 8 new substantial Phase 3 double-blind trials.

Roche's (Genentech) Phase 2 clinical trial results for its TIGIT candidate (tiragolumab) in non-small small lung cancer will be presented for the first time at ASCO later this month.

Based in Holon, Israel with R&D facilities located in both Israel and South San Francisco, California, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, a leader in computational predictive target discovery which has focused on internally-discovered, drug targets for cancer immunotherapy.

What differentiates Compugen is its big data analysis system using proprietary algorithms to discover drug candidates including previously unknown or underappreciated immune checkpoints and Immuno oncology drug targets. It claims it can do so more accurately, faster, more efficiently and at a fraction of the costs of conventional drug discovery companies.

For additional background information, I refer you to my January 31, 2020 article, "Compugen Ltd.: Upcoming Catalysts In 2020 and 2021".

Compugen has computationally discovered and now brought 3 checkpoint inhibitors into Phase 1 clinical trials including its COM902 immuno-oncology antibody targeting TIGIT.

The focus of this article will be solely on Compugen's COM902 anti-TIGIT antibody, which last month began its 45 patient Phase 1 dose-escalation clinical trials (see clinicaltrials.gov for further details concerning the design of the trial). Major interest and investments in TIGIT as a checkpoint target by major biotech companies including Roche and Merck has been increasing investor excitement with expectations that it could be the next big checkpoint inhibitor. TIGIT is becoming a "hot" new immuno-oncology checkpoint and Hoffmann-La Roche ("Roche") is the leader with its TIGIT candidate being tested in different forms of cancers in multiple new Phase 3 clinical trials.

Roche has advanced into substantial Phase 3 trials with TIGIT almost in stealth mode. Roche has not yet publicly released its clinical trial results for its TIGIT candidate from either its large 566 patient Phase 1b in multiple tumor types (to be presented at AACR 2 next month), or its randomized Phase 2 TIGIT trials in first line (1L) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which will be presented at American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO, May 29 – June 2, NCT03563716).

Roche's Phase 2 TIGIT trial results will likely be read through to other biotech companies advancing their own TIGIT candidates, including Compugen Ltd.'s COM902. While it is anticipated that Roche's Phase 2 TIGIT results will be strong, the public won't know until the results are released.

The ASCO abstract for Roche's Phase 2 TIGIT trial is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 13th although it may or may not contain sufficient details to satisfy investors. We may have to wait for the actual presentation by Roche at the virtual ASCO conference at the end of this month.

Compugen's COM-902 Immuno-oncology Antibody Targeting TIGIT

Compugen's COM902 therapeutic immuno-oncology antibody targeting TIGIT, was discovered by Compugen in or about 2009 at or about the same time as TIGIT was discovered by Genentech (the latter now owned by Roche), and experimentally validated as an immune checkpoint. Compugen's findings were published by Compugen in the October 2009 issue of the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences in a paper called "The Interaction of TIGIT with PVR and PVRL2 inhibits human NK cell cytoxicity".

COM902 was developed by Compugen as an integral part of its COM701 (PVRIG) program, to provide Compugen with an internally-developed TIGIT antibody to test COM701 and COM902 as a dual combination, as well as in triple combination with PD-1 inhibitors (such as Bristol-Myers' Opdivo). A phase 3 triple combination trial of COM701, Opdivo (PD-1) and Bristol-Myers' anti-TIGIT antibody drug candidate are expected to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trials in H2 2020.

Based on the pathway association of PVRIG with TIGIT, the preclinical evidence suggests that combined inhibition of both PVRIG and TIGIT, or a triple combination including a PD-1 checkpoint blocker, should lead to increased activation of T cells well beyond the inhibition of each separately.

According to Compugen, COM-902 is potentially a best-in-class anti-TIGIT antibody which has shown pre-clinical activity equal to or superior to anti-TIGIT antibodies currently in clinical trials. Of course, it remains to be seen how COM-902 reacts in the clinic (safety, tolerability and anti-tumor effects). We won't likely see Phase 1 dose-escalation trial data from COM902 until H1 2021 although we may see some preliminary data late this year.

Pre-clinical COM902 (TIGIT) data presented by Compugen in a poster presentation in November 2019 at SITC demonstrated that together with COM-701 (PVRIG), there is comparable or greater anti-tumor potency than a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor alone such as Merck's Keytruda. In fact, the preclinical data in the poster demonstrate that a combination of COM-701 (PVRIG) and COM-902 (TIGIT) has a significantly higher level of potency in, for example, ovarian cancer, compared to PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda alone.

*slides below from Compugen's May 2020 corporate presentation.

TIGIT BECOMING A HOT ITEM

TIGIT is becoming a "hot" new checkpoint inhibitor, with increased interest reflected in a series of increasing sized clinical trials being initiated by significant biotech companies, with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) (Genentech) TIGIT candidate (tiragolumab) being the most advanced TIGIT candidate.

Roche has at least eight (8) significant Phase 3 pivotal trials involving tiragolumab being initiated or planned. The first of Roche's Phase 3 clinical trial testing tiragolumab is called Skyscraper-02, which tests tiragolumab in combination with Roche's Tecentriq (anti-PD1) or in combination with other standard of care therapies. With a market cap of approximately $300 billion, when Roche makes a big bet on a new drug target, it is worthwhile to sit up and pay attention.

Merck & Co. has a rival TIGIT combo in phase II trials and recently expanded its phase I trial of its TIGIT candidate, MK-7684 (now known as Vibostolimab), both in monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 checkpoint Keytruda, which initially targeted 120 subjects and now enrolling 432 patients in 9 treatment arms. As well, since December 2019 Merck has listed three new Phase 2 trials testing MK-7684, listed on clinicaltrials.gov.

A number of articles have been published in recent months on the increasing importance of TIGIT to Roche, such as Jacob Plieth's January 31, 2020 article published in Evaluate Vantage, with the title, Roche’s next immuno-oncology combo is a big bet on Tigit.

Roche's "big bet" in TIGIT has increased investor interest in other biotech companies with TIGIT assets including Compugen, Merck, privately held Iteos Therapeutics, Arcus, Beigene and others.

As an example, Arcus Bioscience (RCUS) recently benefited from the market's interest in TIGIT and saw its share price skyrocket nearly 300% over the past number of months as its anti-TIGIT antibody AB154 went into Phase II trials earlier this year, and following rumors last month that Gilead was interested in taking a significant stake in Arcus.

Roche's new Phase 3 TIGIT trials (with details already filed on clinicaltrials.gov) include:

a Phase III, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled 500 patient study of Roche's Tiragolumab (RG-6058, MTIG7192A) (an anti-TIGIT antibody), in combination with Atezolizumab (Roche's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor also known as Tecentriq) compared with a placebo in combination with Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with previously untreated locally advanced unresectable or metastatic PD-L1-selected Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. For further details on this Phase 3 TIGIT clinical trial see clinicaltrials.gov. a Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 400 patient study of Atezolizumab plus Carboplatin and Etoposide with or without Tiragolumab (anti-Tigit antibody) in patients with untreated extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer. For further details see clinicaltrials.gov.

Roche also plans on conducting a new 160 patients Phase 2 trial for Tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT) plus Atezolizumab in patients with metastatic and/or recurrent PD-L1−Positive Cervical Cancer. According to the clinicaltrial.gov website (updated April 10, 2020) that Phase 2 trial will commence on June 1, 2020, in 65 clinical sites internationally.

To get a sense of the increasing importance of and interest in Roche's TIGIT program, I found it instructive to watch Roche's / Genentech's 1.5 hour February 18, 2020 investor day webcast called, Genentech Research & Early Development [gRED]. The webcast presentation included a panel of Genentech senior management and scientists presenting an update on Genentech's current research and drug development candidates which included a discussion and 66 slide presentation. Slide numbers 56 to 60 focused on Genentech's TIGIT candidate Tiragolumab, and explained its scientific rationale as to the potentially important role TIGIT played in immunotherapy. For those interested, I highly recommend watching the Genentech February 18th webcast in its entirety or at least beginning at the 53-minute mark.

See slides 56 to 59 below taken from Genentech's February 18, 2020 Investor Day presentation.

The pre-clinical evidence below suggests that the combination of Roche's anti-TIGIT and Tecentriq (PD-1) blockade, synergistically improves tumor control. In Roche (Genentech's) slide 58 below taken from the February 18th investor webcast, a 75% decrease in tumor volume was demonstrated after 16 days (pre-clinically) when a combination of TIGIT and a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors was administered.

Roche's pre-clinical data is consistent with the pre-clinical evidence that Compugen has put forward which indicates that TIGIT blockade in suppressing cancer tumor growth is most effective when administered in dual or triple combination with an anti-PVRIG and/or PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor.

Slides below were taken from Roche (Genentech) February 18, 2020 investor webcast presentation.

During the 1/2 hour of analyst question and answer period following the Roche (Genentech) initial 1-hour webcast on February 18th, the majority of analyst questions were focused on Roche's TIGIT trials, and the answers provided by Roche (Genentech) included statements such as "TIGIT will work broadly in solid tumors", "seeing signals from the Phase 1b trial" and also that the Phase 2 data "...did give us a lot of confidence to move forward". I believe these comments provide a strong hint that Roche's Phase 1b and Phase 2 TIGIT trial results will look very encouraging.

Investors in companies, such as Compugen, with a TIGIT antibody in the clinic, will be focused on the upcoming Phase 2 Roche (Genentech) TIGIT clinical trial results to be released by Roche (Genentech) at ASCO at the end of this month. The ASCO abstract for Roche's Phase 2 trial is expected to publicly released on May 13th. Additional results from Roche's Phase 1b trial will be released at AACR 2 in June.

Corporate Summary for Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN): All dollar figures are $US

Weighted average shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 - 70,276,521 (as per Compugen's Q1 2020 financial statement)

Share price - May 8, 2020 @ close: $15.41

12-month share price range $2.73 to $15.75

Market Cap $1.1 billion

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 - $121 million (according to Q1 2020 financial statements)

Q1 2020 net loss - ($7.1 million)

No debt

On December 23, 2019, Compugen was added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Summary

Roche's TIGIT upcoming Phase 1b and Phase 2 clinical trial results should read through to Compugen's COM902 (TIGIT). If Roche's upcoming TIGIT clinical trial results show strong efficacy without material toxicities, investors could see Compugen's share price materially increase. Conversely, if the Roche trial results are disappointing or mediocre at best, we could see a pull-back in Compugen's share price.

Investment Risks

Compugen is an early-stage biotech company with no current or predictable future revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures, failed, disappointing or underwhelming clinical trial results in competitor TIGIT antibodies trials in immuno-therapy, competition, IP infringements and patent challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, and general market risks.

Compugen's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a very competitive area. Research and development are being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions. There are many much larger and better-funded biotech companies developing new immuno-oncology drugs, treatments and platforms which may compete directly against Compugen's assets. In addition, other companies or research institutions may develop their own computational predictive drug discovery methods or models which may be as good as or better than Compugen's.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent prospectus filed in May 2020 on EDGAR.

Compugen should be considered a high-risk investment. Before making an investment in Compugen, you should do your own due diligence, ensure that you have sized any potential investment in Compugen appropriately to ensure that you have not invested more than you can afford to lose.

