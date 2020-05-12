Zynga: More Upside After Q1 Guide Up

The mobile game developer is now guiding to 2020 bookings of $1.8 billion, up 15%.

Despite another strong quarter, Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) continues to linger in the $7s. The mobile game developer expands their bookings base while the stock languishes as the market favors the gaming stocks with big name titles. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the stock with a clear path to $10.

Bookings Boost

Zynga reported record Q1 bookings of $425 million, yet the stock slumped on Thursday. The market isn't happy that the gaming company wasn't seeing a bigger benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak causing players to stay at home.

The company did raise the 2020 bookings estimate by $50 million. Zynga now expects bookings to reach $1.80 billion, up from the previous estimate of $1.75 billion.

While investors have primarily focused on bookings totals for the gaming company, Zynga is now generating solid EBITDA totals. The Q1 total was $68 million, and the company upped guidance for the year by $10 million to $210 million.

The company now has a long history of guiding too conservative numbers. The stock was down because Zynga didn't guide up to a larger bookings amount after beating Q1 forecasts by $25 million. The upside for the rest of the year was only projected at $25 million.

Part of the issue is the general weakness in the advertising market. Zynga saw ad revenues dip $6 million from last year's $65 million despite the boost in engagement from players staying at home. At a consistent 18% of bookings, the company would've generated $77 million of ad revenues in the quarter providing more upside to the bookings totals and a clear indication of why 2020 bookings weren't guided up dramatically.

What investors should care more about is Q2 bookings guidance of $460 million, up 22% YoY. The company having a lower percentage of ad revenues isn't even holding back growth. Investors should ultimately expect Zynga to beat the conservative $1.8 billion bookings guidance.

The one concern in the general gaming sector is that engagement takes a hit as shelter-in-place initiatives relax and gamers are allowed out of the house. Some of the tailwinds in Q2 could turn into headwinds in Q3.

Zynga didn't guide aggressively for the remainder of the year, but the company does expect the 2H bookings to top the 1H. The 1H bookings are pegged at $885 million and the 2H at $915 million, but the average quarter in the 2H is sequentially down from Q2 at $457.5 million.

The biggest risk is that the boost in Q2 isn't maintained in the 2H, leading to weakness in the stock later this year. The market isn't always excited by sequential declines, even at elevated levels.

Still Deep Value

Zynga recently hit $8 for the first time since right after the IPO back in 2012. Yes, the stock has taken nearly 8 years to return to the levels seen in the first few months following a very hot IPO.

Ultimately, where Zynga traded back in 2012 or even last year doesn't matter. All that matters is where one bought the stock (hopefully within the last few years) and where Zynga trades in the next year, which should be higher.

The big question is when Zynga finally gets lumped into legitimate comparison with other gaming stocks. For the last couple of years, the company has outperformed peers Activision (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA), but the market still holds down the stock.

These peer stocks both trade at an average of 6x EV/S estimates. The stock now has a market cap of $7.3 billion and is amazingly still cheap.

A target of at 6.0x EV/FY20 revenues pushes the stock valuation up to $10.8 billion. The EV includes about $1.4 billion in cash and $570 million in convertible debt for a net cash position of ~$830 million. The updated stock target is ~$10.5. The market will soon start looking at the 2021 estimates for bookings of $2.0 billion, which would push the price target closing in on $12.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga continues to execute. The company has now become a strong EBITDA generator, and my price target is now at least $10.50, providing plenty of upside for a stock trading below $8.00.

The stock is cheap enough here that even some weakness in the gaming space wouldn't alter the interest in owning Zynga here.

