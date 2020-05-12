EPAM Systems: Solid Story Continues, Despite Some Pressure Points

EPAM Systems (EPAM) beat first quarter revenue by approximately $1.5 MM, coming in at $651 MM and representing ~25% Y/Y growth. Further, the company's quarterly EPS was $1.43, or 3.1 cents above consensus. In our view, these small beats are less important than the overall picture painted by EPAM's management for the rest of 2020. We were glad they went into some level of detail, as it allows us to further reaffirm our thesis, despite some pressure points.

Our Key Takeaways From 1Q20 Earnings:

More specifics on revenue beat: Revenue grew 24.9% Y/Y (note 20%+ growth even during a COVID quarter!) to $651.4 million, overcoming FX headwinds of 1.1%. We note that performance was strong for Business Information and Media in particular, which alone grew 46% Y/Y. Further, Life Science and Healthcare segment grew 26.4% in 1Q. Software / Hi-Tech and Financial Services closely followed at 21.9% Y/Y and 16.2% growth, respectively. We note that growth was strong both organically and thanks to recent acquisitions.

APAC experience drove EMEA and Americas response: EPAM was wise to draw on its Asia-Pacific experience in January and February to make sure that by March European and American employees were operating from home while their systems are functional and secure. This is key for EPAM: establishing and maintaining business continuity around its technology. This is step one before anything else can happen - and EPAM demonstrated first-class efficiency in that regard during the quarter. Further, APAC - a very small contributor to the overall revenue pie (see below) - proved to be a vital experience.

Geographic composition remains solid: North America is still around 60% of total revenue, followed by Europe at around 34%, CIS at 4% and APAC at 2%. North America's revenue grew 23% Y/Y, Europe was up 28.7% Y/Y, while CIS and APAC saw revenue increase 36.8% Y/Y and 4.7% Y/Y, respectively. Overall, we are seeing a very diversified geographic story for Epam, and we expect this 20%+ growth traction to continue throughout 2020.

COVID-19 is actually accelerating digital demand: Management noted that while some of their clients are focused on cost-cutting, these same clients are also focused on improving their digital efficiencies and, hence, are expanding their contracts on the digital side. As EPAM's CEO, Arkady Dobkin noted, these customers "have chosen to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation in order to support radically changed demands for how they engage and serve their clients." Our initial estimates indicate a potential quarterly upside of as much as $75 MM during each of the three remaining quarters in 2020.

Travel and Consumer verticals to experience the greatest hit: It comes as no surprise, but these two particular verticals are the most hit at Epam. While the company is not releasing much data yet, we are adjusting our revenue estimates by as much as $90 MM downward on a quarterly basis (which is more than offsetting the digital tailwinds from the previous bullet), albeit our decision may be a bit conservative, since we 1) have no concrete proof that clients, like Expedia and Adidas, have or will in the near term downsize their contracts with Epam Systems and 2) that these revenue streams will not come back in 2021-22. However, in establishing and maintaining our Buy thesis, we do want to be conservative.

Utilization rates remain stable: Utilization rate stood at 79.5% in 1Q, accelerating from 77.9% during the 4Q. We view this acceleration of 160 bps as a tremendous accomplishment, given all the turbulence that took place during the first quarter.

Annual guidance remains suspended but 2nd quarter guidance was a pleasant surprise: Recall that on April 9, EPAM preannounced and withheld guidance. At that time, we believed that providing quarterly guidance was also off the table. Yet, Epam has regrouped since then and provided the following for 2Q: revenue in the $590-$605 MM range, with 8.3% Y/Y growth at the midpoint of the range; non-GAAP income from operations in the 14%-16% range, and non-GAAP EPS in the $1.12 - $1.31 range. In our view, this guidance is fairly conservative and leaves the company room to update it later this quarter, if necessary, or - even better - position itself for a handsome second quarter beat. More importantly, this second quarter guidance is a signal that EPAM has been in touch with most, if not all, clients by now and has a solid idea of what to expect in the short run.

Valuation

We are currently modeling the P/E multiple of 36x for 2021 earnings, which we believe is fair, given the company's ability to navigate through the coronavirus crisis and actually up its digital demand. When we apply this multiple to our EPS estimate of $7.54, we get the target price of $273 (approximately 15% upside to the closing price on May 11).

Company Description

EPAM is a company that offers software engineering and product development solutions in the IT services space, being one of the leaders in the industry. The company occupies a niche space in consulting and outsourcing fields, focusing on lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, managed services, and cross-platform migration, among other tasks. EPAM’s main competitors are Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, and Infosys, though its core differentiating factor is the labor sourcing platform, since the vast majority of the company’s employees come from Eastern Europe, largely Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia. EPAM serves technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, as well as healthcare. It derives about 50% of revenue from the United States, 40% from Western Europe, and approximately 10% from CIS and the emerging markets.

Risks to Our Thesis

1. Geopolitical Factors

Given that EPAM Systems sources labor force from the relatively volatile region of Eastern Europe, such as Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia, we believe that political turmoil or destabilization could be harmful to the company’s operations. We saw how in 2014 EPAM shares plummeted 10-15% on the news of political upheaval in Ukraine. Further, continued sanctions levied on Russia could have a negative top-line impact on EPAM, albeit the company derives only 3-4% of total revenue from Russia. Finally, the price of oil, which has recently been on a steep decline, could play a major factor here.

2. Pricing Wars

While EPAM strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see Luxoft and Globant, EPAM’s two main competitors, potentially (and selectively) lowering prices as well. In turn, this could lead to a pricing war and result in lower revenues for both parties.

3. Concentrated Revenue

With top 10 clients constituting about 45% of total revenue, we see any defection of a client or a reduction in the scope of the project as an inherent threat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.