Overstock.com: E-Commerce For The Sake Of Blockchain

The long-term vision of the company is funding ventures in blockchain applications, some of which appear to be starting to bear fruit if not cash.

In the late 1990's and very early 2000's, I was perfectly content to trust my credit card information to online retailers in order to avoid heading to shop at the mall, and fortunately never experienced any security issues. I did buy books and media from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other niche specialized booksellers, but I also purchased from Overstock.com (OSTK) such items as jewelry, home decor and small kitchen appliances, even some shoes and clothing items. It has been years since I shopped on the site, but due to a bathroom re-model this spring, we needed to buy some mirrors, and my wife liked what she saw on Overstock, so I can honestly say we've derived some value from the business from a consumer standpoint.

While I was not a shopper on the retail site for about 10 years, I did start watching the company's development about 2 years ago as I was reading about blockchain and Bitcoin. Overstock was attempting to pivot away from retail and hop on the blockchain trend by funding new ventures that were not crypto-currencies, although the retail site was one of the earliest that I know of to accept Bitcoin for payment, going back to 2014. While I do not currently hold a position, I do find it intriguing, and I traded in and out of the company's shares profitably in 2019. With the recent strength of the legacy retail business, it may be better positioned to continue fund the ventures in blockchain that could drive growth.

Thesis: From Fringe Retailer to Blockchain Bets

Overstock.com started under the name of Discounts Direct in 1997, and was sold to Patrick Byrne in 1999, who changed the name and served the CEO until August 2019, stepping down under a bizarre string of events. Overstock was an online retailer struggling to keep market share as Amazon expanded aggressively into more and more categories, and later Wayfair (W) came on the scene as well. On its most recent earnings release for Q1 2020, Overstock presented its retail operations in home furnishings as the #5 retail brand / penetration.

(image source: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4341526-overstock-com-inc-2020-q1-results-earnings-call-presentation)

However, the retail operational results have been floated for sale at different times, particularly to let the company focus on what Patrick Byrne's evolving vision, which was creating value from blockchain applications.

If you compare Overstock to Amazon back far enough and then overlay Bitcoin, it becomes evident that 1) Overstock was not a world-class retailer like Amazon was becoming, and 2) as it was switching to backing blockchain applications over the last several years, its value was often highly correlated to the value of Bitcoin. I've split it out into 2 charts to make it easier to see, I hope. The top chart start 1/2/2017 to current, the second moves up the starting date to 10/2/2017, and highlights how correlated Overstock's market value was to the value of Bitcoin from that point throughout 2018 and into the first quarter of 2019.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As the world has adjusted to stay at home orders, Overstock's retail results have improved, losing less money, with an adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of -$1.9 million relative to -$2.5 million in the same period 2018 and -$2.2 million in the prior quarter. Management's indications is that current quarter results are off to very strong start during the ongoing pandemic.

Whether or not blockchain will be as revolutionary as its evangelists proclaim is still an open question (I am a cautious believer), but nobody should be accusing Byrne of being late to the party. Overstock established a subsidiary in 2014, Medici Ventures, solely to make new investments in upcoming blockchain startups. With investments in multiple blockchain start-ups across a broad range of sectors, the attractiveness in Overstock, if there is any, is in the potential of blockchain to live up to its ambitions.

Overstock's tZero Project

With more than 5 years in the blockchain space, both in terms of accepting Bitcoin for payment and funding new ventures outside the crypto-currency application, Overstock should be well positioned to understand where there is a strong value proposition and where there isn't. From the company's reporting, I would describe their blockchain ventures in two categories: 1) tZero is their self-described crown jewel; it is an approach and alternate trading system for digitizing all sorts of asset classes to allow them to easily trade via a blockchain / secure ledger process, and 2) everything else, from blockchain for voting, to land ownership records, to validating supply chains for grain and wine with some other fintech applications thrown in as well. Including tZero, Medici has stakes in 18 companies in the blockchain universe, some of which are just starting to realize a little potential.

Starting with tZero, it is helpful to understand the connections of who plays what role. Forgive the crude diagram, but this is the basic gist of the relationships.

(image source: author's chart)

According to the tZero website pertaining to the Overstock dividend issued as a digital preferred share, the underlying trading of any shares will be done on their ATS. Owners will either need to have an account with Dinsosaur Financial Group, or broker / dealers other than Dinosaur Financial will need to have arrangements with Dinosaur Financial to facilitate the trades. Another has been set up but not yet live, ChoiceTrade, and management says more discussions are in the works, which makes some sense given people receiving the preferred shares as a dividend will naturally want to be able to either sell or buy more as easily as possible.

Overstock hopes that by exposing more people to the tZero environment through the A-1 dividend, they will find the benefits of being able to trade some of these more unusual assets categories as well as traditional securities. This can work over the long-term if quality assets are added. Real estate and private companies are the top targets at the moment, and a relatively modest $25 million slice of a British real estate development in Manchester called River Plaza is being tokenized using tZero. This is a luxury residential site being developed by Alliance Investments UK, so it is fair to say some actual progress is occurring.

In addition to the tZero ATS platform, tZero has a separate joint venture with the Boston Options Exchange to form the Boston Security Token Exchange, or "BSTX." This venture, if fruitful, could legitimize the efforts significantly due to the higher degree of SEC oversight. In its 2019 annual 10-K, released in March 2020, Overstock reminded that:

The joint venture that tZERO and BOX Digital announced in June 2018 is seeking regulatory approvals that would enable the parties to operate the Boston Security Token Exchange ("BSTX"), a national securities exchange facility to support trading in a type of digital security called a security token. BSTX, which will require approval from the SEC prior to beginning operations, would be subject to provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and regulation substantially greater than that applicable to tZERO's current operations.

As of April 1, 2020, the SEC had delayed its approval to allow additional time for review and comment, but management still expects a final verdict this quarter, per the Q1 earnings call on April 30, 2020. While the jury is still out on the totality of the tZero project, it appears to be making small steps of progres and late last month tZero did manage to receive an outside equity investment of $5 million from Golden Sand Capital.

Other Blockchain Businesses: Focus on Voatz

The other horses in Overstock's blockchain stable are too numerous to review in-depth, but I want to take a few paragraphs to review one of them because it has received some high profile news coverage during the last quarter. Voatz is one of two companies Overstock has invested in using blockchain for voting applications, the other being Votem. Votem had gone through a significant downsizing in early 2019 and was facing its own PR problems as a result. I was curious about this space after the Iowa caucus.

The Democratic party's Iowa caucus is a big news event in its own right, being the first-in-the-nation state to make a determination of who will receive the state's delegates at the party's convention. In addition to the news of who eventually won, this year's caucus was noteworthy because of the attempt to use a voting app that seemed to fail spectacularly. In the aftermath of such negative press, I was curious to know if one of Overstock's investments in blockchain-based voting, Voatz, had any sort of response to the fiasco, even though they were completely unrelated to the efforts in Iowa. For context, Overstock (through Medici) was one of two lead investors in the company's 2019 Series A funding of $7 million.

As it turned out, I found much more than I was expecting. First of all, Voatz did issue a statement on February 4, after the caucus results were delayed due to the other app's problems. Around the same time, researchers at MIT had published a study of the Voatz platform that was highly negative regarding the security of the technology, and this report was passed along to the New York Times who reported on it in an article published around February 13th (came out online on 2/13/20; unsure what day it appeared in print version). The same day, Voatz responded to the MIT research in a brief statement on its blog and also took questions from tech media, quickly getting out the transcript also on February 13th. Fundamentally, Voatz took issue with the assumptions that the MIT researchers were making in terms of how they were attempting to reverse-engineer the process. A month later, March 13th, Voatz released its own 3rd party audit of its security. Additionally, in the meantime the company's services have been used a handful of times in the state of Utah. The technology was used for holding a virtual GOP state convention, and Voatz reported that it was well received.

On top of all this, there is global pandemic that has altered the primary voting schedule of many states, and has started more of a national conversation around alternatives to voting in person. Voting is not in and of itself a business in the traditional sense, but private vendors have a history of trying to provide security solutions to state and local governments, whether against hacking local voter information, or in the sort of hardware sold to governments. What the Voatz business model would be for actually converting its technology into revenues and eventually cash flows is not known publicly, but in spite of the MIT report, the company has never backed down on its security claims. I do not think it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Voatz is offered additional opportunities to prove itself.

Conclusion

The difficulty for an investor looking at Overstock is multifaceted, I think especially for those looking for buy-and-hold investments. On the one hand, the retail business has been historically weak, and in spite of improvements that are resulting from stay-at-home orders while in pandemic mode, nobody really knows how durable that improvement will be. In addition, in spite of the change in leadership, it is not guaranteed that Overstock will be committed to the retail operations, and the only reason they still have them is because they could not find a buyer previously.

On the other hand, I find it likely that blockchain technology generally has its best days ahead of it for adding value to a host of applications, but it remains early enough that Overstock's ventures could be premature. T-Zero appears to be making legitimate progress, and other ventures are not standing still, but none are anywhere near profitability to my knowledge. What exact stake Overstock holds in any one of these is not generally known, and therefore attempting any sort of valuation factoring them in is almost, in my view, an act of pure speculation.

The market's previous valuation that tracked the value of Bitcoin has broken down, which I believe is for the better, but leaves a murky quagmire of determining just exactly how to arrive at a fair market value. SA contributor BOOX Research wrote on April 27, 2020 that:

We rate shares of OSTK as a buy acknowledging the financial weaknesses and operational challenges but see value at the current level. We set an initial upside target of $15.00 representing 50% upside from the current level.

BOOX Research based this generally on relative valuation to Wayfair, and factoring in a premium for the Medici companies. It has now surpassed that target, netting a quick gain for those who bought in in late April. I won't argue with results, and congratulations to BOOX Research for the call, but while I like watching Overstock, and even shopping the site on occasion, I am more comfortable on the sidelines for the shares for now.

I do believe one thing is abundantly clear at the end of the day - buying into Overstock is mostly, maybe entirely, about buying into its blockchain vision, and the retail is either a sidekick to funnel cash to those business. For anyone considering investing, I would strongly counsel to factor the retail business lightly into the decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.