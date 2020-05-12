BRF SA - Growing Stronger During The Pandemic

The company seems to be going in the right direction now, and they seem firm in sticking to their strategy.

As I mentioned in my last article on BRF SA, I would be updating my valuation on the company to reflect the new information from their first-quarter results. I also participated in their 1Q20 conference call to get a better understanding of the company's strategy to improve its profitability. Reading a company's strategy tends to generate more questions than it answers since it usually is less detailed and very bland. Listening to them talk about allowed me to understand the details of the strategy.

Quick risk overview, BRF SA was involved in several political corruption scandals. The economic effects of these scandals have already been accounted for during the past couple of years. Though the accounting effects have been taken into consideration, the negative impact on their brands continues. The company's brands (both international and domestic) suffered from these scandals as it was a very public ordeal.

Overview Of 1Q20 Results

The company's 1Q20 results were better than my estimates on the top line but less than my estimates on the bottom line. The company's total net sales exceeded my expectation by about 3% (+R$ 238 million). This was a result of a higher increase in Net Sales in the international market (not in volume) than I had estimated. The company's bottom line was lower than my estimates (-R$248 million), for two reasons. First, the company took a write-down of 81 million reais where 24 million was for expected losses in accounts receivable, and 14 million was an asset retirement expenses. According to the CEO, these provisions of 38 million were a direct result of COVID-19. Lastly, the effect of the exchange rate on their financial expenses was a lot higher than my original estimates. The net interest expense issue has been addressed in my model.

Source: 1Q20 Management Report

Take into consideration that the company's first-quarter is always the weakest due to seasonality, and yet it still presented 8.1% y-o-y growth in volume. The average price (R$/kg) also increased by 12.5%, y-o-y. I estimate that the effect of the exchange rate only accounted for 3.9% (66 Day MA: (4.4353/4.113-1) /2) of the 12.5% increase, which means that 8.6% of the average price increase was due to selling more value-added products and by increased productivity. Important, half of the company's sales are from the international segment, so that is why I divided the exchange rate effect by 2.

Net loss for the quarter was R$38 million, now add that R$81 million (write-down) back, and the company would have had a net income of R$43 million. Their net margin would have been 0.5%, which demonstrates to me that they are headed in the right direction when compared to the 1Q19 net margin of -1.5%.

Income Statement

My projected growth in the company's domestic market net sales is based on two main points. These points are the company's strategy and its ability to keep up with market demand. According to the company, its profitability strategy is based on the idea of selling a larger volume of value-added products than "in natura" products. According to the 1Q20 management report, the processed food category grew by 14% on a year-on-year basis. For me, this explains why y-o-y sales increased by 18.1% while volume only grew by 10.7%.

Source: 1Q20 Management Report

BRFS is increasing its inventory to decrease its out-of-stock of level (increases inventory while increases sales), which will allow them to keep up with demand at the cost of a lower cash conversion cycle. In a question by an analyst, the company assured him that they want to manage working capital as best as possible but prefer to sacrifice it to prevent items from not being on the shelves. By having inventory ready for its customer, the company should see a 2 to 3 % increase in volume sold, in my opinion.

The company's processed food strategy will also reduce COGS, which will result in a better gross margin. Since processed foods have lower raw material costs, an increase in their sales will improve BRF SA's gross margin.

The international segment is going through the same transformation as the Brazil segment. The company is trying to increase its global sales of processed food from several different angles. BRF SA is exporting processed foods, but high logistics costs are decreasing its margin. Also, the burdensome regulations imposed by each country make it difficult for a company to sell its processed foods outside of its domestic market. For this reason, the company signed an MOU to invest $120 million in Saudi Arabia, and recently they bought a Saudi processing plant. The company has operations abroad that produce value-added products, but they want to continue expanding the amount of these products that they can offer.

In 1Q20, the international segment gross margin was negatively affected by the increase in logistics cost and tighter margins on poultry as competition increased in China. After five years of being denied access to China, this year, the United States was allowed to export poultry to China. BRFS decided to defend its sales volume by decreasing margins on poultry and increasing margins on pork. They were able to increase pork product margins because the African Swine Fever reduced China's domestic swine inventory, as seen in the slide below.

Source: 1Q20 Results Presentation

My estimates of operating expenses were in line with the company's 1Q20 results and their average over the past two years. Even though this was true, I slightly reduced operating expenses after 2021 to reflect better the effects of the fixed expense portion of the company's selling expenses.

Working Capital and CAPEX

I would like to start this section with an administrative note. I originally had biological assets accounted for in the other working capital section of my model. I moved investments in biological assets to the Capital Expenditure section, which is where the company also shows this information. My change had zero effect on the valuation. I mainly made the change to be uniform with the company. Another food company that I follow shows biological asset investments as a part of their working capital.

Now that I understand in better detail the strategy of BRF SA, my working capital estimates have been adjusted. The primary adjustment was made in inventory. As I mentioned, having a little higher inventory to decrease out-of-stock levels is a part of the company's strategy. Managing working capital is vital to them but not at the cost of high out-of-stock levels.

Capital Expenditures must cover investments in improving productivity, increasing processed food operations, biological assets, and leasing expenses. In my opinion, after 2021, the company will decrease its capital expenditures for a period. Here the company will reflect on its progress in implementing its profitability strategy and change direction if necessary.

Source: Past financial data is from the company, and future estimates are based upon my expectations

Conclusion

In my opinion, BRFS is undervalued and should provide investors with almost 25% of an alpha this year. My target price is $4.60 (5/11/2020 BRLUSD) or R$ 26.80. The company seems to be going in the right direction now, and they seem firm in sticking to their strategy. Thanks to their strategy, they have been able to navigate this challenging economy and should come out of it even stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.