An In-Depth Analysis Of Buffett's Brick-And-Mortar Buys

As Warren Buffett says, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

Recognizing your equity is almost worthless and then taking a senior debt position to make sure your hand has a few aces - that’s certainly one way to cover a bet.

Let’s get into a few REITs owned by the fourth-richest man in the world.

Bill Gates was No. 2, which also might make a whole lot of sense.

And Bernard Arnault was No. 3.

If you’re scratching your head, wondering who Bernard Arnault is, I’ll take that as the answer to my opening question. He’s the French overseer of dozens upon dozens of fashion brands, including Tiffany (after last year) and Louis Vuitton.

Warren Buffett, meanwhile, dropped to No. 4, no doubt due to his recent airline buys and subsequent sells. As I mentioned on Monday, in “Billionaire Watch List: 4 REITs Buffett Should Buy”:

“I didn’t quote the Forbes’ “Richest” article intro or any of its statistics to make you feel bad for anyone. Personally, win or lose, billionaires don’t really cross my mind unless their wealth impacts one of my recommendations or my larger investment style. “Then I’m going to take notice. “Naturally then, I find Warren Buffett not only a fascinating figure but also one well worth following.”

I then ended the entire discussion with this:

“Stay tuned for my article later this week – in which I will be writing a thoughtful analysis of Berkshire’s ownership stake in SRG and STOR…”

So, as promised, let’s get into the Real estate investment trusts (REITs) owned by the fourth-richest man in the world.

Buffett: From the Best to the Best

Everyone knows Warren Buffett only stocks his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) with quality stocks. As Motley Fool writer Daniel Sparks wrote earlier this month:

“Investors all around the world look to Buffett’s annual (shareholder) meeting as an opportunity to learn from one of the world’s greatest investors and to hear his thoughts on the current economic environment.”

That’s because the man learned from the best: Value investor Benjamin Graham, whose average investment performance between 1936 and 1956 was around 20% annualized. From there, Buffett went on to become the best in his own time.

As DaveManuel.com puts it, “If you want to be impressed, consider Berkshire Hathaway’s compounded annual gain (in per-share market value)” from 1965 to 2018. During that time, the business “returned 20.5% per year compared to an annual gain of 9.7% for the S&P 500 (with dividends included).”

Today, TipRanks puts his average annual return at 20.3%. But both agree that Buffett’s the one to beat. It would be foolish – even downright stupid – to claim otherwise.

He’s a savvy businessman with a long list of influential contacts. That puts him in the know about enormous swaths of the economy, from energy to technology to which drinks people prefer.

That’s why he bought while others were selling in the fall of 2008. Most investors hated the banks at the time – and with good reason considering how badly their balance sheets and public perception were hit after the housing bubble burst.

Yet Buffett went into the sector anyway to purchase $5 billion worth of perpetual preferred shares of Goldman Sachs (GS). He did the same with another hard-hit company, General Electric.

Arguably, neither of them would have survived – and certainly not thrived – without his capital.

In return, he made billions more.

A Tale of Two Real Estate Investment Trusts

Basically, if you’re going to bet against Buffett, you’d better know what you’re doing.

That’s not to say he’s always right, of course. Nobody ever is, as evidenced by the billions he just lost after selling his entire stake in four airline companies.

The Oracle of Omaha apparently failed to see the crash coming… complete with thousands of planes grounded all around the world for weeks and even months. (Then again, who did?) And so his holdings and investors suffered.

It’s also true that, in the last few years, Berkshire Hathaway has actually underperformed the market. And there’s been more and more whispering about how good of a stock-picker he really is these days.

All the same, there are plenty of people who are more than willing to hang on his every word. Agree or not, the man can still move markets.

No doubt, there are plenty of investors who got into REITs Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Store Capital Corporation (STOR) just because Buffett did. But that’s not our style. Nor should it be anyone else’s.

That’s not a slur against Buffett. As I said in my last article about him, I still believe he’s one to watch.

His stock-picking prowess of the past has provided very compelling reasons to consider companies. And, for those already invested in such entities, his endorsement has been icing on the cake.

Very, very rich icing.

With that said, again, we need to do our own due diligence. Which is exactly what I’ve been doing with Seritage and Store over the years.

That’s also exactly what we’re doing once again today – which is why we have a thorough evaluation of both down below.

What? Buffett Invested in Malls, You Say?

Many don’t know this, but Warren Buffett was once a department store owner. As he explained in the recent Berkshire Hathaway virtual interview:

“We started with the textile business. We started a company called diversified retailing, which merged into Berkshire, became part of Berkshire, and started with a department store in Baltimore. And department stores looked good in 1966, but the world has gone against them."

He’s right about that last part especially. Just take a look at the shares of America’s mall REIT sector:

Naturally, we’re tracking all of them on iREIT on Alpha. So far, three have reported April rent collection, showing an abject blood bath.

Their average intake was just 21%.

Source: iREIT

Acknowledging the COVID-19 triggered retail apocalypse, Warren Buffett explained:

"If you own a shopping center, you've got a bunch of tenants that don't want to pay you right now. And the supply and demand for retail space may change fairly significantly.”

Keep in mind that the Oracle of Omaha invested in Seritage back in December 2015. At the time, Buffett's stake of 2 million shares was valued at roughly $70.6 million based on the stock's $35.29 closing price on December 9.

Today, it’s worth 80% less or around $16 million.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now we all know that’s a “drop in the bucket” for Mr. Buffett. The same goes for fellow billionaire, Eddie Lambert, an insider and the brain trust behind Sears spinning its trophy assets into a REIT (i.e., Seritage).

After its most recent bankruptcy, Sears vacated most of the properties it once operated in. That helped lead Seritage to record a net loss of $64 million, or $1.77 per share.

Ouch!

A Very Shrewd Operator

Seritage’s 2019 earnings (i.e., funds from operations, or FFO) came in at a $34 million loss, which explains why it had to suspend its dividend.

However, we know Buffett is a shrewd operator. So, instead of taking on additional equity in Seritage, he directed Berkshire Hathaway to double down by taking on a large debt position.

According to The Motley Fool’s Reuben Gregg Brewer:

“The loan is actually a two-step deal. The first is a $1.6 billion loan that, depending on meeting certain financial targets, could be expanded by an additional $400 million. The problem is, because of the Sears bankruptcy, Seritage isn't living up to its side of the agreement."

The REIT itself said in its Q3-19 report (as referenced in the Brewer writeup):

"As of September 30, 2019, the company was not in compliance with certain of the financial metrics (of the Berkshire agreement). As a result, the company must receive the consent of Berkshire Hathaway to dispose of assets via sale or joint venture...”

Yet Brewer also notes how, last week, Seritage said it had been granted “some breathing room.” While there were no doubt stipulations involved, “… the big picture is that a key lender remains supportive,” which he reasonably assumes is probably “why investors boosted the stock in early trading.”

As far as I’m concerned, the small players have been virtually wiped out at this point. The only mall REIT players making money are those with deep pockets, such as Buffett and Lambert.

That’s certainly one way to cover a bet: Recognizing your equity is almost worthless and then taking a senior debt position to make sure you’re still holding a few aces.

I bet Buffett is one heck of a blackjack player…

Destruction and Devaluation at Your Service

Now, Buffett has to recognize that there’s at least one Joker in the deck, known as COVID-19. Seeing how far from stupid he is, he knows how the global pandemic has led to store closures and the virtual destruction of the department store sector.

Even so, as Seritage’s lender, Berkshire remains perfectly positioned to capitalize on any redevelopment efforts – recognizing that Seritage could see 75% of rents collected in Q2 and Q3.

It’s true that, prior to COVID-19, its pipeline was loaded with 36 premier projects, which will now slow down to a snail’s pace. As of Q1-20, Seritage had $95 million in cash and $115 million of pending asset sales.

Management expects to generate $50-$75 million from dispositions in Q2-20. But it’s become increasingly obvious who holds the winning hand, and that would be Berkshire Hathaway.

In that case, there plenty of other bargains, Mr. Buffett, in case you’re interested:

Washington Prime (WPG) at $0.72 per share

(WPG) at $0.72 per share CBL Properties (CBL) at $0.23

(CBL) at $0.23 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) for $1.10

(PEI) for $1.10 Macerich (MAC) for $6.84.

And let’s not forget Tanger Outlets (SKT), which Mr. Buffett once owned many moons ago. The company suspended its dividend and reported it had received just 12% of April rent.

At last check, it was trading at $5.56.

Source: FAST Graphs

It seems safe to say that these big-space retail REITs are suffering extraordinarily right now, even if Buffett isn’t.

Next Up on the Chopping Block?

Let’s move past that bleak picture to investigate another one of Berkshire’s retail picks: Store Capital. It’s a net lease that was purposely designed to lease space to middle-market entities like Bass Pro, AMC Theaters, and Art Van Furniture...

The latter of which is currently in bankruptcy.

You may recall how, in June 2017, Berkshire Hathaway became a 9.8% owner in STOR by investing about $377 million. That was via 18.6 million shares in a private placement to a wholly owned subsidiary at $20.25 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

My “back of the napkin” math indicates that Berkshire’s total return since was around 6% due to dividends – up until the crisis. Clearly, COVID-19 has wiped out all the price appreciation.

STOR’s rent collection in April was just 68%, hence the massive price decline.

Source: iREIT

On Store’s recent earnings call, CFO Mary Fedewa did explain that it has reached agreements for over 97% of that amount due. As for those rents deferred, the company negotiated short-term agreements with interest, higher lease escalations and longer lease terms.

“And for the rest, we agreed to differ for April, more than 75% were concentrated in only six of our more than 100 industries represented in our diverse portfolio. “These include industries like fitness clubs, theatres, early childhood education centers, restaurants, and family entertainment centers that have high mandated closure rates across the country.”

Now, one of my primary reasons for owning STOR is the disciplined capital allocation practices it’s demonstrated since inception, as evidenced by another Fedewa segment:

“At the end of April, we had over $550 million in cash after payment of the first quarter dividend and funding approximately $15 million in ongoing construction commitments. To put that amount of cash in perspective, it's over 2.5x of our full-year 2019 operating cost, plus annual cash interest expense for the year combined. “We believe our conservative leverage profile and this higher-than-normal cash balance position will service well to navigate the pandemic.”

And CEO Chris Volk pointed out:

“Before our share purchase window expired and well after the extent of (the) pandemic was evident, much of Store's leadership and several board members purchased shares at prices close to $30.00.” By April 3, their shares had gone down 61%. By the end of April, it had “recovered” to a mere material drop of around 45%. Volk explains today’s “compelling valuation” as coming in two parts: “First… is that our current share price implies a permanent base rent and interest income loss equated to about 70% of our tenants paying half their contracted rents. We do not believe that this will happen, which leads me to a second part of the reasoning, which is also evident from the supplemental slides. “… virtually all the COVID-19 related lease deferrals granted by Store emanated from closed sectors of the economy. And six of these sectors alone accounted for about three-quarters of the rents deferred.”

If you’re intrigued by that optimistic evaluation, he had more to say from there.

An Interesting Argument

Volk says he considers America’s restaurants, education facilities, health clubs, home furnishing stores, family entertainment facilities – even its movie theaters! – to be “central for a past and future way of life.” Moreover, he sees those tenants of his successfully emerging from the shutdown. As he stated,

“Closures and lease defer requests did not pertain to tenant credit quality, revenues, or balance sheet size.”

Summing it up, Volk made this declaration:

“Companies like Store are essential for real estate capital formation among middle market and larger nominated companies and will help this country as we emerge from this pandemic.”

One other key differentiator is Store’s best-in-class payout ratio. Prior to COVID-19, it was below 70%, providing a comfortable cushion that’s lasting even now.

Recognizing the agreements it’s reached, we’re comfortable believing that it will indeed be in a position to claw back a majority of its past-due rent.

In my home state of South Carolina, for instance, restaurants are now open. This means that hundreds of workers can get back to work. While social distancing is still a must, the recovery appears to be well underway.

As such, middle-market businesses will begin to move major markets again.

Store shares remain cheap based on the current price of $19.98, the dividend yield of 7.01%, and the P/FFO of 10.1x. Analysts forecast the company to grow FFO per share by -1% in 2020.

That’s ample to provide it with continued dividend growth, modest though it might be.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Conclusion…

Berkshire Hathaway appears to be well positioned with its Seritage debt. We even truly wonder whether it might even pursue the REIT to acquire other struggling peers.

As for the Store investment, that has certainly fallen on hard times. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Berkshire take a more active position as a result, perhaps doubling down on shares.

Based on history, we know Buffett likes to pick out both the jockeys and the horses. And it seems these stocks are advantaged to deliver value as the U.S. economy begins to recover.

Berkshire Hathaway's REIT exposure is arguably at an elevated risk of uncertainty. However, we know what the billionaire dealmaker means when he says,

“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

And we intend to act accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.