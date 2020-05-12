JPMorgan's Stock May Be About To Crack

JPMorgan's (JPM) stock may be about to crack as its shares drift lower. The equity, along with the sector, appears to be in a dire scenario as interest rates drift lower, and the economic outlook is uncertain at best. Despite having fallen sharply already, the stock isn't cheap based on its current price to tangible book value, and during a period of falling interest rates, likely deserves to trade at an even lower valuation.

Yesterday, I noted for subscribers of my SA marketplace service of bearish options activity taking place, suggesting that JPMorgan's stock falls by the middle of June. Additionally, the technical chart for JPMorgan is indicating a further decline lies ahead. You can once again track all of my free on Seeking Alpha on this Google spreadsheet I have created.

Growth Will Not Return Until After 2022

Analysts are currently estimating that JPMorgan's earnings collapse in 2020, falling by over 50% to $5.32 per share, while revenue is forecast to decline by 5.6% to $109.2 billion. But the bigger problem is that those earnings aren't expected to return to 2019 levels until after 2022, rising to $9.99 per share, which is below 2019's earnings of $10.72.

Meanwhile, revenue for the company is expected to climb to just $114.23 billion by the year 2022. That will also be well below 2019's revenue of $115.6 billion.

Data by YCharts

Even from a valuation perspective, the stock isn't as cheap as it appears. The shares trade currently with a price to tangible book value of 1.51. That is the lowest the value has been over the past year. But before the 2016 reflation trade took place, the bank typically traded with a price to tangible book value of between 1.2 and 1.6. One could argue that in this environment, the bank should be trading with a valuation that is at the lower end of its historical range.

Data by YCharts

Betting The Shares Drop

Traders are betting that the stock falls with the open interest for the June 19 $95 calls and puts both increased on May 11. More interesting is that the trader bought 7,500 puts for $6.57 and likely sold the calls for $4.02 per contract. It means that the trader paid about $2.50 in total to create the bearish put position. It means that the trader needs JPMorgan's stock to fall below $92.50 to begin earning a profit.

Technical Weakness

The technical chart shows that the stock is breaking down, and should it fall below $87.70, it could drop to $80.80. Additionally, the stock recently broke an uptrend that formed off the March low, a bearish indicator. Moreover, the stock is caught in a downtrend, which suggests the stock continues to push lower.

Risks

Should the economy or interest rates begin to improve, it could act as a significant tailwind for the stock. It could happen should an effective therapeutic or vaccine be created to treat the coronavirus, leading to a sudden turnaround in the economy that also helps to push interest rates higher.

The chart also indicates that if the stock should break the recent downtrend, it could result in the stock climbing higher towards $97.70.

At the moment, the risks remain negative for JPMorgan and most of the banks until we can get a better outlook on the direction of the economy, and the longer-lasting impact of the coronavirus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.