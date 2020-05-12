The Beyond Meat Short Case Might Be Too Obvious

Beyond had a revenue growth spurt around its IPO last year but that growth seems to be slowing even on an ex-COVID-19 basis.

Beyond Meat has recently found itself back in the spotlight as investors speculate that a meat shortage could spur demand in Beyond’s products. Recently a number of meat plants have shut down across the country due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the plants, which has led to this speculation and driven up Beyond's share price. BYND stock, which had dropped from over $100/share at the start of 2020 to a low of $48.18 in March along with the market selloff, saw a price resurgence. As of Friday BYND sat at $133.51/share, putting Beyond at a market cap of $8.25 billion and representing an astonishing price-to-sales ratio of 21.

Also certainly helping Beyond’s share price is CNBC’s Jim Cramer who has given Beyond a significant amount of air time recently on his ‘Mad Money’ show and even placed Beyond as a component of his own ‘Mad COVID-19 Index’, an index of companies which Mr. Cramer feels are benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond hasn’t seen this type of exposure since the buzz surrounding its IPO on May 2, 2019 which later saw the stock surge from its $25 IPO price to over $200 in a short squeeze. The short squeeze was catalyzed by the small number of shares in the float which existed prior to the management share lockup expiration.

Beyond Meat's Growth

The chart above was borrowed from Beyond’s Q4 investor presentation and modified to include 2020 Q1 revenues. The chart shows where Beyond’s sales revenue may have benefited from the IPO buzz last year. Sales were growing prior to the IPO but a clear acceleration in Beyond's revenue growth can be seen around the time of the IPO and the subsequent price surge media frenzy, as shown by the red circle. There clearly was a revenue growth effect but revenue growth has slowed materially since. Slowing revenue growth for a company which has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price/sales ratio of 21x would be a serious problem for shareholders and this warrants a closer look.

Luckily, Beyond further breaks its revenues down into ‘Retail’ and ‘Foodservice’ segments. ‘Retail’ is typically Beyond's products sold in grocery stores while ‘Foodservice’ is typically products sold to restaurants. The chart below shows this breakdown into Beyond's revenue segments.

Beyond's total revenue growth slowed sharply from 3Q2019 to 4Q2019. Beyond's retail revenue actually declined over this time which dragged down Q4 revenues in total. However Q4 is also seasonally slower for retail sales with the end of the summer grilling season.

Also going from 3Q2019 to 4Q2019, Beyond’s Foodservice revenues saw a healthy increase in revenues. This 39% jump in Foodservice revenues Q3 to Q4 2019 is certainly due to the jump in U.S. foodservice outlets carrying Beyond’s products. Beyond reported going from 23,000 foodservice outlets at the end of the third quarter to 36,000 at the end of the fourth quarter, a 56% increase in the number of outlets.

Over the next quarter-to-quarter period going from 4Q2019 to 1Q2020, the COVID-19 pandemic became a new variable. Beyond’s overall revenues in Q1 declined sequentially from the previous quarter. The increase in Beyond's retail revenue was more than offset by a reduction in foodservice revenue. One explanation is obvious; COVID-19 shut down restaurants and consumers bought more of Beyond’s products in grocery stores. However this doesn't seem to be the entire story as the consumer shift from restaurants to retail was heavily weighted toward the back end of Q1.

Looking to the impact of COVID-19 on Beyond’s Q1 sales more closely, Beyond’s Q1 earnings call transcript says that in the four week period ended March 22, Beyond's retail sales jumped 233% over the same period a year earlier due to consumers stockpiling Beyond products in the wake of the pandemic. Backing out this effect, it appears retail segment growth was still good, helped by a significant increase in new retail outlets. However this growth is still below the growth of previous quarters and with stockpiling likely to be a temporary phenomenon, other than picking up some repeat customers, any positive revenue effect on Beyond's retail revenues due to COVID-19 seems unlikely to last.

Also in Q1, Beyond’s Foodservice segment looked to be fundamentally weak with COVID-19 likely only providing a small negative effect. Beyond had an estimated average of around 35% more foodservice outlets in 1Q20 vs 4Q19, largely due to international expansion, yet overall foodservice revenues dropped by 28.8% from the previous quarter. This implies a 43% drop in Beyond products on a per outlet basis. Given the timing of restaurant shutdowns in late February and an average 10%-15% drop in revenues for other publicly traded foodservice and restaurant companies as shown in the chart below, Beyond foodservice fared much, much worse in Q1 than other foodservice companies fared. The effects of COVID-19 don’t entirely explain the drop in Beyond's foodservice revenues. It looks as though Beyond foodservice is losing steam independent of any COVID-19 effect.

Table above is of recently reported revenues of foodservice companies along with a Q4 comparison, data from SEC filings and quarterly conference calls

Starbucks Deal

Beyond recently announced a deal whereby Starbucks would distribute Beyond's products at Starbucks locations in Canada and China. This is a positive development for Beyond in terms of exposure and revenues. Beyond wouldn’t have yet seen much of a sales effect from those deals in Q1 but the future potential positive revenue impact can be roughly estimated. Per Starbuck's 10K SEC filing, Starbucks does $26B in sales per year of which food is 20% of Starbucks' revenues. Starbucks probably has forty competing food products, the mark up for retail food is typically 300% and an estimate of, for example, a Beyond meat/egg/cheese muffin sandwich, might be that half of the ingredient cost is Beyond. If Starbucks ultimately rolls out Beyond Meat in half of their global footprint, a rough estimate is that the Starbucks deal could add $2M-$3M per quarter to Beyond’s top line which is significant considering Beyond’s $40M/quarter foodservice revenues. However $2M to $3M in additional revenues for Beyond would still be minuscule in comparison to Beyond’s current $8.25 billion market cap.

Market Share

As I mentioned in my previous BYND article, Beyond’s positioning itself as a player in the $1.4 trillion global meat market is a poor choice for a stated addressable market. Practically, there are categories in meat such as emulating a T-bone steak for example, where Beyond will never compete. With such a vague addressable market message, Beyond might as well say it’s competing in the $7.2 trillion global food market since it also competes with other veggie burgers.

The actual main market in which Beyond is trying to gain market share as shown by their actual sales success, is ground beef. That global ground beef market is around $169 billion. With Beyond’s current $8.25 billion market cap, Beyond would need to capture 5% of that global ground beef market by itself just to get to a reasonable price-to-sales ratio of 1:1. That would be an extremely tall order. BYND’s share price is almost certainly destined to end up at a small fraction of the current $133.51 for that reason alone.

Is Beyond Meat an Obvious Short?

Beyond’s large price/sales ratio, its slowing revenues and the unlikelihood of Beyond ever growing into its share price, make Beyond’s shares seem like an obvious short. Beyond's market capitalization seems out of line with any rational valuation of the company. However there is a strong caveat; as of the middle of April there was a significant short interest in BYND of about 22% of the float and that short interest has been generally increasing. In light of Beyond being a COVID-19 story stock, however valid or invalid that story may be, and in light of Beyond often being put front and center on Jim Cramer’s ‘Mad Money’, it’s not out of the question that continued investor sentiment could drive more investors to buy shares and create more of a short squeeze than what already currently seems to be in progress. It’s possible that being short BYND could end badly for short sellers in the short term just as it did last July.

Being short BYND is a slam dunk on a fundamental basis, but a potential herd of long investors getting swept up in the hype for the second time in a year might make those fundamentals a moot point. A short position in BYND which is small enough to avoid being forced to cover in a potential short squeeze may be the best way to take a position in Beyond’s shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND.