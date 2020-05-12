TLT: Long-End Treasury Bonds Are Running Out Of Steam

As the coronavirus pandemic enters the fourth month, fear has largely diminished with U.S. stock markets having recovered more than 60% of its losses. Meanwhile, safe haven Treasuries remain well-bid in spite of the global risk-on rally, as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) continues to hover near its all-time highs:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Indeed, more than disastrous economic data with job losses having already reached Great Depression levels, as well as the Fed's multi-trillion dollar bond buying have contributed to the ongoing strength in Treasuries. That said, momentum is gradually fading in TLT based on several technical indicators that we are tracking. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), after spiking to extremely overbought conditions of 80, has receded back to just above 60 in light of recent sideways consolidation.

Source: WingCapital Investments

A more significant observation is that the RSI indicator has actually been making lower tops despite the TLT nudging to higher highs as shown above. The negative divergence is a sign of weakening momentum and has preceded major swing tops in the past 2 decades in TLT:

The negative divergence signal is defined as:

TLT advanced over 2% in the past 8 weeks,

but TLT's RSI indicator declined during the same period.

The most notable instances of the signal include the post-crisis highs in 2003 and 2009, after which a substantial correction ensued in both cases. Statistically, there is a 70% chance of a decline over the next 6 months averaging -5% in the TLT.

Date TLT RSI TLT 8-Week Chg RSI 8-Week Chg TLT Forward Chg 1-Month 3-Month 6-Month Jan. 20, 2003 87.97 68.5 2.09% -0.27 0.38% 0.02% -2.74% Jun. 16, 2003 93.75 65.2 6.15% -0.50 -6.45% -9.67% -7.13% Dec. 31, 2007 94.27 68.6 2.01% -2.00 1.02% 1.36% -2.33% Mar. 17, 2008 97.18 66.4 2.05% -1.85 -4.54% -8.55% -3.30% Jan. 5, 2009 112.73 65.5 9.53% -3.97 -9.26% -8.70% -14.64% Jan. 12, 2009 114.30 67.0 8.12% -5.65 -10.40% -10.45% -20.17% Aug. 2, 2010 100.10 64.8 2.47% -0.21 3.48% 0.32% -11.28% Aug. 30, 2010 103.58 66.2 2.76% -2.55 0.99% -6.28% -12.33% Sep. 6, 2010 102.32 63.0 2.55% -1.92 1.86% -7.26% -10.53% Sep. 20, 2010 103.50 64.5 3.40% -0.26 -2.05% -9.91% -10.95% Sep. 27, 2010 104.61 66.6 2.27% -3.12 -4.01% -11.17% -11.87% Oct. 3, 2011 118.24 74.0 6.33% -7.49 -1.49% 2.55% -4.51% Oct. 10, 2011 113.95 65.2 5.03% -7.89 1.49% 4.19% 2.54% Oct. 31, 2011 116.48 66.0 3.78% -7.97 1.85% 1.37% 1.43% Nov. 21, 2011 120.80 70.2 2.17% -3.83 -2.09% -3.49% 2.15% Dec. 5, 2011 116.71 62.1 3.16% -1.41 1.73% 0.38% 7.28% Dec. 26, 2011 121.25 63.8 4.84% -1.11 -2.61% -6.63% 3.26% Jul. 2, 2012 127.06 64.0 2.30% -3.79 0.28% -2.24% -6.82% Feb. 2, 2015 130.96 63.0 4.04% -7.82 -5.70% -5.31% -5.05% Aug. 8, 2016 140.08 62.6 3.17% -5.18 -3.26% -5.95% -13.79% Sep. 16, 2019 141.89 63.6 3.94% -12.20 -1.63% -2.01% 12.36% May 4, 2020 163.98 61.3 2.85% -3.77 Average -1.92% -4.16% -5.16% Median -1.63% -5.31% -5.05% % Positive 42.86% 33.33% 28.57%

Another sign that the panic-buying in long-end Treasuries has come to an end is the fact that the TLT has finally dropped below its 50-week upper Bollinger Band after 7 straight weeks. Note that previous major cyclical tops have coincided with the TLT having levitated above the upper band for extended period of time.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Sell Into The Fed Balance Sheet Expansion

At the peak of the health crisis, the Fed had been buying Treasuries at an unprecedented pace of $75 billion per day, leading to a 60% increase in assets held by the Fed to $6.7 trillion as of beginning of May. While the growth pace has slowed down markedly since then, the balance sheet is still expected to reach Bank of America's projection of $10 trillion by end of this year.

In terms of the implication on TLT, we observe that the vertical up moves in the long-end Treasury ETF have tended to be unsustainable during the course of Fed's QE programs. Looking back during QE1 in 2009, TLT would proceed to collapse and make a round-trip back to levels prior to the 2008 Great Financial Crisis within a matter of 6 months :

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

Indeed, rising inflation expectations as a result of the Fed's ultra-loose monetary policy became the driving force higher in yields and we reckon this time will be no different as well.

U.S. Yields Continue To Follow Germany's Footsteps

In the last article, we pointed out that the waterfall drop in Treasury yields has been reminiscent of the German yields' equally sharp move 5 years ago. Should the analog continue to play out, we would likewise expect a V-shape bounce in the 30-year bond yields, leading to a sizable decline in TLT's price.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, WingCapital Investments

Based on the pattern, the 30-year Treasury would likely retrace back to unchanged on the year, which translates to roughly 100bps to the upside in yield and about 15% of downside in TLT.

To summarize, the relentless rally in long-end Treasuries is coming to an end and we anticipate a significant reversal in TLT given the confluence of negative divergences in technicals, rising inflation expectations on Fed's balance sheet expansion and historical analog pattern vs. German yields.

