iShares MSCI India ETF: COVID-19 Will Bring Uncertainties

ETF Overview

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) focuses on emerging markets stocks. The ETF tracks the MSCI India Index which includes nearly 90 stocks in India. The fund has a high exposure to cyclical sectors such as financials and energy sector, and these sectors may struggle in 2020 and 2021 depending on how long COVID-19 will last. For investors seeking to invest in foreign markets, we think there are better opportunities elsewhere such as iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks

INDA implements market cap-weighted approach to select which emerging market stocks to be included in its portfolio. This approach has resulted in a portfolio of mostly giant-cap and large-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, about 60.6% of its portfolio are giant-cap stocks, and about 36.8% of its portfolio are large-cap stocks. These are stocks that generally have competitive advantages over their smaller peers and generally do have better financial positions than their smaller peers.

Source: Morningstar

High exposure to financials and energy sectors

INDA has high exposure to cyclical sectors such as financials and energy sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, financials and energy sectors represent about 24.1% and 17.1% of INDA's total portfolio, respectively. It is expected that many financial institutions will struggle as an extensive period of lockdowns due to COVID-19 can cause many businesses and individuals to run out of cash. This will likely result in higher credit losses for financial institutions. Likewise, its energy sector may be challenged due to weak energy demand. Other cyclical sectors such as materials (7.1% of INDA's portfolio), consumer discretionary (6.8%), and industrials (3.2%) sectors will also struggle in this environment as many people are forced to implement some forms of social distancing.

Source: iShares Website

The impact of COVID-19 should not be underestimated

Unlike developed nations with better healthcare systems, India's healthcare system is only suboptimal, and the nation is ill-equipped to handle this crisis. Unlike many Western developed nations that have now passed the peak of the pandemic, India's daily new COVID-19 cases are still on a rising trend (see chart below) despite 5 weeks of lockdown. Therefore, social distancing and movement restrictions will likely continue to impact its citizens and the country's economy for quite some time.

Source: Worldometers

The country's 5-week lockdown is causing a huge impact on India's economy. Several forward-looking indicators such as services and manufacturing PMIs have declined sharply in April. This points to a very challenging future for India's economy. As can be seen from the chart below, India's manufacturing PMI dropped to 27.4 in April from 51.8 in March.

India's Manufacturing PMI (Source: Quartz India)

Similarly, the country's Services PMI also dropped significantly from 49.3 in March to only 5.4 in April. While we expect these metrics to improve as the lockdown ends, some forms of social distancing and restrictions will likely be in place, and it may take quite some time for India's services and manufacturing PMI to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. In this environment, it may be challenging for stocks in INDA's portfolio to perform well.

India's Services PMI (Source: Quartz India)

INDA may not be the best investment choice for investors seeking foreign market exposure

The price to earnings ratio of INDA's portfolio is about 18.63x. This is significantly below the S&P 500 Index's 21.14x. Similarly, its P/B and P/S ratios are also significantly below the S&P 500 Index's ratios. However, this does not mean that INDA is a more attractive option. For investors seeking some exposure in foreign markets, we think other countries with more stable economic outlook such as Taiwan is probably a better choice. Taiwan has done well to manage the country's total COVID-19 cases to less than 450 and has a very competitive technology industry. We have included EWT in the comparison table below. As can be seen from the table below, EWT has an even lower P/E ratio of 15.04x. Yet, the weighted average cash flow growth in its portfolio of 4.44% is much better than INDA's 0.04%.

INDA EWT S&P 500 Index Price to Earnings Ratio 18.63 15.04 21.14 Price to Book Ratio 2.23 1.52 2.79 Price to Sales Ratio 1.37 0.84 2.02 Price to Cash Flow Ratio 7.00 5.47 10.94 Cash Flow Growth (%) 0.04% 4.44% 7.60%

Source: Morningstar

Similarly, INDA's total return of 7.5% since 2012 was much lower than EWT's total return of 81.3% in the same period.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

INDA has considerable concentration risk as its top-10 holdings represent nearly 57% of its total portfolio. Any underperformance of its top-10 holdings may impact INDA's performance considerably.

Currency risk

Since INDA invests in India's stocks, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchange of Indian Rupee to the USD.

Investor Takeaway

INDA offers a good way to invest in stocks in India. However, it may not be the best place to invest right now due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. We think there are better foreign markets to invest in. As we have discussed briefly in our article, EWT appears to be a good alternative fund to invest if your goal is to seek some exposure to foreign markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.