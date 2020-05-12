An Insight Into The Fundamentals Of Sociedad Química y Minera

SQM is a low-cost miner with a market share in multiple commodities and has done a relatively good job of generating returns for investors.

SQM may have some potential risks that they will have to address.

SQM can grow their lithium corporate supply and meet the demand by using a growth and pricing strategy that is laid out.

Though SQM's financials may not be doing well right now, its future is looking bright.

I would like to argue that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is a high reward stock. It is the world's largest producer of potassium nitrate and is a current leader in the iodine, lithium carbonate, and lithium hydroxide industry. Their revenue consists of specialty plant nutrition (37%), potassium (11%), iodine and derivatives (19%), lithium and derivatives (26%), industrial chemicals (5%), and other sources of revenue (5%). SQM has been on a consistent uprise for its lithium production and has surpassed 2 billion dollars in revenue.

SQM Revenue (MM)

SQM Investment Thesis

SQM is a well-diversified, market-leading natural resources player operating in commodity markets with favorable long-term outlooks and market dynamics.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, between 2015 and 2030, demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow 68 times to 1,293 gigawatt-hours. This suggests that the demand for lithium production will have to be ramped up and the demand for it will be doubled by 2027. SQM also plans to double its production by 2021 (70,000 metric tons to 180,000), so they will be able to keep up with the growing demand. Another compelling aspect of SQM is that it's one of the lowest-cost producers of lithium carbonate. Its price per metric ton is in the $5,000 - $8,000 range while the national average is $13,000. SQM has a high growth opportunity over the next decade depending on lithium demand.

Recent concerns regarding depressed production capacity due to heavy rainfall, a short-term oversupply of Lithium, recent legal settlements, and COVID-19 have irrationally depressed its share price, making it an attractive value opportunity for BIG.

Specifically, SQM stands to benefit greatly from two megatrends:

Unprecedented demand growth for applications of Lithium-ion batteries Worldwide water scarcity forcing farmers to switch to micro-irrigation, and thus more water-soluble fertilizer due to its current rights to the largest lithium, iodine, and potassium nitrate reserves in the world.

Diversified Revenue Base

SQM Revenue Decomposition (MM)

SQM's revenue from plant nutrition, iodine, and lithium have all been on a steady increase while their potassium and industrial chemical revenue have been on a decrease. Exports accounted for 92% of SQM's revenue in 2018. Their revenues are heavily concentrated in Asia (76%), but in total, derived from 110 countries.

Financials

Sociedad's revenue has gone down from $2,265,803 in 2018 to $1,943,655 in 2019. On the other hand, SQM's cost of revenue has also gone down from $1,483,524 in 2018 to $1,383,603 in 2019. However, SQM's operating income has gone down as well from $657,429 to $435,180.

SQM is staying steady with its EPS and is estimated to report a $0.26 EPS next quarter for May 2020.

Though its gross profits have been going consistently down for the past five quarters, SQM is rebounding quite well during COVID-19. SQM has gone down 3.30% since the COVID-19 outbreak was considered a pandemic (March 11th). SQM's return on tangible assets is also ranked 66% higher than companies listed in the chemical industry, being at 5.76% as of December 2019.

SQM's P/E has also been going down steadily from 25 in 2018 to 21 which is what it is currently. Its P/E is projected to keep going down until 2022 where it is expected to hit 15.

Competitors

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Produces minerals, such as salt, magnesium chloride, and other plant nutrition products, and also keeps people safe through their products

Owns the largest mine (Goderich mine), and has a deepwater port

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Produces potassium chloride, magnesium, and salt for fertilizer; also derives revenue from water sales

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

Produces nitrogen-based fertilizer

Haifa Chemicals

Manufactures Potassium Nitrate for agriculture and plant nutrients

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Chemicals company that produces lithium

Lithium Corporate Strategy

Growth

SQM can increase its inventory capacity to improve exposure to demand fluctuations in lithium. They can also improve the production capacity facilities so that they will be able to meet the goal of 180k metric tons/year. Finally, SQM can increase their global presence by allocating more capital to lithium extraction efforts outside of Chile (such as Australia or lower lithium producing places).

Pricing Strategy

SQM is currently focused on spot pricing/short-term contracts, however, as the market matures and EV penetration increases, they can shift towards long-term contracts to make a more steady and secure way of money.

Notable Current Prices

Lithium Carbonate $13K/metric ton

Lithium Hydroxide $9.3K/metric ton

Lithium-ion battery pack $175/kwh



Lithium: Hard Rock vs. Brine

Hard Rock Exploration

Hard rock exploration has a risk of extremely remote locations requiring new infrastructure and it requires extensive explorations with no guarantee of ROIC. This estimated project can cost from $250M - $2B. However, it is also more evenly geographically distributed around the globe and less dependent on climate change.

Lithium Brine Deposits

Lithium brine deposits account for 66% of world reserves and are easier to explore, faster to produce, and require much less capital than hard rock explorations. Lithium brine deposits can also be found closer to the surface. This project can cost from $150M - $400M. The purity can reach up to 99.9% - an almost impossible level for hard rock and they have a less environmental impact.

Lithium Market: Supply and Demand

Supply:

Concentrated Brine Deposits

This table depicts how Brine operations have many more pros than hard-rock operations and how it is important. Concentrated brine deposits make up 58% of total lithium resources and Salar de Atacama accounts for 27%. SQM is a key producer of this. Concentrated brine deposits are capital-intensive, however, they are superior on an operating margin basis.

Hard Rock/Minerals

42% of the total lithium resources are hard rock. They have a lower capital intensity, however, they are labor-intensive. Key producers of this are Talison, Zhonghe, and Galaxy.

Demand

Lithium Demand Drivers

The current electric market vehicle penetration is ~2% and expected to double by 2023. The demand for lithium chemicals has also increased by 27% in 2019 to 269K metric tons. Lithium-ion batteries discharge twice as slow as nickel-based and produce more charge/lb. The demand growth is dominated by increased energy storage applications and improved cost viability. Primary buyers of this come from China, Japan, and South Korea. From 2011-2015, the cost of a battery pack has declined from $550/kwh to $290/kwh (now $209/kwh).

This bar graph shows how the demand for electrified vehicles is expected to expand at an exponential rate.

Specialized Plant Nutrition Market at a Glance

Trends in Demand

Since 1990, the international market for specialty plant nutrients has grown at a faster rate and over the past 20 years, irrigation has grown on average 1%/year while micro-irrigation has grown at 10%. During 2018, the potassium nitrate market increased by approximately 7% (estimated at 6% for 2019). The CAGR for vegetable production per capita was 3% while CAGR for the world population was closer to 1%.

SQM Spec. Plant Nutrition Rev. by Geography:

SQM's main competitor has also experienced setbacks:

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Operating at 50% capacity due to production issues

Potential Risks

Mining rights to the Salar de Atacama (source of lithium) depend on the Lease Agreement that expires in 2030 and SQM's specialty plant nutrition (37% of revenue) and Lithium derivatives (26% of revenue), two biggest sources of revenue depend on the mine. Its revenues related to products originating from the Salar de Atacama represented 44% of our consolidated revenues. As of December 31, 2019, only 11 years remain on the term of the Lease Agreement. There is also instability in project execution in terms of strict regulations and strict environmental compliance regulation may potentially inhibit future projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.