ON Semiconductor Is A Tricky Mix Of Opportunity And Disappointment

ON missed and lowered again, and the company's track record over the past couple of cycles is not strong with respect to revenue and margin performance nor relative to peers.

There’s a quote I’ve long loved, apocryphally quoted to Dallas Cowboys defense lineman Randy White, that goes “Potential is a fancy French word that means you ain’t done <bleep> yet!” That’s not entirely fair when it comes to ON Semiconductor (ON), but I don’t think I’m the only investor torn between the possibilities of what higher-value products like image sensors and SiC MOSFETs could do for ON and the historical realities of the company’s performance over the last few years.

Being unable to hit margin targets is a big deal with semiconductor companies, and particularly when there isn’t enough revenue out-growth to compensate. I’m likewise concerned that management is still too optimistic about its near-term prospects and may have more risk on costs and inventories. Countering that, the stock has been thumped again and appears to be trading with more reasonable expectations embedded into the price.

A Steep Miss-And-Lower Quarter

ON Semiconductor posted disappointing results, with revenue coming in a little weak. The bigger issue, though, was that gross margin was quite weak (250bp miss) on what should have been low expectations, leading to a 160bp miss on operating margin. Guidance was also quite weak; while the revenue revision wasn’t so alarming or surprising relative to the likes of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), STMicroelectronics (STM), or Texas Instruments (TXN), the steep revisions to gross margin (590bp below prior Street estimates) and operating margin (510bp) below are more concerning, particularly with high inventory levels.

Revenue declined 8% yoy and about 9% qoq in the first quarter. The largest business, chips for the auto sector, saw revenue decline almost 6% yoy and about 5% qoq. Industrial revenue declined 12% yoy and 8% qoq, while Comm declined 2% yoy and 12% qoq as the company offset some weakness in phones with 5G infrastructure. Computing declined almost 6% yoy and 11% qoq and Consumer declined 16% yoy and 14% qoq as management got somewhat more selective about business (turning away from lower-margin business).

By segment/product type, imaging continues to hold up relatively better. The Intelligent Sensing segment (or ISG) saw less than 1% yoy revenue contraction and 6% qoq contraction, while Power Solutions was down more than 11% yoy and 10% qoq, and Advanced Solutions (largely analog) was down more than 5% yoy and almost 8% qoq.

Gross margin was quite weak, falling 550bp yoy and about three points sequentially. Operating income dropped 61% yoy and 51% qoq, with operating margin contracting by almost nine points yoy and six points qoq.

Inventory dollars rose almost 2% qoq and inventory days rose eight days (to 131), which is well above the longer-term median.

ON Should Be Leveraged To A Somewhat Faster Rebound…

Given ON’s above-average exposure to autos (about a third of sales versus almost half at NXP, about 20% at TI, Analog Devices (ADI), and Microchip (MCHP)), this company should be better-leveraged to the upturn I expect to see in that sector late in 2020 and into 2021, and particularly if governments chip in with stimulus programs (which I do expect).

I do see some risk of OEMs building inventory to facilitate a rebound (sensor company Sensata (ST) reported meaningful inventory build in the auto chain in Q1), but this should nevertheless be a strong driver for ON. One other “but” is the risk that new platform launches get delayed until the economy is on stronger footing; one of the big bull arguments for ON is content wins, and pushouts of those wins could have negative impacts on revenue (lower ASP) and margins.

I likewise think that ON is leveraged to some relatively more attractive segments within industrial, including factory automation and electrification. I expect those segments to rebound faster than many other industrial sectors/sub-markets. With Western economies only taking their first tentative steps toward reopening, though, there could certainly be some downside risk.

ON management certainly seems to think that there is a good likelihood for a second-half rebound, and have said that they’ve seen orders that support that notion. That’s different than what Microchip and some other chip companies have been saying, but then you have other companies like STMicro also on ON’s side for the second half rebound story.

Longer-Term Trends Are Still Concerning

Looking at ON’s longer-term performance, the company has shown weaker peak-to-peak and trough-to-trough performance than its peers over the last couple of cycles. What’s more, in the recent peak, the company’s gross margins were about five points below the prior peak, while trough gross margin looks like it’s going to be at or below the prior trough this time around.

It’s plausible that ON management was surprised by how the actual mix developed relative to their expectations, and it’s also plausible that the company chose to prioritize developments to improve the company’s long-term growth opportunities (like expanding into silicon carbide and adding wireless connectivity assets) rather than optimize the cost structure.

Either way, though, management missed its prior margin targets, making the latest set of targets (43% GM and 22% OPM in 2022) more of a “show me story” for me, and frankly, I don’t see them getting there.

The Outlook

I don’t want to discount the potential improvements and changes for the better at ON Semiconductor. I believe a variety of issues, including unexpected facility closures, have hit margins hard, and I believe management can strike a balance between making needed/overdue opex improvements in 2020 without hamstringing the company’s ability to participate in the eventual recovery. I also still see meaningful opportunities for ON to improve and enrich its mix over time, particularly with stronger positions in higher-value auto and industrial power and sensor products.

All of that said, though, I don’t think it’s wise to just ignore the past. ON has had many issues with hitting its own targets over the years, and whatever the excuses may be, the performance just hasn’t been there. Past performance may not guarantee future results, but it does provide some hints.

Although I think ON can see uplift on content gains in segments like auto and industrial, I’m not going to get more aggressive with my model until I see signs it’s happening. So, while I believe peers/rivals like NXP, STM, and TI can reasonably expect long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits, I’m modeling low-to-mid single-digit growth for now. I’ve also cut back my long-term FCF margin assumptions; I’m expecting ON to get up to low-to-mid double-digit adjusted FCF margins over the next decade, but I expect sub-10% margins for the next four to five years.

The Bottom Line

I’d love to be proven too conservative with these modeling assumptions, but even with these numbers, these shares look potentially undervalued. Long-term revenue growth of around 3% to 4% and long-term average adjusted FCF margin of around 10% can support a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return from here, and likewise a return to low double-digit operating margin in 2021 can support a fair value in the high teens to low $20s. I can’t say that ON has earned the benefit of the doubt, and I can’t recommend ON just on the basis of its potential, but I do wonder whether this is a stock where the optimism has largely been beaten out of the valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.