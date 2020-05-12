ZIV: It's Time To Short Volatility

By shifting exposure further out along the curve, losses from roll yield are reduced by still material as seen by its annual losses.

It's been a hard year for investors in the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (ZIV) as shares have declined by over 55% due to the recent surge in volatility. While this surge in volatility has certainly impacted shareholders, I believe that investors looking to buy this ETN stand to see gains over the coming weeks as the VIX mean reverts and the rolling methodology of the ETN will favor holdings once again.

Understanding the Instrument

Simply said, ZIV is a rather complex instrument with several moving parts which means that first and foremost we should attempt to understand the note prior to making any recommendation either for or against holding it.

Let's start with a high-level overview of exactly what the instrument seeks to accomplish. ZIV gives an inverse exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and it gives an exposure to the fourth through seventh month VIX futures contracts. ZIV shorts the index to capture one critical facet of VIX futures: roll yield.

When it comes to trading VIX futures, most volatility methodologies track the Short-Term VIX Futures index. This index is also provided by S&P Global and gives exposure to the front two months of VIX futures. In the following table provided by etf.com, I have marked the top volatility ETPs by AUM which track the Short-Term Index.

As you can see, the lion's share of money which is invested in volatility ETPs is tracking the Short-Term VIX index while ZIV is the first of the list offering in the Mid-Term Index.

It's hard to say exactly why investors, ultimately, flock to a given index or methodology, but I suspect that the reason why the shorter-term index receives the most exposure is due to the fact that it is more volatile. The reason for this is quite simple actually: futures contracts further out along the curve tend to be less volatile than those at the front of the curve. Therefore, if you're looking to see the most volatility in your holdings, a short-term horizon tends to see the greatest fluctuations.

In the above chart, I have included the standard deviation of daily VIX futures settlement values segregated by contract using the last 10 years of data. This chart, essentially, shows that the further out along the curve, the less volatility you are exposed to.

Most investors are tracking the first two months of futures as seen in our prior chart of holdings. However, investors in instruments like ZIV are exposed to futures contracts that are much less volatile.

Okay... but why does this matter for investors in ZIV? Well, the key reason as per why this matter relates to something called roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you hold exposure along a futures curve and the futures price gradually converges towards the spot price. And to cut straight to the chase, the key appeal of an instrument like ZIV is that it reduces the impact of roll yield; however, the impact is still material upon shares which is why investors would be interested in the inverse exposure. Let's unpack this in the next sections.

In the following chart, I have taken the average level of VIX futures versus the VIX itself by trade date for the past 10 years. This may seem very complex, but taking a few minutes to understand it will pay dividends towards generating a trade recommendation in ZIV.

This chart is organized by something called "trade date". A trade date as it relates to futures contracts is basically the number of days after the front contract becomes prompt and it generally only has 20 or so days in it (at which point the front contract expires and the trade date resets to be 1).

This chart is actually very powerful when it comes to understanding the nature of VIX futures and how to trade VIX-linked ETPs like ZIV. What it shows is that on average, VIX futures are in something called "contango". Contango, basically, means that futures prices are higher than the spot price.

As you can see, at the beginning of a trade month, the front month VIX futures contract is on average about 8-10% above the level of the VIX whereas the seventh month futures contract is about 30% above the spot level of the VIX. However, as the month progresses, VIX futures move towards the spot value of the VIX as can be seen by each line slowly declining in value in relation to the VIX throughout the trade month. This decline seen in each line above is roll yield at work - if you were holding these futures contracts, the return you actually would have made would have been a function both of the movements of the underlying VIX as well as the contraction of the VIX futures contract versus the spot level of the VIX.

If you look closely, the amount of contraction seen in each contract versus the spot level of the VIX varies by contract. There is a very clear relationship: the further out along the curve you examine, the less the contract declines versus the spot level (which means less of an impact from roll yield).

For example, the front month contract starts about 8-10% above the spot level of the VIX but ends the month about 3% above the spot VIX on average. This represents a loss of about 5-7% in a typical month for the front month contract on average. However, if you look at the seventh month futures contract, it tends to start a month about 30% above the spot price and end the month about 27% above the spot price (for a decline of about 3% or so).

What this tangibly means for VIX ETP traders is that if you want to experience the least amount of roll yield possible, you should generally move your exposure as far out along the curve as possible. Hence why ZIV holds the fourth through seventh contract: less losses from roll yield. However, as seen in our volatility chart, this means that the outright swings due to a changing VIX will be less because volatility is highest at the front of the curve.

Let's look at a comparison of these two methodologies. In the following chart, I have pulled the 10-year returns of both the short-and-medium-term index directly from S&P Global. The left chart is the short-term index while the right chart is the medium-term index (the one ZIV follows).

As you can see, there is a material difference in the returns of these two indices - however, each is negative. The difference actually lines up pretty closely with the approximation of losses from roll yield in the prior paragraphs (seventh contract declines at about half of the rate of the first contract).

ZIV is an ETN that offers a direct inverse short trade on the right-hand chart in the panel above. What this tangibly means is that over the past 10 years, if ZIV had been around, a short position would have netted something in the ballpark of an annualized return of 20% per year (granted, the pattern of returns could have varied this figure to a degree).

On the one hand, ZIV's underlying methodology does an excellent job of reducing losses from roll yield by shifting exposure into later months of the curve. But, on the other hand, it still is exposed to a strong degree of losses due to contango being the natural state of VIX futures.

For this reason, I suggest a long position in ZIV (since it is short the medium-term index). Since roll yield continues to take a toll on a long-VIX methodology and since this is natural state of VIX futures, in the long run, ZIV is likely going to keep increasing as it is short futures which are converging in a contango market. Short-term returns certainly can vary (as seen this year), but the long-term returns due to roll yield remain in play.

Conclusion

ZIV has taken a hit this year as volatility has surged due to the spreading coronavirus. By shifting exposure further out along the curve, losses from roll yield are reduced by still material as seen by its annual losses. Since ZIV is short VIX futures and VIX futures are largely in contango, buying ZIV makes for a winning trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.