Barrick Gold: Breaking Down Earnings

I break down Barrick's quarter and give my thoughts on the stock.

Barrick continues to reduce its debt and has no significant maturities until 2033.

The senior gold miner was highly profitable in Q1, reporting close to $900 million in operating cash flow.

Barrick Gold: Breaking Down Q1 Earnings

Data by YCharts

Barrick Gold (GOLD) has reported its Q1 2020 financial results, and perhaps unexpectedly, the senior gold miner produced very strong results with gold prices trading north of $1,500/oz for much of the quarter.

However, Barrick also deserves a lot of credit for the strong production and managing its costs well in Q1, especially at its copper mines, which it may look to monetize. I am particularly impressed with how well Barrick has handled the COVID-19 crisis as it has been one of the most proactive companies in the sector.

Previous coverage: Barrick Gold has further upside

My readers might know that I've mostly avoided investing in the larger "senior' gold miners ($5+ billion market cap) up until recently. I noticed that senior gold miner Barrick Gold had a really strong Q4 2019 earnings, increased its gold reserves by 14.5%, and has made great strides in reducing its debt, and now the miner followed up Q4 with a really strong Q1 2020 report.

Here's a look at Barrick's first quarter and my thoughts on the stock.

Barrick Gold's Q1 Earnings

Gold results Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Production (million ounces) 1.25 1.439 1.367 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz) $954 $923 $825

Copper results Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Production (millions of pounds) 115 117 106 All-in sustaining costs ($/lb) $2.04 $2.82 $2.46

Barrick's gold production and cash costs were consistent with the miner's full-year guidance. The company produced 1.25 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $954/oz. With a realized gold price of US$1,589, its margins per ounce were over $600 in Q1.

This strong production and low costs led to Barrick producing $889 million in cash flow and $438 million in free cash flow, with net earnings of $.22 per share.

The real surprise came from its copper mines. In Q1, copper output reached 115 million pounds, in-line with guidance, but all-in sustaining costs fell by $.78 to $2.04/lb. With copper at $2.30/lb, this cost-cutting is the difference between profits and losses.

Costs at its Lumwana mine in Zambia benefited from higher sales, while its Jabal Sayid mine realized 11% higher production levels due to higher throughput and improved recoveries. (The gold miner reportedly is aiming to sell its copper mines to pay down debt and focus on gold.)

COVID-19 appears to have had little impact on Barrick, and it put in place a strong emergency response plan back in March, and I've yet to hear of any mine shutdowns.

Balance Sheet Strengthening

Data by YCharts

Balance sheet Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Cash and equivalents (billions) $3.327 $3.314 $2.153 Net debt (billions) $1.85 $2.22 $3.65

Barrick has made a huge effort to reduce its net debt over the past few years, and the trend of reducing debt continued in Q1 with its net debt falling 17% to $1.85 billion.

Part of the reduction came from the $256 million sale of the Massawa mine in Q1, while it also repurchased $337 million in debt that was due in 2022. The company now has no significant debt maturities until 2033.

Its strong free cash flow and the possibility of more non-core asset sales makes a further debt reduction highly likely.

Barrick Gold: My Thoughts

(Credit: Barrick Gold corporate presentation)

Barrick is one of the best gold miners because of its strong production, low costs and improving balance sheet. I believe the company benefits from an excellent management team that is actively working to create shareholder value.

Its 10-year production plan might not call for any production growth, however, the company expects its cash costs to fall while it maintains its high production levels. We're likely to see even stronger financial results in Q2 with gold prices trading above $1,600/oz for most of the quarter.

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, subscribe now to The Gold Bull Portfolio. I help my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold & silver sector. Receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on 100+ miners. A FREE 2-week free trial is available!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.