Honda Motor: Q4 2020 Surprised On Operating Loss, Motorcycle Business Hit By Shuttered Facilities

Recovery in China is evident, but other countries, particularly the U.S., need to successfully reopen their economies in order to boost Honda sales.

Motorcycle business was a bright spot in most of FY20 but was soft in 4Q20, disappointing investors.

Quick take on 4Q results

Honda Motor (HMC) reported 4Q20 results, with revenue of JPY3,458B slightly beating Bloomberg consensus of JPY3,420. Revenue was down 14.6% yoy. Operating loss of JPY5.6B was unexpected due to COVID-19 impact of JPY130B which decomposes into weaker unit sales and mix, higher sales and marketing expenses and worse auto financing.

I'd say COVID-19 impacts were probably worse than what the market expected given how the stock is trading post-earnings release. DPS in line with the initial guidance should still support the shares in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Motorcycle business profit margin lower

Despite weaker shipment, the motorcycle segment produced the highest operating margin in most of FY20, but that fell 70bps qoq to 13.4% in 4Q20 (up 380bps yoy) along with a 5.6% yoy decline in sales. The improvement year over year was mainly due to cost reduction. I believe investors found it discomforting to see this business negatively impacted by COVID-19 given that Honda has seen uptick in China/Japan for motorbikes in the recent weeks.

Source: Bloomberg, Company

Vehicle production was getting ahead of shipment before COVID-19

Amidst a contracting personal vehicle market in China, vehicle production grew yoy but shipment fell. In the chart below, we can see shipment only meeting mid-60s of production. That number has been trending lower in the past year or so.

Source: Himalayas Research estimates, Bloomberg estimates

Outlook for remainder of 2020

Honda has withheld its yearly forecast after raising it last quarter. Visibility regarding resumption of production in the U.S. is still limited. North American sales accounted over half of total sales in FY20.

Most of its motorcycle production facilities have been shutdown and it certainly does not help meet new demand generated in China/Japan due to COVID-19. The company believes that once production resumes, it can achieve better results in this segment.

Passenger vehicle demand in China notably had an uptick post-lockdown due to pent-up demand. This is an encouraging sign which is also echoed by other retailers in other sectors (see my Skechers write-up). This also hints at a recovery should other countries come out of lockdown.

Source: Company

Valuation got ahead before earnings

Looking at the forward P/E ratio, Honda traded meaningfully above its historical mean as analysts marked down estimates while the stock price rebounded sharply from the lows.

The stock needed a "reset" waiting for fundamentals to become clearer before this higher valuation can be justified.

Look for improvement in auto demand in the U.S./China/Europe as countries begin to recover from COVID-19.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.