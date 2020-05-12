Kala Pharmaceuticals: A Post Q1 Assessment

The stock has roughly doubled since we gave it a 'thumbs up' in mid-February, but the company has had two positive news events since then.

It has been a few months since we circled back on an attractive 'Busted IPO'. The stock has staged a big rally so far in 2020 despite the turmoil in the markets caused by the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. The company recently got good news on two fronts. We revisit this small ocular concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) is a Massachusetts-based, 'Tier 3" biopharmaceutical focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of eye diseases using a proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPPs) technology to deliver drugs more effectively to target tissues. This platform improves drug delivery while reducing the number of daily administrations.

Source: Company Presentation

It has one product 'INVELTYS' (approved August of 2018) on the market and another 'EYSUVIS' that should be by year-end. With the recent rally in the shares, the stock has a market cap just north of $600 million.

Recent Events:

The stock has risen since our last article on it in mid-February on some positive news flow. In early March, the company raised just over $145 million of new funding via a capital raise. Then, a week ago, the company resubmitted its U.S. marketing application for EYSUVIS 0.25% for the short-term treatment of symptoms of dry eye disease. The first NDA for EYSUVIS received a complete response letter (CRL) in August of last year that required more data. That request was met with another trial that met its primary endpoint in March of this year. It appears highly likely that EYSUVIS will be approved by year-end now.

INVELTYS revenues slipped 9% from the fourth quarter to $1.1 million in sales in the first quarter. Given the cancellation of nearly all elective surgeries in the United States through the back half of the first quarter, these results are understandable. However, most of these cataract surgeries will be rescheduled and will eventually take place as the country reopens. Revenues seem to be just delayed.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

After a couple of months of inactivity, KALA has some analyst activity over the past week. Last Monday, Wedbush reiterated their Buy rating and $34 price target. On Friday, H.C. Wainwright maintained its own Buy rating and $14 price target. On a further encouraging note, insiders bought over $12 million of the recent secondary offering. In addition, in its time as a public company, I can't find any insiders who have sold a single share in KALA. With the recent capital raise, Kala Pharmaceuticals has approximately $200 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Management stated on its first quarter conference call that it now has funding in place that will enable it to fund all operations into at least the second quarter of 2022.

Verdict:

The risk/reward profile obviously was more attractive in KALA the last time we took a look at three months ago. However, the refiled NDA and secondary offering took a couple of potential headwinds off the table. I would not be chasing the recent large rally in the stock, especially since I think the overall market is overdue for some sort of pullback. However, if the shares dipped below $10 a share, I would be tempted to add a bit of exposure in this name; most likely via covered call transactions.

