A Relatively Rare Chance To Buy Sensata At A Good Price

Sensata (ST) has long been one of those companies on my “like the company, not the stock valuation” list, and with the Covid-19 pullback this looks like a relatively rare chance to acquire shares in a leading sensor and control company at a reasonable valuation. Of course there are risks today, including the timing of the auto recovery (as well as off-road vehicles, aerospace, and industrial), Sensata’s future content opportunity/reality in hybrid and electrics, and the company’s ability to successfully add high-value markets to its overall addressable opportunity. At today’s prices, I believe investors are getting a decent return on those risks.

Double-Digit Declines Across The Business

Sensata definitely saw weak operating conditions, even though final first quarter results came in a little better than expected. Revenue beat the midpoint of management guidance by about 1% and the average sell-side estimate of 2%, while adjusted operating earnings were basically in-line and slightly lower-than-expected segment-level profits.

Revenue declined 10% in organic terms, and that was a familiar number across the report. Overall organic revenue declined about 10%, Performance Sensing declined about 10%, with a 10% decline in autos and an 11% decline in commercial vehicles, and Sensing Solutions declined about 10% with weakness across the board. On a more positive note, Sensata saw meaningful outperformance relative to underlying build-rates in Auto (600bp excluding inventory build), HVOR (930bp), Industrial (around 270bp), and Aero (430bp). I haven’t found a good number yet for underlying HVAC activity, but it would seem that Sensata would have underperformed here by a few points.

Gross margin declined four points from the prior year and five points from the prior quarter, driving decremental margins of almost 54% that were worse than expected. Adjusted operating income fell 28%, with both Performance Sensing (down 15%) and Sensing Solutions (down 25%) seeing meaningful declines and margin contraction (down 80bp and 530bp, respectively).

Autos, Industrial, And HVAC Should Recover Relatively Faster

While aerospace had been tapped as one of the growth opportunities for Sensata, the company will probably benefit from its relatively modest exposure to aerospace (around 5% of revenue) compared to markets like auto (58% of rev), appliance/HVAC (6%), and industrial (10%) that I expect will recover more quickly.

Auto production numbers will look terrible for the second quarter, and quite possibly the third quarter as well (albeit likely “less terrible”), but I expect autos to start rebounding before year-end and into 2021. General industrial, too, should see signs of market recovery before year end, and Sensata is leveraged to markets like building and residential controls that should hold up comparatively better. Longer term, industrial IoT demand still looks healthy (look at companies like Silicon Labs (SLAB) for more info), and this is an area that I believe can drive growth for Sensata.

Aerospace is likely looking at a two to three-year recovery cycle for new original equipment production. Fleets are still largely grounded, and we’re just starting to see bankruptcies. With governments having pledged less than half of what the IATA estimates the airlines will need in terms of bailout funding to survive (about $100B versus $250B), more bankruptcies seem probable to me, and that’s going to ripple through the sector, including leasing companies, and impact markets for used and new aircraft, not to mention access to capital.

HVOR is a harder call, as heavy trucks, construction, and ag are all very weak now (Sensata estimates down 20% overall); heavy trucks were already dropping into a cyclical decline, and all of these markets should recover over the next couple of years. HVAC demand should hold up better than underlying non-residential new-builds, particularly given interest in energy efficiency retrofits.

The Outlook

Beyond underlying market recoveries, which Sensata can’t really do anything to influence, there are ongoing questions about Sensata’s positioning in the auto market. Sensata still has some elevated risk to shifts away from passenger diesel (although this has been holding up better than expected recently), and about half of the business is combustion powertrain-oriented, but about half of the company’s current product mix will still be relevant in purely electric vehicles (not to mention the hybrids that will likely be popular for some time). Sensata has continued to work on its EV content, and there are under-appreciated opportunities here in areas like high-voltage contactors, temp/position monitoring for regenerative braking, and wireless battery management.

I continue to believe that Sensata has been making more and better reinvestments into staying relevant in areas like auto, HVAC, and industrial than some on the Street believe, and I expect Sensata to outgrow its underlying markets to the tune of roughly 4% long-term revenue growth (around 100bp or so market outperformance).

I also expect an incrementally richer margin mix in the future, though competition will be a significant factor. Provided Sensata can generate FCF margins in the mid-teens (a little better than its trailing historical experience), mid-single-digit FCF growth is a reasonable expectation. In the near term, I’m concerned about Sensata’s higher decremental margins, as this company has had a harder time scaling down costs in the face of this sudden downturn. While these decrementals pose some near-term sentiment risks, I don’t see them as a long-term issue.

The Bottom Line

Using a long-term discounted cash flow approach and a shorter-term margin-driven approach (that drives EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA), I believe fair value for Sensata is in the $40’s, offering a solid low double-digit adjusted total annual return today. This isn’t a risk-free call, and there are valid bearish arguments about Sensata’s likelihood of migrating its content levels to all-electric vehicles, but I believe today’s risk-adjusted return opportunity is about as good as I’ve seen in quite some time and good enough to be worth a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.