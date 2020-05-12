Protalix Fabry Positive Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Protalix Reports Positive Topline Results for Phase III Data

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) announced positive topline data from Phase III BRIDGE clinical trial of its lead drug candidate PRX-102. This Phase III study was an open label, single arm switch-over 12 month long study aiming to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pegunigalsidase alfa, 1 mg/kg infused every two weeks, in Fabry patients previously treated with agalsidase alfa, for at least two years and on a stable dose for at least six months. The data showed substantial improvement in renal function in both male and female patients.

Phase III study met its main objectives for safety and efficacy. The study enrolled 22 patients, out of which two withdrew early due to hypersensitivity reactions. 18 out of these 20 opted to roll over to a long-term extension study and continue being treated with the drug candidate. The data showed substantial improvement in renal function as measured by mean annualized estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate. The results were consistent with the interim data announced earlier with regard to safety profile as well. The drug candidate was tolerated well and all adverse events were transient in nature without sequelae.

The data showed the mean annualized eGFR slope for the patients improving from ‑5.90 mL/min/1.73m2/year while on agalsidase alfa to -1.19 mL/min/1.73m2/year on PRX-102 in all patients. Dror Bashan, Protalix's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The completion of our Phase III BRIDGE study and its subsequent analysis mark a significant milestone towards our goal to establish PRX-102 as a new treatment option for Fabry disease. We are encouraged that the BRIDGE study successfully met its main objectives for safety and efficacy, and we are further motivated to continue our work in progressing pegunigalsidase alfa."

Apart from BRIDGE study, Protalix is also carrying out two other Phase III clinical trials, BRIGHT study and BALANCE study for Fabry disease treatment. The BRIGHT study is a fully enrolled open-label, switch-over study and aims to evaluate the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of PRX‑102, 2 mg/kg dosed once every 4 weeks. The study also seeks to establish whether the subjects are able to maintain clinical stability after being shifted to this regimen from their enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), agalsidase alfa or agalsidase beta regimen, which is dosed every two weeks.

BALANCE study is also a randomized, double blind, head-to-head, active control study. It is already fully enrolled and seeks to establish the drug candidate's superiority in renal function as compared to agalsidase beta. The improvement is to be measured using mean annualized change (slope) in estimated glomerular filtration rate.

Protalix is collaborating with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for developing PRX-102, pegunigalsidase alfa. It is a plant cell-expressed recombinant, PEGylated, cross-linked α-galactosidase-A product candidate. The companies plan to submit the BLA for the drug during the second quarter of 2020. It is likely that the companies will be using the FDA's Accelerated Approval pathway for this purpose. Protalix is the first company to be approved by the FDA for a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system.

AtriCure Reports Positive Data from CONVERGE Study

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) reported data from the CONVERGE IDE trial. The trial aimed to show superiority of hybrid Convergent procedure in comparison to endocardial catheter ablation alone. The primary endpoint of the trial was freedom from Afib, atrial tachycardia, and atrial flutter, absent class I and III anti-arrhythmic drugs subject to a few qualifications. No incidence of deaths, atrio-esophageal fistulas or cardiac perforations were reported.

CONVERGE IDE data showed an 18 percent better performance by the hybrid Convergent procedure over endocardial catheter ablation alone. The hybrid procedure involved minimally invasive closed-chest epicardial ablation with endocardial catheter ablation. The former procedure is to be performed by a surgeon while an electrophysiologist performs the latter procedure. Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer at AtriCure said, "This patient population represents many millions of patients and more than two-thirds of all diagnosed Afib patients. The study results presented at HRS mark a major milestone for the CONVERGE study and we look forward to working with the FDA moving forward." The trial enrolled 153 patients in the United States and the UK.

The data also showed that the measure of Afib burden was reduced by more than 90 percent while Convergent arm showed 23 percent advantage over the control arm. The MAE rate for the treatment was reported at 7.8 percent, lower than pre-specified goal of 12 percent. The trial did not find any evidence for any long lasting safety event. The company CEO stated that the target market consists of "many millions of patients" and "more than two-thirds of all diagnosed Afib patients."

The CONVERGE IDE trial is a randomized, superiority trial for evaluating the overall success of the hybrid Convergent ablation over endocardial catheter ablation for treating patients suffering from persistent or long-standing persistent Afib. AtriCure is mainly involved in developing technologies for treating Afib and related conditions.

Oyster Point Pharma Shows Mixed Results for Dry Eye Trial

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) stock tanked as the company reported topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial ONSET-2. While the study met its primary endpoint, it failed to achieve the secondary endpoint consisting of mean change in Eye Dryness Score at week 4 in comparison to placebo. The company's earlier attempt Phase 2 of ONSET-1 was successful. The company stated that it still expects to file a marketing application in the United States in the second half of the year.

ONSET-2 is aimed to test the company's lead drug candidate OC-01 nasal spray for treating patients suffering from mild, moderate and severe dry eye disease. The primary endpoint of the study consisted of showing statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving at least a 10 mm improvement in Schirmer's score compared to placebo at week 4 for 0.6 mg/mL and 1.2 mg/mL dosages. For 0.6 mg/mL, 44 percent patients achieved the endpoint while for 1.2 mg/mL arm, 47 percent patients hit the target. The corresponding proportion for patients in the control arm stood at 26 percent.

However, 0.6 mg/mL dosage failed to meet the secondary endpoint of mean change in Eye Dryness Score at week 4 compared to placebo. Further, neither of the dosages could best placebo for patient-reported symptoms at week 4. Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS, CEO, Oyster Point Pharma, said, "The ability to show statistically significant sign and symptom endpoints within the same clinical trial has been elusive in dry eye disease. ONSET-1 and ONSET-2 have independently met endpoints of both signs and symptoms in their respective trial populations." The company plans to launch the product by fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the FDA approval.

