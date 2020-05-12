QEP Resources, Inc.: Turning Bearish Post Q1 Report

QEP seems to be focused on surviving their 2021 debt maturities, but their actions appear as an odd mix of taking that for granted, while failing to meet the next hurdles post-2021.

Investment Thesis

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) has taken some prudent actions in order to address the challenging business climate for the company and survive. An apparent focus on surviving their 2021 debt maturities is muddied by conflicting strategy and indifference to the 2022 and 2023 hurdles, should their confidence in meeting 2021 obligations prove true. This leaves investors in a risky situation where betting on survival carries heavy risk.

Reviewing Topics of Interest

Prior to the QEP Q1 report, I highlighted a few topics that investors should look for within that report. In summary, these were production curtailments, reductions in capital spending, and transparency and guidance on their issues with meeting NYSE listing requirements.

With production curtailments, the main focus was on taking advantage of a strong hedge position, one that at the time projected to give them over $397MM in cash flow for 2020, as well as increase the value of those hedges by curtailing production that was losing money at these prices.

For capital spending, the focus was on curtailing spending in a period where every dollar counts towards meeting debt obligations on 3/1/2021, and preventing waste of capital in a no-to-low return environment.

As to the NYSE listing notice, the focus was on getting feedback and guidance for going forward, as reverse splits, if required, can typically further stress the value to shareholders, making the stock a better trading vehicle for those looking to short the stock.

Thus, with the Q1 report in the books, here's how QEP fared on those topics of interest.

Production Curtailment and Hedges

Prior to the report, forecasts expected a gain in 2020 on the hedge position at the time of 11.325MM barrels to be $397.281MM, with an average hedge swap price of $57.88/bbl. Given that the average WTI price for 2020 at the time was projected at $22.80/bbl, and the current average projection is $29.18/bbl, their projected hedge cash flow has dropped considerably, to $325MM.

source - CME

However, in the Q1 report, the company indicated that they had taken out further hedges, covering May-July, at $30/bbl, bringing their total remaining hedges up from 11.325MM barrels to 13.1MM barrels, and the average price down from $57.88/bbl to $56.50/bbl:

We recently added hedges for May through July at $30 a barrel per month, a period of time that is expected to experience the most significant impact to demand. We now have 13 million barrels hedged to cover the remainder of the year at an average price of approximately $56.50.

source - Q1 Earnings Conference Call

These additional hedges bring the current hedge forecast cash flow to $357.892MM ($56.50 - $29.18 = $27.32 x 13.1MM barrels = $357.892MM). Note that this is still a drop of nearly $40MM from the pre-Q1 levels, and that is the product of the oil price projections improving, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

However, an additional focus was the potential value of curtailing production beyond the hedge volume amounts, as much of their production is uneconomic in the early periods, and only marginally so in outward months. Of even more importance, producing at thin margins destroys reserve value at a time of high production volume and makes it more likely that the debts incurred to achieve those high production rates will not be recouped by operating cash flow.

With that, we can glean from the Q1 report, and specifically the following comments from the conference call:

And, in March, we peaked production and plateaued around 65,000 barrels a day net to the entire business. If you then - outside of shut-in, assume that we go on the decline which we started to go on, we would assume, Kashy, that our exit rate would be about 45,000 barrels a day.

source - Q1 Earnings Conference Call

That with 275 days in Q2-Q4, they expect production to drop from 65,000 BOPD net to 45,000 BOPD net. With linear decline, that would mean an average of 55,000 BOPD net for 275 days, or 15.125MM net barrels produced in remainder 2020. This compares favorably to their prior forecast of 16.86MM net barrels remaining in 2020 prior to the Q1 report, but not by much. Indeed, that amounts to an average of only 6,309 barrels per day reduction in forecast. With 13.1MM barrels hedged, the hope should have been to get well inside the hedge total, not stay well outside of it. This is because all of the non-hedged volumes in the near-months are losing money at a rate of -$8.15/bbl in May from our pre-Q1 net assumptions of $13.93/bbl WTI less -$16.52/bbl for basis and transportation with a 7.5% production tax rate and $5.5/bbl in operating costs. Those numbers have changed some. May WTI is averaging in the low-$20s thus far, the basis used was conservative given the May contract rates I have been quoted for my Bakken crude, which total closer to $20 off WTI before production taxes, and a supposed 22% reduction in operating costs from Q1, or $1.21/bbl drop has been achieved:

source - April 2020 Presentation

It is important to note that during the conference call, Joseph Redman highlighted "high grading" workovers as the main culprit of the LOE drop. In other words, they are leaving wells that go offline shut-in, unless they are high-volume wells. While those are important short-term tactics to use, lease holding requirements and mid-long term production requires those dollars to be spent, and, according to Timothy Cutt in the same call, it costs them $50,000 minimum to repair a well. Those are real costs they will incur that will make up for the 22% drop in LOE, and actually cost them more in the future.

Still, using their projections, prior assumptions, and the current market conditions, we can calculate that in May:

$24/bbl Nymex less $13.07 basis = $10.93/bbl

Less production taxes of 7.5% = $10.11/bbl

Less $3.45/bbl transportation/processing = $6.66/bbl

Less $4.29/bbl operating costs = $2.37/bbl

Add on a couple of bucks for a more accurate basis for the month, plus add on the risk that the current oil price rally is going to come back once the June contract gets closer to expiring near month-end and storage continues to fill, dropping the average price for the month, and it's highly likely that every physical barrel in the Bakken that the company sells in the month of May will be sold at a net loss. Given that the Bakken is roughly half of their production base, that's a significant amount of production to waste selling at a loss or even a slight gain - those barrels cannot be regenerated. Once they are sold, the reserves are depleted.

Unfortunately, that seems to be QEP's goal - to produce every barrel possible when a positive cash flow dollar can be realized:

source - April 2020 Presentation

Notice that they are counting on "FCF" for 2020 to bridge the gap from their cash-on-hand and tax refunds to pay off their 3/1/2021 notes.

Importantly, depleting massive amount of reserves at low margins in 2020 MAY help meet the 3/1/2021 debt maturities, but selling those considerable reserves at a very low margin makes paying off the debt incurred to develop those reserves, partially due in 2022 and beyond, all the more difficult, and likely impossible in the forward price projection environment.

Thus, the results for production curtailments and hedging have ended up being a mixed bag, but towards the downside. Better oil price forecasts increase margins on production, but lower hedge value, partially offset with more hedges, but failure to take curtailments seriously appears to put all of the focus on surviving the 3/1/2021 maturities, while ensuring subsequent survival chances are minimal.

Cash Build, Capital Spending and Debt

As hoped for, the company announced considerable curtailments of capital spending from pre-Q1 report remaining levels of $382.5MM, down to roughly $200MM remaining. Their cash, spending, and debt picture changed as follows:

Cash-on-hand: 1/1/2020 - $166.3MM, 3/31/2020 - $70.3MM

Planned $382.5MM Q2-Q4 spend, down to $200MM Q2-Q4 spend

3/1/2021 debt reduced by $50.1MM to $332.3MM

10/1/2022 debt reduced by $34.9MM to $465.1MM

5/1/2023 debt reduced by $13.2MM to $636.8MM

source - April 2020 Presentation

Hedge revenues in Q1 2020 allowed QEP to spend ~ $178.5MM in Q1 in capital, an undisclosed number of millions to retire $98.2MM in 2021-2023 debt "at a discount", and still come out with $70.3MM in cash to start Q2.

Thus far, then, looking at capital expenditures and cash build, results are a mixed bag. While they have cut capital costs, they spent somewhere near $90MM to reduce debt, but only half of the debt they reduced applies to their near-term maturities in March of 2021. Further, they are projected a shortfall in the ability to pay off that debt by ~ $100MM, but they insist on spending $200MM this year on drilling and completing new wells and DUCs.

Again, they seem to be very confident in paying off the 3/1/2021 debt, so much so, that they are willing to spend $200MM in capital in a low-price environment, and count on low margins on production to bridge the gap.

Granted, as we've discussed above, their hedge cash flow could assist greatly in bridging that gap. However, their own projections show that they are just barely going to get there throughout the rest of this year. While they have Q1 2021 to improve further upon that in theory, that again is cutting it close, and raises questions about survival beyond that.

NYSE Continued Listing

This topic was not broached at all in the Q1 report, slides, nor conference call. As stated before the report, they have until October to get into compliance. The outlook has improved in this regard, as the share price closed at $0.84/share on the date of this writing. There is thus a chance that the issue solves itself in the required time frame. Still, some guidance and discussion on this would have been welcome and beneficial for investor confidence.

Short Sighted Focus

With the mixed results on those items to watch for, it seems clear that QEP is very confident that they will meet their 3/1/2021 debt requirements. While this does appear plausible, it seems that the actions QEP is taking to get there are short sighted. Indeed, a mere 19 months after the 3/1/2021 maturity, another $465.1MM is due, and only 7 months after that, another $636.8MM. For a company that is hoping to generate $100MM in free cash flow during a three quarter period where they are expecting nearly four times that in hedge income - after which margins will drop considerably if the forward oil price projections hold - there is considerable concern about those future debt loads.

Focusing on the 3/1/2021 maturity only and ignoring the long-term consequences of spending $200MM in capital in a low-price environment seems to show indifference to what happens after 3/1/2021. The reserve value destruction associated with producing a projected 15.125MM barrels in the next three quarters at such low margins could make potential survival through 3/1/2021 a moot point come October of 2022 or May of 2023.

Conclusion

The Q1 report and 2020 outlook hit on most of the topics we were watching for, particularly hedging and curtailments and capital spending. Though hedge volumes increased, the value of the hedges has gone down. Though curtailments are happening, they appear to be reactionary, rather than proactive, and fail to take advantage of the situation.

Though spending is down, it is still substantial, and margins are projected to be very low, calling into question the wisdom of spending capital in this environment.

The NYSE listing issue was not touched upon, but time is on their side, and the stock price has recovered somewhat.

The focus for QEP appears to be on making it past 3/1/2021 debt maturities, but the strategy they are engaging in to get there - wherein they are doing minimal curtailments, failing to take full advantage of their hedging, and continuing to spend significant capital on drilling and completion projects - is likely to leave them with a very difficult hurdles to overcome thereafter, namely the October 2022 and May 2023 debt maturities.

Therefore, all things considered, the Q1 report and 2020 outlook gives confidence that the 3/1/2021 maturities will be met, but darkens the outlook thereafter, making forward investments in the company risky, and opening the stock up to long short strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As an owner in oil and gas wells and properties, I have a business relationship with multiple public oil and gas companies. This relationship is limited solely as a minor, 3rd party owner in the wells, wherein my only authorities are to make elections on participating in proposed wells, and subsequent operations on those wells. While I am able to discuss operations with operators, I have to make my own elections and decisions, and the operators control the process. I have minor interests in a handful of QEP operated Bakken wells.