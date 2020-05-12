Starbucks: Only One Place Left To Grow

China is the last beacon of hope for Starbucks, but it is not a compelling enough reason to invest now.

However, this has taken a toll on its balance sheet and profitability, which puts the dividend into question.

Thesis Summary

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) looks on the surface like a thriving company with a unique value proposition. However, a deeper analysis shows that growth is slowing, profitability is falling, and competition is increasing. Given these problems and the further challenges that will result from COVID, I believe the stock is well overvalued.

A Great Track Record

Starbucks is a brand loved by millions worldwide. The name transcends its operations. The company is one of those privileged companies that can turn something as easy and simple as making coffee and turn it into a “lifestyle”.

The company IPO’d in 1992, at $17, but the price and company didn’t begin to take off until around 2008. Since then, the company has come a long way with 2018-2019 recording monstrous price performance of almost 100%. This can be justified due to the high store sales and revenue growth over the period.

In the last five years, the company has managed to achieve a CAGR in terms of revenue of 8.54%, and the figure is over 10% if we go back 10 years. The company has expanded aggressively both in the U.S as well as internationally. From 2015 to 2019, the company has opened a total (licensed and company run) of 8,213 new stores, which represents a 35% increase. No wonder the shares rallied.

Having said this, Starbucks now faces major headwinds that threaten the sustainability of its revenue growth, profitability, and dividend.

Growing Pains

It is undeniable that the company has been incredibly successful in expanding nationally and internationally. But it is also hard to deny that this growth has slowed down considerably. Looking from a 10-year revenue CAGR of 10%, last year’s revenues grew by only ~4%. Looking at store openings, we can also appreciate a declining trend. In fact, in 2019 we saw the first year with lower store growth. In 2019 Starbucks opened 1,932 new stores in contrast with the 1,985 it opened in 2018.

The slowing growth has been aggravated by the COVID-19, which we can see reflected in the results for the last two quarters.

Source: 10-Q

As shown above, the latest two quarters have seen a fall of 2% in sales. We can observe a big difference between the U.S. market and the international one. The Americas segment seems to have been more resilient, perhaps because the virus hit the region later and due to the bigger prevalence of drive-throughs there.

So, on the one hand, we have decreasing growth going into 2020, and then the virus outbreak was the cherry on top. Far from being a one-time thing, my concern is that the pandemic will pose a much more long-term challenge for Starbucks, especially abroad. In Europe, restaurants and cafes continue to be closed and, when they do open, they will do so under much stricter regulations. The same will probably be true in China. As mentioned above, domestic sales may be more resilient as drive-throughs are more prevalent, but these are a lot less common in European and Asian cities.

More stores, less money?

Looking through the statements, I also encountered what seemed to be an anomaly. While stores have grown at a rate of 30%, revenue growth has been a lot slower. Even more daunting is the fact that operating income has been decreasing since 2016.

Source: 10-K

The explanation is simple and was brilliantly explained by fellow SA contributor Atlas Research in the article “Reckless Management Could Send Starbucks Shares Down 50%”. There is such a thing as too many stores, and Starbucks suffers exactly from this problem.

So, instead of compounding profits with new store growth, today’s new Starbucks locations increasingly cannibalize customer traffic from the existing store base. By diluting the transaction intensity of its stores, Starbucks now suffers from reverse operating leverage, where more stores = higher revenue, but lower margins and less operating income

Source: Atlas Research

Management has been pushing for new store openings due to perverse bonus incentives. This is covered more in depth in the article referenced above.

The bottom line is, Starbucks has been increasing its stores to the detriment of its profitability and balance sheet. To open the new stores, Starbucks has increased its liabilities from $2.7 billion to over $35 billion. As of writing this, liabilities are 127% of total assets. But the increase in debt hasn’t only gone towards opening stores. To cover up the worsening performance, the company has also initiated massive share buybacks and maintained a dividend which, at a payout ratio of 118%, according to SA, seems unsustainable.

Will China be the answer?

Starbucks is not in a great position. The company has saturated its market, it is not in a great financial situation, and it is threatened by the changes that COVID has introduced. On top of that, it faces steep competition from giants like McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and the smaller up-and-coming local offerings. While the Starbucks brand still offers value, it is being attacked from all sides. However, there is one market with plenty of growth left and where competition is less steep, especially given recent events.

Back in 2017, Starbucks doubled down on China with its largest acquisition ever: a $1.3 billion buyout of its 50/50 joint venture partners Uni-President Enterprises (UNP) and President Chain Store (PCS).

And now its China operations have been given a gift from above with the recent Lukin Coffee (LK) scandal destroying their most dangerous competition. This is great news for Starbucks, but there are also many other players in the area, such as Yum! China Holdings Inc (YUMC), which recently launched a joint venture with Italian coffee maker Lavazza

More important, I am concerned about the prospects of Starbucks in China given the geopolitical landscape. The animosity between China and the West is on the rise, and Starbucks would not be the first company to fail in China. And even if Starbucks succeeds in China it will still have to undo all the damage it has done to itself. China offers a glimmer of hope but it is not a compelling enough reason to be bullish, in my opinion.

Takeaway

Starbucks not only suffers from operational problems but also has one of the richest valuations out there. At a P/E of over 28, the stock is higher valued than peers such as McDonald’s and Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN). As a whole, the sector simply does not look enticing at the moment and I would strongly recommend staying away from it and particularly from Starbucks, which is grossly overvalued.

