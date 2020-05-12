Starbucks: An Underestimated Growth Profile

Company overview

Starbucks (SBUX) operates a network of ≈32,000 company-owned (51% of total stores) and licensed (49%) coffee shops across 81 countries. The company sells premium coffees, espresso, teas, cold beverages, and foods. The company distributes also retail coffee products through partnerships with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) and PepsiCo (PEP). Revenues are reported according to three operating segments: Americas (69% of revenue), International (23%), and Channel Development (8%). The Channel Development segment incorporates the sales of consumer-packaged goods outside of the company-operated and licensed stores.

Introduction

Starbucks stock price was not immune to the broad market sell-off driven by fears surrounding the COVID-19 and a likely global economic recession. Indeed, the stock price went from more than $90 to $50 before rebounding sharply towards $77. It is crystal clear that short-term earnings will be depressed. Stores were closed, and while they were opened, customer activity was subdued. In the coming months, sales, which are discretionary in nature, could even be hurt by the large number of people unemployed, social distancing measures, and telecommuting. However, Starbucks has enough financial flexibility to navigate these challenging times, and we believe that investors should focus on the long-term prospects.

The specialty coffee market

Specialty coffee refers to the highest quality coffee. In general, coffee scoring 80 points or more on the 100-point Coffee Review scale gets this designation. This market was valued at USD 35.9 billion in 2018, according to Adroit Market Research and is expected to reach USD 83.6 billion by 2025, roughly a 13% CAGR over that period. In the meantime, the global specialty coffee shop category grew 6% and is expected to keep growing 6% CAGR over the coming years.

The growth is the result from an increase in 1) user consumption and 2) in coffee drinkers. Indeed, according to the Specialty Coffee Association, 41% of US adults drink coffee on a daily basis while this number was close to 20% in 2010. Besides, US coffee drinkers consume approximately 3 cups per day while their daily consumption was less than 2.5 cups before 2010.

The higher number of coffee drinkers can be explained by 1) an early age at which people start to drink coffee and 2) its important socializing role. A 2014 study, clearly, shows that the average age of coffee initiation decreases with younger generations. Young millennials (aged 18 to 24 at that time) started to consume coffee at 15-years-old on average while older millennials (aged 25 to 34) and generation X (aged 35 to 44) started drinking coffee at age 17 and 19, respectively. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) has highlighted that an increasing proportion of teenagers are drinking coffee.

Coffee plays a very important socializing role which pushes people to become coffee drinkers, at least occasionally. Furthermore, drinking coffee occasions are also more numerous with the development of coffee shops and the possibility to take away easily its coffee. In fact, almost 50% of coffee is consumed outside of home. The easy access to coffee and the increasing number of occasions are supportive for an increasing consumption.

Finally, specialty coffee account for a larger portion of all the coffee consumed because it fits well with what consumers desire. They focus more and more on the quality of products as highlighted by premiumization trends in different food & beverage sectors such as spirits and beers. Besides, coffee is considered a healthy drink; therefore, it is not surprising to see coffee gaining market share over soft drinks, especially among younger generations which are clearly more health consciousness than previous generations. Going forward, we are confident that these trends will sustain and that the specialty coffee market will keep growing.

A well-positioned company

Starbucks is well positioned to benefit from the attractive specialty coffee market. First of all, despite the lack of barriers to entry in the industry, the company has a strong brand that resonates with customers. Indeed, while a Starbucks shop opens, it is not rare to see a huge line of people waiting outside to have the opportunity to purchase coffee drinks sold at premium prices. Besides, Starbucks is the global leader with almost 50% market share globally and an even stronger position in its core markets, US and China. The company can use its strong market share to build an even more loyal customer base that will be prone to consume even more (members of the Starbucks loyalty program buy more frequently and spend more money on each visit than non-members), to innovate new products and to keep developing digital solutions.

Starbucks has even recently strengthened its positions by refocusing its business on its core markets and activities. In the last couple of years, the company bought out its East China JV partners (increasing the number of company-operated stores in China), licensed non-strategic assets in several markets, divested its Tazo Tea Brand to Unilever (NYSE:UL), closed its Teavana stores, and sold its branded consumer goods to Nestle. In addition, the management has implemented several beverage innovations and in-store experience improvement initiatives. As a result, same-store sales growth has not only recovered but has also been very strong (before the impact of COVID-19).

Finally, the company focuses mainly on two attractive markets - the US and China. The US is a large and very profitable market for the company and is still growing while China offers tremendous growth opportunities and seems to be even more profitable.

Attractive business economics

Coffee, french fries, and soft drinks have something in common: they are very profitable products because the cost to produce them is quite low and can be sold at very expensive price by still remaining affordable for customers.

Besides, due to the absence of kitchens, the initial investments are lower than traditional restaurants and the number of potential locations is higher (less constraints). In China, economics are even better because of fairly high price points and lower construction costs. The price for a coffee at Starbucks may or may not be higher in China than in the US, but it still remains very elevated compared to average Chinese salaries and construction costs, which explains why economics is better in China.

Plenty of growth opportunities

In addition to being very profitable, Starbucks has plenty of growth opportunities in which the company can further invest its capital at very high return. First of all, the US market is not saturated yet and still offer incremental penetration opportunities, especially in the Midwest.

Besides, consumers are increasingly looking for convenience as they like to order a coffee and drink it somewhere else. Starbucks has the opportunity to open smaller-format and drive-thru coffee shops that serve this demand. Finally, a strong pricing power, a focus on product innovations, an increasing food offering, a delivery partnership with UberEats, and an increasing number of loyal customers should support SSS growth.

Then, the Chinese business is underpenetrated. Starbucks has 4,351 stores in China while the company has more than 15,200 locations in the US. According to the previous CEO, Howard Schultz, the Chinese business has huge potential and will surpass the US business one day.

Not only will China one day be bigger than the U.S., but our business in China will demonstrate that we will be one of the... most significant winners in terms of a Western consumer brand"

Source: CNBC

In the short term, the company still expects to operate 6,000 stores in China by 2022, which represents an impressive Chinese coffee store growth of ≈38% and is still significantly below the number of US stores (>15,000). This expansion is driven by a rapidly emerging middle class in China and a strong Chinese interest for foreign brands.

Moreover, the Chinese coffee consumption per capita is still way below the US, which has still upside potential based on top coffee-drinking nations such as Finland (one of the highest consumption in the world).

Finally, the consumer-packaged coffee business will benefit from Nestle's commercial infrastructures and retail expertise. After having licensed the business for an upfront payment of ≈$7B, Starbucks sells coffee products to Nestle with a margin and is eligible for royalties on sales. Nestle is present in approximately 190 countries while Starbucks is present in only 80 countries. Besides, Starbucks is very well positioned for away-from-home consumption, significantly less for at-home consumption. The collaboration with Nestle will give Starbucks access to Nespresso and Dolce Gusto coffee pods systems, increasing its penetration in households.

Valuation

Over the last 10 years, Starbucks was trading at a median P/E and EV/EBITDA of 28x and 16.5x, respectively. Today's valuation is more or less in line with historical valuations as highlighted by a P/E of 29x and an EV/EBITDA of 16x. Even though not cheap, valuation seems to be reasonable for a company with such growth profile and ROIC. From a relative valuation perspective, Starbucks is trading at a discount to restaurant peers (based on EV/EBITDA metric) despite being more profitable.

Finally, Starbucks has grown its EPS at a 17%, 23%, and 18% CAGR over the last 5, 10, and 15 years. Besides, new stores have increased by a 7% since 2010. Bloomberg consensus expects only ≈7% EPS growth over the next 4 years which we believe is too pessimistic given the fact that the growth drivers are still intact, the management is executing very well on company initiatives and that any negative impacts from COVID-19 should be gone by 2023.

Conclusion

The coffee market is poised to grow over the coming years, benefiting from an increasing number of coffee drinkers and an increasing consumption per user across the world. Starbucks' brand, store network, digital offering, and customer experience will give the company the opportunity to keep outgrowing the market. More important, store openings will boost revenue growth without impacting the profitability, given the attractive economics behind new projects. Despite these features, the growth profile of the company still seems underestimated by the consensus and valuation appears reasonable, that is why we believe Starbucks is a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.