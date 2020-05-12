Amyris: The Future, Accelerated

The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I don't like being sued by authors' descendants, so I shouldn't feel it anywhere else whatsoever, though.

The best take on the coronavirus I've heard comes from Pia Malaney via The Portal podcast

The coronavirus is the future ... surveillance, monopolies, automation, telecommuting, next-generation warfare, UBI, the future of work, the retail apocalypse, online dating, anti-vaxxers, student debt crisis, supply chain vulnerability, green tech and climate change, urban homelessness, college equivalency certificates, biohacking, the retreat from globalization, collapse of mainstream journalism, Chinese ascendance, social engineering, Saudi modernization and the move away from fossil fuels in the kingdom, inclusive stakeholding, political realignment and the problem of gerontocracy, the end of naive capitalism underpinned by U Chicago style-economics, in fact all of the things ... the virus is accelerating this future that is headed our way.

All 7.8 billion of us were thrown into the future by an insentient virus with a genome under 30,000 bases. Some are well-positioned for the future, while some will drown, and whatever happens - the world will never be the same again. Bob Dylan would advise me to hold my tongue, for the wheel is indeed still in spin, but the early results are in - and they warrant discussion and comment.

How to Sanitize A Guy in 10 Days

In early February, I stocked up on hand sanitizer and felt pretty good about myself when the stores ran out in March. Amyris (AMRS) reacted on a whole different level - the company developed and brought to market a new hand sanitizer product in 10 days. The product utilizes the company's hero ingredient - squalane - to counter dry skin, a common consequence of using a lot of hand sanitizer.

Amyris has already sold over 1 million units of the product, and are increasing production capacity to be able to make 1.5 million units a month by the end of June.

Can we pause for a moment and recognize about how remarkable that is? A company developed a new product in 10 days and sold a million units in a month. The speed and agility that Amyris has shown with the Pipette hand sanitizer are absolutely remarkable and bode well for the company's future. Moreover, they are already paying dividends for the company - in Q1 Pipette and Purecane brought in under $0.5M in revenue combined. In the month of April, Pipette did about $3M in revenue. Extrapolating that to the quarter, that's $9M - a 20X increase in revenue QoQ.

2000%. QoQ.

And it's not about to slow down - the Pipette hand sanitizer is about to launch on Amazon and then at Target shortly thereafter.

Moreover, according to the company, many customers who are first introduced to the Pipette brand through the hand sanitizer end up buying other Pipette goods - baby wipes, shampoo, etc. Even if the demand for hand sanitizer slows down (which it's not about to - the reduction in social distancing during an active pandemic will increase demand for the product) - many customers have been brought in at very little to no marketing cost.

Change is at the Margin...

... and for Amyris, it's the margin that is changing. In the upwards direction.

Source: Q1 Earnings sides

Gross Margin has increased from -33% in the first quarter of last year to 63% in Q1 of this year. The GAAP increase is smaller, but similarly striking. Finally, the company is delivering on the gross margin promise of around 60%. Hopefully, this puts to rest the bearish argument that the company's margin profile does not reflect managements' rhetoric. Now, we just need to see operating leverage as the company moves in to what is shaping to be a stellar Q2 and the traditionally-strong second half of the year.

Coronavirus Impacts

The coronavirus is changing everything, everywhere. Here are some of the immediate effects it is having on Amyris:

Amyris is working with healthcare companies to use squalane as an ingredient in vaccines for the coronavirus. Potential upside is at this point unquantifiable, but possibly significant. Some of the R&D work is now being done remotely. Though the company has state-of-the-art automation, I expect that some of the R&D milestones might get delayed. The Brazilian Real has depreciated from 0.25 per dollar at the beginning of the year to around 0.18 now - that's a 28% YTD reduction. Amyris believes that this will cause the CapEx required for the company's new plant in Brazil to decrease by 15%. So far there are little to no supply chain impacts on Amyris. The company facilities around the world have been classified by essential by the relevant authorities, and all of them are continuing production. Amazon classifies skincare products and sweetener as essential goods, so they get top warehouse/shipping priority.

Early reviews are looking great!

Longer-term impacts of the coronavirus are hard to predict. Skincare is widely-touted as being recession proof. There is even something called a "lipstick effect" - for every 1% hike unemployment rate in the recessions, women bought $25 million more lipstick annually. However, the lockdown might affect the dynamic. Will people buy fewer skincare products if they have fewer social interactions? TBD.

Taking a step back, we are in a global debt bubble and were just hit with simultaneous supply and demand shocks. There are two outcomes - a deflationary one and an inflationary one. The deflationary outcome lowers multiples and penalizes indebted companies (but favors secular growth stories). The inflationary outcome doesn't lower multiples, favors indebted companies, but reduces the purchasing power of the currency that the stock is denominated in. How this all plays out is far, far beyond the scope of this article. For now, I will just pencil in a 20% reduction in the multiple Amyris can command this year, with a partial recovery in 2021.

Financing

As you can see above, the company doesn't have any big debt maturities in 2020. In fact, the earliest debt maturity of over $10M is not until December of 2021, by which point the company should be generating a fair amount of cash from operations. Now, Amyris will need some cash to sustain itself for the rest of the year. It may come from warrants - there are just under 34M warrants with an exercise price of $2.87 which would bring in $97M in cash if/when exercised. Moreover, a recent filing is pointing to a large (>$50M) financing round as early as this month. As always, since John Doerr continues to support the company, I do not expect funding availability to be an issue.

LAVVAN MIA?

The Q1 earnings call did not mention LAVVAN, Amyris' CBD partner once. Is LAVVAN going to pay Amyris for all of the cannabinoid development work the company is doing this year in full and on time? Uncertain. I am, however, certain that being able to produce CBD cheaper than anybody else at scale will be massively valuable. The work on that front is not stopping and Amyris has secured production capacity for the first two cannabinoid molecules.

The Bottom Line

I will use Colin Rusch's (Oppenheimer) model from the end of 2019 as a baseline - he's done a lot more math than me on the subject, and our assumptions/multiple comps are similar.

According to the latest call, Amyris expects $220M in product revenue and around $70M in collaboration revenue this year. That bumps up the revenue forecast for the year to $290M. Assuming the revenue multiple falls to 3.8 because of the general market disruption, the market cap of the company can be expected to be $1.1B. With 200M shares outstanding, that's $5.5/share.

For 2021, assuming a slight slowdown in growth, we get $400M in revenue. If we also assume that all of the warrants are exercised by then and the company reaches the fully diluted 250M shares outstanding, and the economic situation improves to bring the multiple back to 4.3, we get a price target of around $6.9/share.

That is the base case. The company has shown recently how agile it can be. There is an embedded call option in Amyris on yet-unknown opportunities that its product development platform can deliver.

