Flowers Foods: Beware The False Bloom

This could point towards substantial growth for the coming years, which is not the case.

Thesis

In February, Flowers Foods (FLO) CEO Ryals McMullian set out with the long-term goal to increase earnings by 8-10%. His two foundational means of achieving this lay in (1) increasing top line sales by 2-4% and (2) delivering “margin expansion by managing cost, reducing valueless complexity and driving efficiencies up and down the supply chain” – essentially, reducing margins. In the upcoming earnings call, if the company focuses too much on the first point, and too little on the second, investors could easily fall into the notion that Flowers Foods is set out for a lot more growth than it really is.

Increasing Sales

Flowers Foods should be able to achieve McMullian’s first goal of increasing sales by 2-4% for two main reasons, with the first coming from a comparison of Flowers Food’s revenue growth to the overall bread production market in the US. Total bread production revenue has been slowly growing at an average annual rate of 0.57% since 2015. Meanwhile, Flowers Foods has grown at an average annual rate of 1.94%. In an extremely slowly growing market, Flowers Foods has been able to outperform, and expand revenues.

Source: IbisWorld

The reason for this is because their increasing market share. The company owns 4 extremely important brand names, which each have an individual handle on the bread production market. Nature’s Own dominates the traditional loaf, Dave’s Killer Bread (acquired in 2015) is the top organic loaf, its Canyon Bakeries loaf is the top and fastest growing gluten-free loaf, and Wonder Bread is arguably one of the most recognizable loaves with 98% consumer awareness.

Source: Investor Presentation

The main players in the bread market are Flowers Foods, Bimbo Bakeries, and Pepperidge Farms (owned by Campbell Soup Co). As of 2019, Flowers Foods held 16.9% of the market share, as the second biggest player behind Bimbo Bakeries. A gradual increase in market share, driven by growth of their top brands is the reason why Flowers Foods has outperformed its market in the past 5 years.

For the coming quarter, sales are sure to spike. Over the past 2 years, about 30% of total sales comes from the first quarter, solely due to seasonality.

Source: SeekingAlpha

But sales for Q1 this year are in for a spike larger than usual, due to the effects of covid-19. During almost every day of the month of March, grocery store sales were up around 20-30% as people stocked up on consumer staples and prepared for the worst. Below shows the YoY growth in each day of 2020, compared with 2019.

Source: Womply.com

With grocery stores being the main outlet for Flowers Food’s sales, revenue will no doubt be shooting upward, along with grocery sales.

Reducing Margins

However, continued higher-than-average revenue growth is unlikely for Flowers Foods. A highly competitive landscape hinders their odds of capturing substantially more market share, and the market grows at a puny 0.2% CAGR. In order to bump up earnings 8-10% like McMullian aims to, a reduction of margins is essential. Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.4%, with cost of revenue growing at the same rate – 5.4%.

Source: SeekingAlpha

This is where I run into trouble with Flowers Foods. Over the past 10 years, they have been unable to decrease their gross margin. It has been hovering around the same 46-48% range for a decade.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Due to the company’s inability to reduce margins, net income has also been stuck in relatively the same place. Since 2010, it has grown at a CAGR of only 2.1%. Since increasing revenue only brings on more costs of revenue, the only way to substantially increase earnings is to improve margins. In the February earnings call, McMullian talked about projects that “can drive meaningful savings and operational improvements going forward.” I’ll be keeping my ear out for any further discussion along these lines on Wednesday.

Conclusion

High reported revenues are likely for Flowers Foods earnings report coming mid-week, but I would take it with a grain of salt. For any real effects on net income for the coming year, a change in operating margins is needed. I suspect that if no big changes are made, McMullian will focus heavily on the positive revenue increases, drawing attention away from margins. Flowers Foods will seem poised for heavy growth, when on the contrary, it’s just a stable company, aimed to bring in steady, rather flat, earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.