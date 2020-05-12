Long Ideas | Services  | Canada

Shopify: Long-Term Beneficiary Of The Current Storm

by: Cornerstone Investments
Cornerstone Investments
Summary

Shopify shares have gained 78% YTD as investors cheered on its enhanced growth outlook and expanded opportunity set.

The company is benefiting from more merchants using its platform to launch online platforms amid COVID-19 which represents a meaningful acceleration of the secular trend towards e-commerce.

Shopify shares trade at a significant premium over its e-commerce peers which is justified by its bigger TAM, superior growth, and track record.

Shopify (SHOP) shares have benefited immensely from the recent market turbulence as investors rush into e-commerce names. While the YTD gain of 78% seems overheated, we think the COVID-19-induced secular shift to online