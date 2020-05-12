How A Teenager Can Invest Today

I am a 14-year-old active investor. My investment strategy is to put money into the most reliable dividend-paying businesses I can find and then use the dividends to buy more shares. I write about investing so other kids my age can get ideas about how they can build an investment portfolio that delivers a reliable and growing source of income. In my first article I created a simple model portfolio comprising companies I own that sell products and services that other kids my age know or can easily understand. Since last November, the portfolio is up by 6.1%, from $12,277 to $13,027 today.

Source: Trias, J. (creator). (2020). Portfolio Income Growth [Spreadsheet]. Data Source: Yahoo Finance

During the same period of time, the overall stock market is down by -5.86%.

Source: DividendChannel.com

Why Did The Portfolio Do Well?

My model portfolio is up almost 12% higher than the broader stock market. Why? My only investment action since my first article was to reinvest dividends and buy one share of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) (I wrote about that company this past January). The most important thing I did was doing almost nothing with my portfolio at all. I didn't panic sell during the current epidemic, so I avoided locking in any losses.

Another reason the model portfolio outperformed the stock market might just be luck. Much of my model portfolio is concentrated in shares of Apple (AAPL), which has held up well in spite of the COVID-19 crisis. I couldn't have predicted the crisis back in November.

A third explanation as to why the model portfolio has been doing so well might be the way I approach investing - a method that any other investor my age could do use.

I invest by asking: “What are some products that people will never stop buying even if the economy is in terrible shape?” I always figured that people will never stop buying food from McDonald’s (MCD) or chocolate from Hershey (HSY). The reason is that the products are two things: affordable and timeless. No matter what happens with the economy, the government will never stop buying military equipment from defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin (LMT). People will never stop needing running water and the price for water utility service to your home isn't high enough to become unaffordable for most people during a recession - which might explain why American Waterworks (AWK) stock is currently about the same price it was when I first published my model portfolio. You don't need a detailed investment background when it comes to asking questions about how durable a company's products and services might be. That's why my approach could resonate with other young investors.

Growing Portfolio Income

My number one goal is to build my portfolio income by repeatedly investing in companies that raise dividends. Originally, the model portfolio income was $235 a year. Today, the portfolio income is $258.10 per year, which is over 9% higher than where it started last November. The reason my portfolio income is up is that some companies in the portfolio have raised dividends - with the exception of Disney (DIS) which recently announced that it was suspending the dividend for the first half of this year.

COVID-19 has changed what I invest in more than the overall way that I invest. I originally invested in Disney because I thought the company would pay a steady and rising dividend, but the world has changed since last November. Now I am worried that Disney won't pay dividends for a long while to come, which undermines my reason for owning the stock. I decided to sell DIS and put the proceeds into more shares of Hershey (HSY). My reasoning is simple: Even if trips to a theme park are out of someone's budget or too dangerous due to a virus, chocolate and fast food are less expensive and less dangerous to enjoy.

My Model Portfolio Today

My model portfolio is now configured as follows:

The biggest risk I see is that Apple dominates my model portfolio. My large concentration in AAPL is why my model portfolio outperformed the stock market, but that risk can cut both ways. Even so, I do not plan to sell any of my Apple stock because Apple customers are fiercely loyal to the brand. Nothing about the current crisis has changed Apple's brand loyalty, so I have no reason to change how much of the stock I own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long every position in the attached chart. I am not an investment advisor and this is not investment advice.