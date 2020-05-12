Honeywell International: Strong Performance, But Risks Remain

This stock could make a strong recovery - but I would look for more evidence of strong earnings growth before going long.

However, the outlook for Aerospace and Building Technologies remains quite volatile in the current climate.

When I wrote on Honeywell International (HON) last July, I made the argument that the stock would continue to trail higher on account of substantial margin growth for the company’s Aerospace segment.

COVID-19 has clearly turned the aerospace market on its head, with demand plunging to historic lows.

In this regard, we have seen Honeywell see a significantly greater drop than the S&P 500 on a returns basis in the past year:

Source: investing.com

While Honeywell is a highly diversified company, it is still one that has substantial exposure to the aerospace industry, with this segment accounting for 40% of overall sales in Q1 2020:

Source: Honeywell First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Performance

With that being said, even in the midst of the chaos we are seeing with the commercial airline market, there may be a possibility that the price drop in Honeywell’s stock might be an overreaction on the part of investors – as Q1 2020 results appear to be strong even when taking the decline in commercial aviation into account.

For instance, while sales for Commercial Aviation Original Equipment did see a substantial drop of 11%, the Commercial Aviation Aftermarket remained stable albeit low – with a 1% rise. Sales growth for Defense & Space remained respectable at 7% growth.

Source: Honeywell First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

While organic sales were down by 4% from Q1 2019, overall EPS was up by 15% thanks to segment profit growth. In particular, we see that margins for the aerospace sector increased significantly:

Source: Honeywell First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

As mentioned, U.S. defense and space was a significant contributor to this, as well as demand from the air transport aftermarket.

In particular, there is a possibility that we could see the latter continue to see growth going forward. The commercial airline industry will invariably return at some point, but it will look quite different to what it was. It is likely that there will be fewer airlines as weaker players go bankrupt, and those airlines that do remain will need to make the best use of cash reserves in order to survive. Therefore, it is a possibility that airlines will decide to invest more in maintaining existing fleets rather than upgrading outright. In this regard, aftermarket demand could stand to grow significantly under such a scenario.

When looking at Honeywell from a valuation perspective, we see that EV to EBITDA has dropped significantly while EBITDA per share has continued to rise.

Source: ycharts.com

Based on this metric, earnings performance would seem to suggest that Honeywell International is more attractively valued today than in 2019.

Risks

With that being said, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a very volatile environment around the world. Investing in the stock market comes with heightened risk at this time, and Honeywell International is no exception to this.

While the aerospace segment has proven to be resilient for this company, it is not a given that this will last. Indeed, if airlines remain grounded for a significantly larger period of time, then this will likely have the effect of shrinking the market very significantly and profit margins for the aerospace segment would likely come under significant strain as a result.

Moreover – while it accounts for the smallest segment in terms of sales – I expect that the Honeywell Building Technologies segment will come under more pressure going forward – even if this segment has seen a small drop in sales from last year. With the real estate market having seen a big drop in interest as a result of lockdown measures, coupled with an increasing trend towards work from home arrangements for many companies – these trends would appear to suggest significantly less demand for building construction – and in turn building technologies going forward.

In this regard, the company does face significant risks in that both the aerospace and construction industries could look quite different after COVID-19 and Honeywell could come under pressure as a result.

Conclusion

To conclude, Honeywell International has shown strong earnings performance to date. However, the company does have exposure to industries that are undergoing significant uncertainty as a result of COVID-19. For this reason, while I am impressed with the company's performance to date, I might be inclined to wait and see whether Honeywell can sustain the strong earnings performance we have been seeing before becoming a buyer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.