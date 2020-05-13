Wayfair: Negative Equity, Losses, Cash Burn, High Leverage, Headwinds, And Bankruptcy Possible In 2021?

Wayfair should currently trade at about $25 where it was recently based on relative valuation analysis, its overly weak balance sheet, and flawed business model.

The material operational and fundamental weaknesses such as the low margin, massive losses, cash burn and high leverage can't be swept under the rug or cured by the temporary Coronavirus effect.

Wayfair is absurdly overvalued at $185, and the recent 600% rise is the result of a short squeeze and unfounded speculation about the long-term benefits from Coronavirus.

The rising tide has lifted all boats lately, including Wayfair (W), which currently stands at about $185 per share. So we will paraphrase an excellent article from Altitrade Partners and we will say that Wayfair's rally is a sucker's rally. We believe Wayfair's rise is completely disconnected from fundamentals. But perception catches up with reality, so we believe this tremendous divergence between fundamentals and speculation will close with a vengeance in the next months amid many major headwinds presented in detail below.

We will say things that some bulls hate to hear but we believe that proactive investors will love to hear. We have been successful in calling the bankruptcies for many companies such as Sears Holdings, Cenveo (CVO), Westmoreland Coal (WLB), Quicksilver Resources (KWK), Saratoga Resources (OTCPK:SARA), Gulfslope (OTCQB:GSPE), Gastar Exploration (GST), as shown here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here. Therefore, we believe Wayfair is no different, from a fundamental standpoint, as presented in the next paragraphs.

The Facts

These are facts. These are numbers based on the reports here, here, here, here and here. And numbers speak volumes because they prove the key weaknesses in Wayfair's business model. And we don't talk about a non-recurring ugly development. We don't talk about an one-time hiccup or a short-term disruption that resulted in losses and cash burn for a couple of years. We present facts that prove that W has a broken business model, a model that's inherently flawed.

1) Persistent prolonged deceleration that's either material or massive: These are issues that can't be discounted. Specifically, W experiences deceleration on a year-over-year basis and, sequentially, as illustrated below:

Year 2017 2018 2019 Revenue YoY Growth (average) 42.5% 45% 35%

Source: Wayfair's reports

And below:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue YoY Growth 48% 49% 43% 41% 39% 42% 36% 26% 20%

Source: Wayfair's reports

This isn't mild deceleration. We consider the deceleration above 400 basis points to be material deceleration and we consider the deceleration above 800 basis points to be massive deceleration.

As shown above, the deceleration on a year-over-year basis was 250 basis points in 2018 and went up sharply reaching 1,000 basis points in 2019, which is massive deceleration.

The sequential deceleration also has gone up sharply over the last quarters, reaching 1,000 basis points in Q4 2019 (massive deceleration) and 600 basis points in Q3 2019 and Q1 2020, which translates into material deceleration.

On top of this, the sequential material deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly, but it has been a persistent trend since Q2 2018, excluding a one-time acceleration in Q2 2019.

2) Low margin business with zero gross profit margin expansion: W hasn't been able to expand its gross profit margin, as shown below:

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross profit margin 24.1% 24.2% 23.7% 23.4% 23.5%

Source: Wayfair's reports

and below:

Quarter Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Gross profit margin 24.7% 23.1% 24.2% 24.9%

Source: Wayfair's reports

3) Serious scalability problems persist: Scaling a business is the path to success but W has been unable to scale its operations so far, as illustrated below:

Period 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue YoY growth 45% 35% 20% Total operating expenses YoY growth 52% 49% 27%

Source: Wayfair's reports

Total operating expenses include (i) Customer service & merchant fees (ii) Advertising (iii) OpEx. And they have been rising faster than revenue, so W has been unable to achieve leverage on its total operating expenses. Actually, total operating expenses rise much faster than revenue, so we talk about serious scalability issues.

On top of this, the serious scalability problems persist over the last years and we don't see any signs that the company will resolve its serious scalability issues in the foreseeable future. Actually, based on the latest annual report, the company warns investors that:

We have a history of losses, and we accumulated $306.2 million in common members' deficit as Wayfair LLC and an additional $2,065.4 million loss as Wayfair Inc. through December 31, 2019. Because the market for purchasing home goods online is rapidly evolving and has not yet reached widespread adoption, it is difficult for us to predict our future operating results. As a result, our losses may be larger than anticipated, and we may never achieve profitability. Also, we expect our operating expenses to increase over the next several years as we expand internationally, continue to grow our proprietary logistics network, hire more employees and continue to develop new brands, features and services."

4) Losses and negative adjusted EBITDA worsen: Wayfair is not a startup company. Wayfair was founded in 2002, so it has been in business for almost 20 years while e-commerce in the U.S. has been thriving. Although Wayfair was founded in 2002 in a country where more than 90% of adults use the Internet, it hasn’t been profitable yet and its recent massive losses are illustrated below:

Period 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Loss ($244.6) million ($504.1) million ($984.6) million ($285.9) million

Source: Wayfair's reports

We don't talk about a company that's close to breakeven after being in business for almost 20 years. We talk about massive losses that widen every year. And this ugly situation also is reflected in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, as illustrated below:

Period 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Negative adjusted EBITDA ($67) million ($214.9) million ($496.5) million ($127.3) million Negative adjusted EBITDA margin (1.4%) (3.2%) (5.4%) (5.5%)

Source: Wayfair's reports

5) Cash Burn: The negative free cash flow widens every year, as illustrated below:

Period 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Negative Free CF ($113.2) million ($137.1) million ($597.7) million ($354.6) million

Source: Wayfair's reports

The All Sizzle And No Stake Statements

Now that we know the facts, let's see some characteristic past statements to get an idea about the huge disconnect between facts and statements. Over the last few years, the CEO has made many bullish statements that don't reflect the reality and has expressed expectations that have not materialized (i.e. profitability, scalability and operational efficiencies), so his statements aren't just inaccurate but they border promotion, in our opinion.

Specifically, in May 2016, when Q1 2016 was out, the CEO stated:

Overall, we could not be more enthusiastic about our long-term growth and profit potential.”

In August 2016, when Q2 2016 was out, the CEO stated:

We are leveraging our expertise in technology and data across all areas of the business with a strategic focus on the expansion and optimization of our warehousing, transportation and logistics infrastructure. As a result of these key initiatives, we are speeding up delivery times and reducing damage rates to make the retail experience for home more seamless and satisfying than ever before for our customers. We look forward to building on our success in the United States and our investments in Europe and Canada, and remain very enthusiastic about our long term growth and profit potential."

In November 2016, when Q3 2016 was out, the CEO stated:

At the same time, we are making tremendous strides to further optimize our logistics network and merchandising efforts in ways that directly and uniquely benefit our customer. We are excited to enter the holiday season with our strongest offering ever - and remain very enthusiastic about our long term growth and profit potential."

However, despite the CEO's persistent enthusiasm in 2016 and 2017, the "profit potential" never became profit in 2016 or 2017.

Specifically, in 2016, W's net loss was $194.4 million and adjusted EBITDA was negative $(88.7) million while in 2017, W's net loss was ($244.6) million and adjusted EBITDA was negative ($67) million.

In August 2017, when Q2 2017 was out, the CEO stated:

We are pleased to report yet another exceptional quarter with strong momentum in revenue growth and profitability."

Frankly speaking, we really wonder where the CEO saw the profitability because there was not any profitability in Q2 2017. In contrast, in Q2 2017, GAAP net loss was ($38.9) million and adjusted EBITDA was negative ($2.2) million, as linked above.

In November 2017, when Q3 2017 was out, the CEO stated:

We are also able to leverage our enhanced logistics network and greater efficiencies to offer our customers creative and compelling promotions in time for the holidays in the U.S., Canada and Europe. We believe these exciting initiatives and many others across all areas of the business will continue to propel significant growth for Wayfair as we move into 2018."

In February 2018, when 2017 was out, the CEO stated:

We are pleased to report another year of incredible growth with total net revenue up $1.3 billion to $4.7 billion in 2017, as well as a record fourth quarter with the largest year-over-year increase in Direct Retail dollars in company history. Technology, combined with continuous testing and innovation, allows us to constantly enhance the shopping experience while quickly scaling our operations. As we enter 2018 with tremendous strength, we look forward to building upon this momentum as we lead the way in creating the best possible shopping experience for home."

In February 2019, when 2018 was out, the CEO stated:

We remain focused on our long-term approach to investing in the business, and believe the Company’s outsized growth at scale is a testament to the strength of our brand and platform as we redefine the shopping experience in our category. In 2019, we look forward to building upon the strength we see across our business today as we continue to innovate in creating the best possible shopping experience for home."

In August 2019, when Q2 2019 was out, the CEO stated:

As we continue to strengthen our global logistics network through the addition of Castlegate warehouses and last mile delivery facilities, we are driving cost efficiencies and building an unparalleled experience for our customers with even faster delivery. We look forward to building on this tremendous momentum as we continue to scale our operations and capture an out-sized share of the consumer spending moving online in our market segment.”

In February 2020, when 2019 was out, the CEO stated:

We are pleased to close out another year of significant growth with net revenue up 35% year over year in 2019, as our loyal and growing customer base continues to choose Wayfair as the preferred place to shop for home. To take advantage of the tremendous opportunity ahead, we are taking important steps to further optimize the business and drive greater efficiencies where needed to enhance our customer experience, strengthen our supplier partnerships, and further propel us down the path to profitability.”

A few days ago, when Q1 2020 was out, the CEO stated:

In parallel, as we execute on the plans we set in motion late last year, we are making significant strides toward profitability by driving gross margin expansion, increasing marketing efficiencies, and gaining leverage on operating expenses. Our solid internal progress and healthy balance sheet put us in a position of strength in a highly dynamic environment.”

We already have commented the multiple "profitability" statements of the past, so it's no use commenting again another "profitability" statement that excited investors and convinced them to buy W a few days ago.

Also, the "healthy balance sheet" statement is beyond us given that Wayfair has massive losses, burns a lot of cash and has loaded $686 million in net debt that rises every quarter.

The facts in the previous paragraph prove that the company has been unable to scale its operations. The facts in the previous paragraph prove that the company has been unable to gain leverage on operating efficiencies so far and the serious scalability problems persist despite the fact that the CEO has been talking about it again and again over the last years.

Additional All Sizzle And No Stake Statements

We quoted above the CEO's past statements that were either extremely bullish, or highly inaccurate, or both. And we haven't read the statements from the CCs in 2018, 2017 and 2016 to compare them with the facts. If we do it, we might find additional similar statements. However, we did read some of the CCs from 2019 and here is what we found.

In October 2019, when Q3 2019 was out, the CEO stated:

We could not be more confident in the future growth of the business. Our business continues to benefit from meaningful long-term investments that directly and dramatically impact the customer experience further propelled by a massive structural shift in shopping behavior from offline to online."

and:

.....is a huge secular shift from off-line to online."

and:

Our continued momentum not only reflects the structural move from brick-and-mortar retail to an e-commerce world, but also the unique competitive advantages we have cultivated to capture a disproportionate share of the dollars moving online."

In February 2020, when the Coronavirus impact on the company's Q1 results was still not existent, the CEO said during the CC for Q4 2019:

Wayfair's journey thus far has been remarkable. But in truth, we're even more enthusiastic about the opportunity ahead. In many ways, we think what has to come will be even more exciting as we solidify our position as the leader in the home category and begin to reap the benefits of our large strategic investment."

and:

To be clear, Wayfair's strategy is already a proven winner. We are just sharpening our execution and our cost focus."

So the CEO says that the company's strategy is a proven winner although the scalability problems persist, the gross margin remains flat, the company has recorded massive losses since 2002 and has been burning a tremendous amount of cash every year while loading the balance sheet with $686 million net debt. His approach is beyond us.

Additionally, although the CEO has expressed many times his enthusiasm regarding the supposedly massive shift from offline to online and his belief that Wayfair has unique competitive advantages to capture a disproportionate share of the dollars moving online, revenue YoY growth in Q1 2020 was just 20%, which was another material deceleration, as mentioned above.

Moreover, in February 2020, Michael Fleisher said that:

And then on the question on the convertible debt, I think at this point, we feel like with $1.1 billion of cash in the balance sheet as of December 31, we feel really good about where we're at and particularly with the plan we have going forward, all of what we've been talking about today. So, I don't think we feel like we have a burning need to raise additional capital."

However, two months later, Wayfair took another loan of $535 million. It seems that the need for additional capital became burning in April 2020.

The Statements In The Latest CC And Our Analysis

In the latest CC, a couple of statements excited investors and pushed Wayfair to insane valuation such as:

Let's start with what we've seen thus far in Q2 and some additional color to help frame how things might evolve. Quarter-to-date, our gross revenue growth year-over-year is trending at roughly 90%, translating to over $800 million added year-over-year on a constant currency basis. "

and:

You will have seen the early benefits of the various underlying work streams begin to benefit the Q1 P&L, and we now expect positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin in Q2."

In Q1 2020, revenue growth was just 20%. Therefore, the "90% growth in the growth rate of sales" translates into 36% revenue YoY growth in Q2 2020.

In Q2 2019, W's revenue were $2.3 billion, so the 36% revenue YoY growth in Q2 2020 translates into about $800 million additional revenue, which equates to about $3.1 billion revenue in Q2 2020, if this growth momentum remains unchanged for the entire second quarter. This is why Wayfair talked about $800 million additional revenue, as quoted above.

Gross margin has been flat about 24% over the last years. Meanwhile, the cost of fulfilling home furnishings online is far from cheap and higher expense associated with safety and protection during the Coronavirus crisis will weigh on already thin margins. The company targets 25% to 27% in the longer term, as quoted below:

....my other question would be, you guys have said 25% to 27% longer term...."

We will be generous and we will use a 25% gross margin effective Q2 2020. Based on gross margin of 25%, gross profit will be about $775 million in Q2 2020 if, again if, this growth momentum remains unchanged for the entire second quarter and revenue reached $3.1 billion.

Total operating expenses in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 were $882.8 million and $841 million, respectively, so we estimate total operating expenses to be about $850 million in Q2 2020 including the additional Coronavirus-related costs. Add the quarterly interest expense of about $23 million and loss from operations is estimated to be about $100 million in Q2 2020. This is another quarterly massive loss despite the generous assumption for a Coronavirus-related revenue boost for the entire second quarter.

And now back to normalcy. We enter the second half of 2020 and the generous assumption that the same growth momentum will last the entire Q2 is over. So we forecast that the potential extra revenue of about $800 million in Q2, will drop below $400 million in Q3 and Q4. The reasons for this drop are many, as mentioned in the next paragraph with the headwinds. Based on the same generous gross margin of 25% and quarterly total operating expenses of $800 million, quarterly revenue in Q3 and Q4 are estimated to be about $2.8 billion, so quarterly loss from operations is estimated to exceed $100 million both in Q3 2020 and in Q4 2020.

This is why Wayfair didn't say anything about the real profitability, which is the profitability at the bottom line. Moreover, Wayfair admits the temporary nature of the additional revenue in Q2 in the latest CC, as quoted below:

The online retailer is holding off on issuing formal guidance due to uncertainty on how long the current trend will hold."

and:

We can all debate how long the current dynamics will persist. To be clear, we are not orienting internally around these revenue run rates...."

and:

And there's no question. Part of it is temporary, but we do think part of it is permanent. The temporary, obviously, stores will not remain closed. But as stores reopen for some period of time, people might be hesitant to go."

Many Major Headwinds

The headwinds that show that Wayfair's sales hit a wall in early Q2 2020 and the company's revenue will return to pre-Coronavirus levels in Q3 and Q4 are:

1) Amazon (AMZN) is back to normalcy: During Coronavirus, Wayfair's business during this period was helped by the fact that since mid-March 2020 (when Wayfair saw the revenue boost) rival AMZN has prioritized fast shipping only for essential goods (medical supplies, baby products, health, beauty and personal care, grocery, and pet supplies) while putting all other products in a queue that has delayed their delivery for weeks. W admitted it during the latest CC saying that AMZN has focused on the consumables during Coronavirus, as quoted below:

Amazon, might be focusing more on consumables right now."

and:

In terms of the question about competition, Amazon, I think Amazon has probably seen a spike in consumables. They're certainly oriented around that, and they are one of our competitors for sure."

However, AMZN announced in mid April that it lifts ban on the delivery of non-essential items, as shown here.

2) The return of the other peers: The market for online home goods and furniture is highly competitive. As quoted from its annual report, Wayfair competes across all segments of the home goods market and the competition includes furniture stores, big box retailers, department stores, specialty retailers and online retailers and marketplaces in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Germany, including:

Furniture Stores: Ashley Furniture, Bob's Discount Furniture, Havertys, Raymour & Flanigan, Rooms To Go. Big Box Retailers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowe's, Target and Walmart. Department Stores: JCPenney and Macy's. Specialty Retailers: Crate & Barrel, Ethan Allen, TJX Companies, At Home, Williams Sonoma, Restoration Hardware, Arhaus, Design Within Reach, Horchow, Room & Board, Floor & Decor, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Online Retailers and Marketplaces: Amazon, Build.com, Houzz and eBay. International: Leon's, Canadian Tire, John Lewis, Argos, Westwing, Otto and Home24, in addition to several of the companies listed above who also compete with W internationally."

People are getting sick of being in their homes for many weeks. Therefore, as the virus recedes and the economy opens back up, consumers will revert to past habits and will visit the aforementioned peers with the brick-and-mortar stores.

Additionally, it's the nature of furniture shopping that supports the visit to the brick-and-mortar stores because most people don't buy furniture without touching it or sitting in it to test its quality.

On top of this, many peers with brick-and-mortar stores have been doubling their e-commerce business and Wayfair admitted it in the latest CC, as quoted below:

I will just remind you, we do have quite a few competitors though that we compete with, and I've just seen some of the reports about some of the brick-and-mortar stores that they've been doubling their e-commerce business. Now it may go from 10% of their volume to 20% and what have you, but there's a lot of different competition out there."

3) Unemployment and consumption spending: The April report showed a record unemployment rate. Therefore, many people are stressed economically while buying home furnishings is a discretionary luxury. The customer is price sensitive, and due to limited discretionary income, he/she will become more economically sensitive, which will weigh on consumption spending, so the overall demand for furniture is going to be depressed in the next quarters as the depth of the economic crisis kicks in. And the high unemployment rate has hit Wayfair's primary target group, as quoted from the annual report below:

Our primary target customer is a 35- to 65-year-old woman with an annual household income of $50,000 to $250,000, who we believe is underserved by traditional brick and mortar and other retailers of home goods. Because each of our customers has a different taste, style, purchasing goal, and budget when shopping for her home, we have built one of the largest online selections of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods. We are able to offer this vast selection of products because we hold minimal inventory."

4) Home-bound workers return to their jobs: The demand coming from home-bound workers will end as they go back to work. Even Wayfair admits that this type of Coronavirus-related revenue is temporary as millions of consumers are stuck at home with tons of extra time on their hands, as quoted by the CEO:

More people are stocking up on kitchen gadgets and materials for do-it-yourself home decor projects to keep busy, he said, as public gatherings and events have been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

5) Bankruptcies, liquidations and massive spring sales: Wayfair already has started to compete with liquidation sales from bankrupt peers. For instance, Neiman-Marcus and J. Crew just filed for bankruptcy, while J.C. Penney and Lord & Taylor are expected to file for bankruptcy very soon, so a big bankruptcy inventory liquidation bonanza is coming in the next few days. In other words, deep discounts are coming and the 50% and 60% off sale are a sure thing, which will definitely attract the price-conscious consumers with moderate annual income who are Wayfair's primary target group.

And it's not only the bankrupt or almost bankrupt retailers that are launching major sales for their merchandise including their home furnishing items. Even retailers without debt problems whose business has been hit hard by Coronavirus such as H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Williams Sonoma (WSM), Nordstrom (JWN), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Urban Outfitter's (URBN) Anthropologie have launched massive spring sales right now with deals up to 70% off, including their home furnishings items, as shown here, here, here, here, here and here.

The reason that all of Wayfair's peers currently launch these deep discounts is simple, as quoted below:

Inventory can kill any business. Companies that mismanage their inventory and can’t sell through it will go bankrupt. The off-price channel, which is the way companies normally exit old inventory, will have a lot of supply and little demand. It’s going to be a heavily promotional environment in the next few months.”

6) Shipping costs rise effective January 2020: W uses FedEx (FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS), as quoted below:

We rely on third parties to operate certain elements of our business. For example, carriers such as FedEx, UPS, DHL and the U.S. Postal Service deliver many of our small parcel products and third-party national, regional, and local transportation companies deliver a portion of our large parcel products, including through our Wayfair Delivery Network."

But FDX and UPS announced a few weeks ago that they will apply a $24 charge on packages that weigh more than 50 pounds, down from a prior threshold of 70 pounds. The new charges were instituted in January 2020, so these extra costs will impact negatively shippers with bulky items and will be another hurdle for Wayfair's low-margin business.

7) China: Trump has made many statements against China lately, threatening new tariffs on China in retaliation for Coronavirus, according to Reuters. These statements have major ramifications for trade which could weigh on the stock market and Wayfair's business in the next few months. In other words, we forecast that a new U.S. - China trade war is very likely and the tension between the U.S. and China could rise in the next few months, if the election polls are dismal for Trump. A renewed trade war and the uncertainty associated with it could affect Wayfair's business negatively. For instance, the tariffs for the vast majority of Wayfair's products went from 10% to 25%, as quoted below:

And then, the vast majority of our goods were in the ones that went from 10% to 25%. There's a small portion of our business that's in the 0% to 10% in terms of what happened this past summer."

If the tariffs go from 25% to 30%, they will weigh on the existing low margins because more than 50% of Wayfair's home goods and furniture are coming from China, as quoted below:

it's come down into the low 50s....Now, 50% still a lot of product coming from China."

8) Discretionary money and home furnishings: Discretionary money can be spent in a number of areas and home goods is just one area, which will not be the first priority after the stay-at-home orders are lifted. The summer is coming and many people have felt psychological stress due to the stay-at-home orders and the numerous deaths from Coronavirus, so they will choose many other areas for their discretionary money such as making excursions, buying apparel, going out to eat, going to a concert or a sports game. Amid improved weather and pressure from Coronavirus, the home furnishings sector is not their first destination.

Wayfair's Fundamentals, Michaels, J.C. Penney, Fred's, Stage Stores And Other Bankruptcies

Let's dive now into some additional key fundamentals and facts that don't justify Wayfair's current insane valuation:

1) Negative free CF will continue in 2020: Negative free cash flow accelerated in Q1 2020 and was negative ($354.6) million, although the company was helped by Coronavirus-related demand in March. For reference, quarterly free CF was negative about ($150) million in 2019, so the negative quarterly free CF more than doubled sequentially.

Capex in Q2 is expected to remain flat compared with Q1, according to the CC. Therefore, due to the temporary benefit from Coronavirus in Q2, we estimate free CF to be negative about ($250) million in Q2. Let's also assume that some of the Coronavirus-related clients remain in the second half of 2020 and quarterly free CF ends up being negative about ($100) million in Q3 and Q4. As a result, we project that free CF will be negative at least ($500) million in 2020.

In the latest CC, Wayfair didn't say anything about positive free CF in 2020 despite the temporary help from Coronavirus. And it took another loan of $535 million in April to strengthen its liquidity. If Wayfair was generating positive operating CF and free CF in Q2 or if it expected to generate positive operating CF and free CF in the second half of 2020, it would not take another loan to weaken further its weak balance sheet. Common sense.

2) Net debt and leverage will keep rising, Fred's, Stage Stores and J.C. Penney: Net debt was $469 million in December 2019 and reached $686 million in Q1 2020 due to negative free cash flow for another quarter in a row. Based on our free cash flow estimates above, we project that net debt will be about $1 billion by the end of Q2 2020 and will reach at least $1.1 billion by year end.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2020 was negative ($127.3) million. Although we believe that a 6.5% margin improvement in one quarter is impossible, let's assume that adjusted EBITDA margin goes from negative (5.5%) in Q1 2020 to slightly positive of 1% in Q2 2020 thanks to the generous assumption that the temporary Coronavirus benefit will last for the entire second quarter. As a result, adjusted EBITDA will be just $30 million in Q2 2020 based on $3.1 billion revenue thanks to Coronavirus. But this is not going to last in Q3 and Q4, so project that Wayfair will return to negative adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2020 due to the multiple headwinds mentioned in the next paragraph. Therefore, we project that adjusted EBITDA in 2020 will be at least ($200) million (best case scenario).

Therefore, with estimated net debt at about $1.1 billion by the end of 2020, the leverage isn't just sky high. Wayfair's leverage is not even positive. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is negative, so Wayfair's bankruptcy is very possible in 2021.

On that front, Wayfair's negative Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio will remind many investors of Fred's Inc. (FRED), another retailer with continued losses, continued cash burn and negative Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio that filed for bankruptcy about one year ago.

And now let's go for a crazy scenario. A scenario that's even more bullish than Wayfair's most bullish estimate for Q2. We know it's irrational but we want to show you how close bankruptcy is even under the most bullish scenario. Let's assume that Wayfair will keep all the Coronavirus-related additional revenue of $800 million from Q2 in Q3 and Q4, despite all the major headwinds mentioned in the next paragraph. In this case, based again on a generous gross margin of 25% and $3.1 billion revenue in Q3 and Q4, adjusted EBITDA are estimated to be about $30 million both in Q3 and Q4.

Therefore, annualized adjusted EBITDA will be about $120 million based on this irrationally bullish scenario. With estimated net debt at about $1.1 billion by the end of 2020, Wayfair's leverage exceeds 9 times. We don't know one single company that has avoided bankruptcy with leverage at 9 times. Please let us know if you know any.

On that front, unprofitable retailer Stage Stores (SSI) that has been burning cash over the last years just filed for bankruptcy with its leverage being 8 times.

Also, J.C. Penney, the latest retailer that's expected to file for bankruptcy very soon, has losses every year and leverage at about 7 times.

And when a retailer combines losses with leverage above 5 times, the stock price collapses sooner or later.

3) Negative Stockholders' Equity, the other bankruptcies and Michaels (MIK): Wayfair's Stockholders' equity is deeply negative at ($1.2) billion, which means that the common stock is worth zero, fundamentally speaking. And we project that Wayfair's Stockholder Equity will keep going deeper in negative territory due to continued losses in the next few quarters, as presented in the previous paragraph, so the common stock will continue to be worth zero. Therefore, this tremendous premium compared to today's stock price is completely unjustified for an unprofitable cash incinerator with no end in sight such as Wayfair. That said, we will point out two things:

A) The negative Stockholders' Equity is often a harbinger of things to come. It's a strong indicator of an upcoming bankruptcy and so it's considered a major warning flag. We already have talked about bankruptcy due to Wayfair's high leverage in the previous paragraph but some might choose to bury the head in the sand.

Specifically, a bunch of companies including retailers that have filed for bankruptcy over the last years had negative Stockholders' Equity such as Bon-Ton Stores (BONT), Sears Holdings, Quorum Health (QHC), Westmoreland Coal (WLB), Quicksilver Resources (KWK), American Apparel (APP), Aeropostale (ARO), Pacific Sunwear (PSUN), Quicksilver (ZQK), Coldwater Creek (CWTR), to name some.

All these bankrupt companies have the same ugly mix with Wayfair in common. This mix consists of negative Stockholders' Equity that goes deeper into negative every quarter due to continued losses, cash burn and high leverage that keeps rising every quarter.

B) This paragraph is for those who don't want to see the bankruptcy despite all the aforementioned facts (i.e. high leverage, negative stockholders' equity). So we will show them another reason why we believe that a significant drop in Wayfair's stock price is coming sooner or later.

MIK is another retailer from the home furnishings sector with deeply negative stockholders' equity at ($1.4) billion, so the common stock is worth zero, fundamentally speaking.

Also, MIK's leverage is about 3.5 times. As always, the negative Stockholders' equity combined with the high leverage create an ugly mix. And this ugly mix has been reflected in the stock performance over the last 12 months because perception catches up with reality sooner or later.

Specifically, MIK was about $17 per share in late 2018 and MIK stands at about $3 per share today. The huge premium between the stock price and its book value has closed tremendously. And it's worth noting that MIK's business is much better than Wayfair's because MIK has been profitable with positive operating cash flow, free cash flow, positive working capital and high gross profit margin at about 36% over the last years.

For reference, Wayfair's leverage is much worse than MIK's leverage of about 3.5 times. No, Wayfair's leverage is not 5 times or 6 times or 7 times. Wayfair's leverage is not even positive. Wayfair's leverage is negative because its adjusted EBITDA is negative and is estimated to remain negative in 2020.

4) Interest expense will keep rising: Wayfair paid for interest expense $54.5 million in 2019. And this expense will go higher, exceeding $70 million in 2020 while creating another hurdle on the way to profitability at the bottom line, because:

A) The company did not pay interest for the loan of $825 million for the entire 2019, as quoted below:

"The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.00% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning February 15, 2020."

B) The company took another loan of $535 million in Q2 2020 at an annual rate of 2.5%, as linked above, and will start paying interest effective October 2020, as quoted below:

Instead, the 2020 Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 2.50% per annum which will accrete to the principal amount on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2020."

5) Working capital deficit: Wayfair's working capital has turned from positive into negative over the last 12 months. Specifically, it was negative ($215) million in March 2020 and negative ($234) million in December 2019 compared to positive $116 million in December 2018 and positive $77 million in December 2017. Negative working capital means that Wayfair is borrowing from its suppliers and customers.

This change from positive to negative along with the working capital deficit itself are indications of financial distress. It means that W's financial situation is worsening. It means that W has been struggling to make ends meet and pay its bills on time over the last 12 months, leading to the very real prospect of cash flow insolvency. To handle this solvency issue, the companies end up taking more debt or dilute or do both. And Wayfair did it by taking another loan of $535 million a few weeks ago.

Relative Valuation Analysis

Wayfair is an unprofitable e-commerce retailer, so we will see "the big picture," which is the valuations for other unprofitable e-commerce retailers with the vast majority of them reporting revenue growth YoY while also benefiting from the temporary Coronavirus impact and the stay-at-home advice (i.e. APRN, WTRH, ZLPSF, CVET). Given that all these e-commerce retailers have been losing money, the Enterprise Value-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is meaningless, so we will focus on the Enterprise Value-to-Revenue ratio, as illustrated below:

Company EV-to-Est. 2020 Revenue (*) Wayfair Inc. (W) 1.9 Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) 1 Covetrus Inc. (CVET) 0.6 Zooplus AG (OTC:ZLPSF) 0.5 Overstock Inc. (OSTK) 0.5 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) 0.4 Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) 0.3

Source: The companies' latest reports and/or guidance and/or our estimates

The numbers speak volumes. Their enterprise value currently is at or below 1 times their annual revenue. And if these companies prove that they can generate profits, they will trade at a higher EV-to-Revenue ratio.

What also makes Wayfair's gross overvaluation even more insane is the fact that all the aforementioned unprofitable online retailers have much stronger balance sheets than Wayfair. Most of them are debt free with a significant amount of cash while those with debt (i.e. CVET) have manageable debt and bankruptcy is out of the question in the foreseeable future. In other words, based on this relative valuation analysis, Wayfair has the highest valuation coupled with the weakest balance sheet while bankruptcy is very possible in 2021.

Therefore, Wayfair should trade well below $100 per share to trade in line with the other unprofitable retailers' valuation. Actually, its $25 per share a few weeks ago fully reflected its extremely weak balance sheet, flawed business model and the high likelihood of bankruptcy in the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

Abraham Lincoln has said that:

You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."

And this is the case with the home furnishings sector and the supposedly massive shift from offline to online. Wayfair is a business story full of all-sizzle-and-no-stake statements regarding its profitability and the massive shift from offline to online. Despite Wayfair's multiple all-sizzle-and-no-stake statements on those fronts over the last years, both the profitability and the massive shift from offline to online remain a pipe dream, as evidenced by the company's material, and sometimes massive, deceleration every quarter over the last years.

Meanwhile, short squeeze and unfounded speculation about the long-term benefits from Coronavirus have pushed Wayfair to $185 per share where it's absurdly overvalued.

As the American economy re-opens and the temporary Coronavirus tailwind abates, Wayfair faces many major headwinds, as presented in detail above. Therefore, the company's operational and fundamental weaknesses such as persistent marketing inefficiencies, persistent lack of leverage on operating expenses, persistent low margin, negative stockholders equity, massive losses, cash burn and high leverage can't be swept under the rug and can't be cured.

We believe Wayfair should currently trade at about $25 per share where it was recently based on relative valuation analysis, its extremely weak balance sheet, flawed business model and the increased likelihood of bankruptcy in 2021 due to continued losses, continued cash burn and high leverage. Wayfair's negative stockholder equity already is a major warning sign and a red flag.

On that front, investors need to study very carefully the key financial ratios of many other retailers that either have collapsed such as MIK and JCP or have filed for bankruptcy over the last years such as SSI, BONT, SHLD, APP, ARO, PSUN, ZQK, CWTR and FRED, as mentioned in detail above. All these retailers have the same ugly mix with Wayfair in common. The numbers don't lie.

Disclosure: I am/we are short W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.