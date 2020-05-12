I've Waited For Years To Purchase 3M: Now Is The Time

I am really happy to finally be able to purchase 3M at a price which suits me.

3M has the ability to weather this recession, it has weathered many in the past.

At the same time this was a resilient, wide moat, dividend king that I wanted to own.

Introduction

I've written about 3M (MMM) twice on Seeking Alpha in the past 2 years. Both times I refrained from purchasing, and suggested that better times to invest in 3M would come.

And I have to say, I finally believe that the time has come.

3M is currently trading at $148.51 and yields 3.96%. Our MAD Scores give MMM a Dividend Strength score of 81 and a Stock Strength score of 76.

While the current situation is worrying and I'm concerned about the state of the economy in upcoming months, I continue to believe that America and capitalism will prevail in the end. Therefore, I have pledged to remain a net buyer in every market, realizing that my emotions shouldn't dictate how I invest.

I have however made it a goal to focus on stocks which I might not have had the opportunity to purchase during the last bull market because of their valuation.

I find some consolation in the belief that my patience is being rewarded with opportunities to purchase fantastic companies at good prices. Will the prices go lower? They could, but so long as I'm satisfied with the entry price & its implications for my dividend strategy, I know that I will come out on top.

In 2018 when I wrote that "I couldn't invest in 3M", one user said that we should revisit my view every few years. I answered "Sure, maybe I will have bought 3M at a price which suits me by then".

I have to say, I thought that time had come in October last year, but ultimately decided that 3M would see further price declines and that patience would be rewarded. In the time being, I was rewarded with the kind comment that "Nickel and diming in the stock market won't work once sentiment quickly changes".

But much of my strategy depends on nickel and diming the stock market! And I'm now ready to purchase 3M at a 4% yield, an exceptional yield for such a stable dividend paying company.

I believe that dividend investors should invest in 3M at current prices, I know I am.

I will walk you through 3M's dividend profile at current prices, before considering potential for beating the market in upcoming months and quarters.

Dividend Strength

Our concept of dividend strength encapsulates both dividend safety and dividend potential. The former is purely a function of the company's operations and management's decisions regarding the dividend. While safety can change quickly and should be monitored, it isn't as fast moving as the second part of the equation: dividend potential. We define dividend potential as the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential, the higher the yield the lower the required dividend growth, and vice versa.

This comes with the implication that at a certain price, a stock could have an unsatisfactory dividend potential, but that if the price lowered (thus increasing the yield), the dividend potential and therefore the dividend strength will be attractive. Let's look at dividend safety & potential sequentially.

Dividend Safety

3M has an earnings payout ratio of 68%. This makes MMM's payout ratio better than 29% of dividend stocks.

MMM pays 46% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 27% of dividend stocks.

MMM pays 60% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 37% of dividend stocks.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $4.2000 $4.5100 $4.9000 $5.5200 $5.7900 Net Income per share $7.78 $8.27 $6.75 $9.42 $8.52 Payout Ratio 54% 55% 73% 59% 68% Cash From Operations per share $10.62 $10.44 $8.80 $12.47 $12.57 Payout Ratio 40% 44% 56% 45% 47% Free Cash Flow per share $8.23 $8.16 $6.53 $9.65 $9.72 Payout Ratio 51% 56% 75% 58% 60%

Some have suggested that 3M's earnings payout ratio has become high. I wouldn't say that 68% is particularly high, although it does suggest that dividend growth can only come from growth in operations and not from expanding payout ratios. Doing the latter would then put the dividend at risk.

But my main argument against that would be that Dividends are paid from cash flows, not from earnings. And 3M's cash flow payout ratios have been stable for the past year. With the exception of the period spanning 36 to 24 months ago, the dividend has remained between 40% and 50% of operating cash flow and 51% and 60% of free cash flow.

While these numbers have slightly creeped up as the dividend increased faster than the underlying cash did, they still remain very reasonable. In other words, if free cash flow declined 40%, the company would still generate enough to cover the dividend without dipping in cash reserves or tapping into debt.

To increase liquidity, MMM has pulled other levers, suspending its buyback program, and cutting costs.

In the latest earnings call, they reiterated the company's capital allocation priorities:

From a capital allocation perspective, our long-term strategy remains unchanged. Our first priority is to invest in our business; and second, maintaining our dividend; and lastly, flexible deployment for M&A and share repurchases.

MMM has been growing its dividend every year for over 60 years. Its status as a dividend king confers it a certain status among dividend investors, and all market participants who need income from their equity positions. Management has a massive incentive to keep the streak alive, as it would take, well, 60 years to rebuild it. Talk about massive opportunity costs and the power of incentives.

MMM not only has the incentive to keep paying its dividend, it has the capability to do so, which tells me the dividend isn't going anywhere throughout this down cycle and beyond it.

Dividend Potential

3M has a dividend yield of 3.96% which is higher than 57% of dividend stocks. I don't know if you realize how high a yield this is for historically low yielding 3M.

During the last decade, the stock has had a median dividend yield of 2.54%. In 98.5% of trading days during the last 10 years, 3M's dividend yield closed below the current low. All of the days which offered a higher yield have happened in the past couple of months. 3M nearly never trades at 4%. The last time it traded that low was at the trough of the great recession.

The dividend grew 2% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 7%.

Like I suggested above, 3M needed to keep the streak alive, despite the challenging environment, so increased the dividend by a token amount. This is significantly lower than the increases which dividend investors have experienced throughout the last decade. That doesn't mean that I believe that this low single digit dividend growth is the new normal for 3M, and expect a return to mid-single digit dividend growth in two years. Because of 3M's cyclical nature, it isn't reasonable to expect consistent dividend increases as management prefers to increase it dynamically to reflect year to year changes in expectations.

However, over an entire cycle, I believe it is reasonable to expect 5% dividend growth. This is what 3M has been averaging for the past 20 years, and I believe it will manage it once again over the next 10 years, as 3M's moat as the supplier of major industrials remains well defended.

This level of dividend growth is satisfying for a stock which yields 4%. Note that it would have been just slightly below my expectations at a 3.5% yield (back in October), and totally unacceptable at a 2% yield (2 years ago).

At current prices, I believe 3M has very good dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

MMM has a dividend strength score of 81 / 100. The dividend's safety is uncontested thanks to 3M's superior operations, and long history of commitment to the dividend. The dividend potential is finally becoming interesting at a 4% yield. I'm quite excited really to be able to purchase 3M at such a price, as I didn't believe it would happen so soon.

Stock Strength

An interesting pick from the view of the dividend investor. But some investors (myself included) might be concerned about the stock's potential for doing better than the market in upcoming quarters. Note that in terms of capital appreciation, I'm concerned with relative performance. There is a market effect which drives much of returns. I'm not trying to have positive years when the market is down, but I'll settle for losing less than the market. Since I believe the stock market remains the most attractive vehicle to accumulate wealth, and that market returns will be satisfactory, if I can do better over an extended period of time, I will be content.

To evaluate the likelihood of a stock to do better than the market, I use a three pronged factor approach. I look at value, momentum and quality, which are combined in a stock strength score (you can read the guide here).

Value

MMM has a P/E of 17.43x

P/S of 2.64x

P/CFO of 11.81x

Dividend yield of 3.96%

Buyback yield of 2.26%

Shareholder yield of 6.22%.

According to these values, MMM is more undervalued than 73% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The forward shareholder yield is lower than stated because of the suspension of buybacks.

On the other hand, at 17x earnings, 3M is significantly cheaper than its 5 year average of 21x earnings.

It's always difficult to use these value metrics with cyclicals, as earnings could tank in upcoming quarters as demand for 3M's products from industrials dries up (bar the few sectors which are growing significantly like personal safety and hospitals). And earnings and cash flows will be volatile with the cycle, but a company like 3M will prevail. For dividend investors, looking at the yield which is solid is a good place to go about valuing 3M. Based on dividend yield: 3M is historically cheap. The other metrics seem to bake in this value as well.

Value Score: 73 / 100

Momentum

3M trades at $148.51 and is down -7.23% these last 3 months, -14.23% these last 6 months & -16.84% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 58% of stocks, which is sufficient. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500. It had been underperforming the market prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, which made for a softer blow, but the recovery has also been a lot slower.

Nonetheless, 3M is just 2 points out of 100 from having made its way into our list of "24 large cap superior dividend stocks". Of all factors, momentum is the most fickle one, as it can change dramatically in a few trading sessions.

3M has held up better than more than half of US stocks. This tells the conflicted story of 3M's operations. On one hand it plays a key role in supplying respirators and medical supplies to fight the pandemic, and on the other hand its sectors like automotive are down and will continue to be down big time in upcoming months.

So 3M can't be written off, but it can't be a market leader either in the current environment. For me this is what has created the discrepancy and the opportunity.

Momentum score: 58 / 100

Quality

MMM has a gearing ratio of 3.5, which is better than 26% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 23% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 20.1% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.7 in revenue, which is better than 61% of stocks. It depreciates 101.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 43% of stocks. MMM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -17.0%, which is better than 74% of companies. Finally, the company generates a whooping return on equity of 48.9%.

This makes MMM's quality better than 60% of stocks. While the gearing might seem high, and the liabilities increased rapidly, 3M's quality is not up for discussion. The company generates so much cash flow related to its liabilities, and its asset turnover and return on equity are truly market leading. 3M is a high quality company. Our scores penalize for excessive gearing and liability growth, which is fair, but investors should keep in mind that 3M can cover its liabilities to a level which is only matched by 25% of US stocks.

Quality Score: 60 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 76 / 100 which is very encouraging. The stock has a very balanced profile. It displays decent value at current prices, reasonable momentum, and good quality. This lands 3M in the top 25% of stocks for Stock Strength, which places it in such a way that it will likely hold up well relative to the rest of the market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 81 & a stock strength of 76, I'm happy to finally say that 3M is a great choice for dividend investors at current prices. The troubles ahead might or might not cause better entry prices, but the current price is already a great price to get exposed to 3M. I'm initiating a position this week.

