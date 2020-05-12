BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)
Q1 2020 Results Conference Call
May 12, 2020 08:30 AM ET
Vimal Mehta - Founder and CEO
Richard Steinhart - VP and CFO
Frank Yocca - SVP and Chief Scientific Officer
Vincent O'Neill - SVP and Chief Medical Officer
Rob Risinger - VP, Clinical Development
Scott Puckhaber - Bank of America
Robyn Karnauskas - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Guyn Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord
Samir Devani - RX Securities
Good morning and welcome to BioXcel Therapeutics' First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. Before we start, I would like to inform that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are in