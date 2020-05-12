How Much Value Ladder Capital Has Created For Shareholders Since Its IPO

This helps us know if Ladder might be a company to buy and hold, versus a company to buy for short term price appreciation.

By adding Ladder's annual book value per share growth to its dividends, we can calculate how much value the company has created for shareholders since its IPO.

REITs generate value for investors by increasing their book value per share, and by paying dividends.

One of my favorite investment bloggers, Clark Street Value, recently wrote about mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Ladder Capital (LADR). Ladder mainly invests in commercial mortgage backed securities (NYSEARCA:CMBS), or pools of mortgage loans to businesses.

The post described how Ladder is well positioned to survive the current downturn due to its high quality assets and use of unsecured debt to fund those assets. It provided much information about both topics; I encourage interested readers to read it.

As an investor, though, I am not just interested in how well a company might survive the current downturn. I am also interested in the long term value the company can generate for me if I invest.

This is especially important since downturns offer two common types of opportunities for investors:

High quality companies trading at a modest discount from normal prices. More average companies trading at a much larger discount to their intrinsic value.

These are not the only types of opportunities offered by a downturn. For example, investors sometimes find high quality companies trading at a large discount to intrinsic value. These are the best opportunities, but they are much rarer. These two types of opportunities are much more common.

Average companies trading at a significant discount often offer the highest immediate returns after a crisis. After all, a company trading at a small fraction of its intrinsic value can double, triple, or more an investor's money in the short run. All that is necessary is for the crisis to end and for valuations to return to normal. This often takes only a couple of years.

However, in the long run, high quality companies compound an investor's capital far more than average ones. This is true even if those average companies are purchased at much cheaper valuations.

In that context, after reading Clark Street Value's post, I was curious which type of company Ladder Capital is. Is it a high quality company I can "buy and hold" forever while it compounds my investment?

Or is it an average company? An average company, bought cheaply, might rise quickly in price in the first years after a crisis. However, I would probably need sell it when it reached a more normal valuation. This is because, at that point, it would only be compounding my capital at an average rate. It would also be unlikely to go up in price due to a change in valuation. Thus, I'd want to sell and look for better opportunities.

This need to sell creates risks. It creates a timing risk since I might sell at the wrong time. It also creates reinvestment risk since I'd need to find a new investment after selling. By that point, valuations would be higher. Thus, there'd be a higher chance I'd pick a bad investment and lose money.

Thus, it's much better to invest in high quality companies that can be held for a long time while they create value. To see if Ladder Capital is a high quality company, we can look at how much value the company has created for shareholders since its 2014 IPO.

How Does an mREIT Create Value for Shareholders?

There are two ways for a company that owns loans like an mREIT to create value for shareholders:

Increasing equity (book value) per share. Paying dividends.

This is because a lender's earning power is directly tied to its equity, or book value. Each extra dollar of equity usually means several extra dollars of assets for the company because of leverage. Those assets, usually loans, can generate earnings. Thus, an increase in equity means an increase in earnings power. The value of a company's shares comes from the company's earning power. Growth in equity, or book value, per share thus logically represents growth in those shares' value.

In addition to growing book value per share, a company can create value for shareholders by earning profits and paying them out as dividends. Paying dividends doesn't increase a company's value. It does, however, represent value created by the company in the form of earnings that has been transferred to shareholders.

Book Value Per Share Growth

We can see Ladder Capital's annual book value per share growth since it first sold shares to the public in its initial public offering (NYSEARCA:IPO).

The IPO was in February 2014. Ladder Capital's first quarterly report afterward stated the company's book value per share at the end of March 2014. According to the data site TIKR, that was $14.24 per share. The company's latest book value per share, at the end of March 2020, was $12.31.

Source: Moneychimp Present Value Calculator

This means the company's book value per share fell an average of 2.4 percent each year in the six years after its IPO.

Dividends

Ladder Capital's dividends since its IPO are below:

Dividends Per Share Special Dividends Per Share Total 1Q2014 to 4Q2014 $0.00 $0.00 2015 $1.33 $0.90 $2.23 2016 $1.14 $0.16 $1.30 2017 $1.22 $1.22 2018 $1.32 $0.23 $1.55 2019 $1.36 $1.36 1Q2020 $0.34 $0.34 Total $8.00 Average Dividends Per Year $1.33 Initial Post-IPO Book Value Per Share $14.24 Annual Yield on Book Value (Equity) Per Share 9.36%

For each dollar of the company's initial post-IPO book value per share, the company generated an average dividend of 9.36 cents per year.

We calculate the company's dividend yield as a percentage of initial book value per share. This lets us compare this yield to the company's annual book value per share growth calculated above.

How Much Value Has Ladder Capital Created for Shareholders Since Its IPO, and How Does It Compare?

Adding up these numbers gives this result:

Value Generated by Ladder Capital Since Its IPO Average Annual Book Value Per Share Growth -2.40% Average Annual Yield on Book Value Per Share 9.36% Total 6.96%

We can call 6.96% Ladder Capital's average return on equity per share. This is our approximation of how much value the company has created for shareholders each year, on average, since its IPO. I feel this is a better measure of the company's annual value creation than simple return on equity. This is because it is a per share value. That means it includes changes in the company's share count due to repurchases and new share issues.

7% of value creation per year is not bad, but it's not extraordinary. For example, the annual return for REITs between 1999 and 2018 was 9.9%:

Source: Annualized Returns By Asset Class From 1999 - 2018

This may not be a fair comparison since the years 1999 to 2018 include the real estate boom of the early 2000s. Also, the annualized returns above reflect the increase in each asset's price. They do not reflect the value generated by each asset, as we have tried to calculate for Ladder Capital. Price changes should approximate changes in underlying value, especially over such a long time frame, but it's not an exact approximation.

We can also compare Ladder Capital's average return on equity per share since its IPO to the equity value creation of American banks over the same period. This comparison makes sense since both banks and REITs own real estate loans using leverage.

The Federal Reserve only has data for U.S. banks' total equity through October 1st, 2019. For the period from March 31st, 2014 to October 1st, 2019, banks' equity rose an average of 4.30% a year:

Source: Total Equity Capital for Commercial Banks in United States (USTEQC)

Source: Moneychimp Discount Rate Calculator

Near that period's midpoint, in early 2016, the average annual dividend yield of 29 major U.S. banks was 2.41%. Adding that yield to a 4.30% yearly growth in equity results in an annual value creation of 6.71%.

For comparison, Ladder Capital's book value per share fell an average of 0.89% per year in the five and a half years from its IPO to September 30th, 2019:

Source: Moneychimp Present Value Calculator, TIKR (For 9/30/19 Book Value Per Share)

The company's annual yield on equity per share over the same period was 9.35%, just lower than its annual yield on equity through March 2020. Adding the two numbers gives an average return on equity per share of 8.46% between March 2014 and the end of September 2019. This is higher than banks' annual value creation of 6.71% over the same period.

This comparison underestimates the banks' value creation. We measured Ladder Capital's growth in equity per share, but the banks' growth in total equity. Banks bought back a large amount of stock between March 2014 and October 2019. Thus, their annual book value per share growth was probably more than 4.30%. This means their annual value creation was probably more than 6.71%.

That said, it was probably lower than 8.46%. Ladder Capital's average return on equity per share was probably higher than banks' annual value creation between March 2014 and September 2019. We can thus assume it was also probably higher than banks' annual value creation between March 2014 and March 2020.

In summary, Ladder Capital's average return on equity per share in the six years since its IPO has been around 7%. This is probably higher than the average per share value creation for banks in the same period. It is lower than the long term average annualized return for REITs.

Both comparisons are flawed. However, they point to the same conclusion. Ladder Capital's value creation in the six years after its IPO was fairly average.

How Much Value Might Ladder Capital Create for Shareholders Going Forward?

In the six years since its IPO, Ladder Capital's average return on equity per share has been 6.96%. The company's initial equity per share was $14.24. Thus, the annual value creation was 6.96% of $14.24, or $0.99 per share.

Ladder Capital's IPO price was $17.00 per share. The company's IPO investors paid a premium over book value for their shares. The $0.99 per share of value they received each year was 5.83% of what they paid. Their annual value increase was 1.13% less than what they would have received if they had not paid a premium to book value

Today, Ladder Capital's shares are not trading at a premium to book value. The company's share price on May 8th, 2020 was $8.18. Its most recent book value per share was $12.31. This means the company's shares are trading at a 33.7% discount to book value per share (equity per share). If the company can still generate an average return on equity per share of 6.96% going forward, its annual value creation will be $0.86 per share. This is because 6.96% of $12.31 is $0.86. By buying shares at a 33.7% discount to book value, investors can get an annual value increase of 10.5%. This is because $0.86 is 10.5% of $8.18.

Conclusions

Based on these calculations, Ladder Capital has created value for shareholders since its IPO at a rate of 6.96% per year. If the company continues creating value at the same rate, buyers today might anticipate a yearly value creation of slightly over 10% of the current share price. This value creation is driven by future dividends, offset by a likely fall in book value per share.

This yearly value creation is not a prediction of how the company's stock price will change. The company's stock price could rise much faster than 10% per year, at least for a year or two. This might happen if the company's valuation returns to what it was before the downturn. The company was trading at 1.33 times its book value at the end of 2019. It is trading for 0.66 times book value today. Returning to the earlier valuation would mean a doubling of the company's share price.

Of course, this estimated value creation assumes Ladder Capital can pay dividends as it has in the past. It also assumes the company's current stated book value is its true book value. The true book value could be lower. That might be true if the company's assets are less valuable than their listed value. This would mean a reduction in the company's book value, and thus its ability to create value.

On the other hand, the company's true book value could be higher than its current stated book value. Prices for mortgage backed securities fell in March 2020 before recovering. The company's current stated book value reflects the situation at the end of March. It's unclear how much of this fall and recovery is captured in that figure. If only the fall and not the recovery is captured, the company's true book value might be higher than stated.

Regardless, the company's ability to create value for shareholders is probably around 7% a year. This is reasonable, but not extraordinary. In his 2010 letter (PDF) to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shareholders, Warren Buffett described what a good return on net tangible assets might be. Return on net tangible assets is a similar measure to return on equity. Buffett said "good returns" on net tangible assets are "in the area of 12-20%."

In that context, Ladder Capital's 7% average return on equity per share does not make it a particularly good business. We discussed two types of companies at the start of this article. Of those types, Ladder is more likely to be an average company trading at a discount to intrinsic value. It is less likely to be a high quality compounder.

That said, the company could still be a good long term investment, especially for an investor looking for yield. Though Ladder Capital only creates value at an average rate of 7% a year, it pays out all that value as dividends. A 7% yield is high. It is roughly equal to the stock market's long term average return. Moreover, at today's prices, an investor gets a yield much higher than 7%. Also, as Clark Street Value's post showed, the company's asset mix and capital structure are designed to protect that yield. For me personally, though, I'm looking for more in my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.