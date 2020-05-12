Tidewater Has A Chance To Get Through The Current Crisis

Tidewater has a favorable debt schedule and still has a chance to get through the crisis with the current capital structure, unlike most offshore drillers.

Tidewater (TDW) has just reported its first-quarter results. While the offshore drilling industry is heading into mass restructuring (see my recent articles about Diamond Offshore (DO), Transocean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), Pacific Drilling (PACD) and Noble Corp. (NE)), the situation for the offshore vessel provider Tidewater is more interesting since the company has plenty of liquidity to get through the acute phase of the crisis. Without further ado, let’s look at Tidewater’s results.

Tidewater reported revenue of $116 million and net loss of $18 million which was mostly driven by impairments of $10 million. The company ended the quarter with $188 million of cash, $9 million of the current portion of long-term debt and $273 million of long-term debt. The cash position has deteriorated compared to levels seen at the end of 2019 as Tidewater used $28 million of cash in operating activities.

The company invested $25 million in dry docking its vessels, but these investments will decrease materially in the remainder of the year. Despite the major problems in the offshore drilling industry, Tidewater still anticipates being free cash flow positive for the year as it expects increased liquidation of working capital.

While the company’s cash position is $188 million, its working capital position is $329 million. The problem is that $78 million (net) of working capital is trapped overseas in Angola and Nigeria. Tidewater has a long-term problem of returning cash from Angola and it is not clear whether Tidewater’s expectation of better results on the working capital front includes any additional cash returned from its African ventures.

Anyway, Tidewater appears to be in decent shape as it enters this unprecedented crisis. The previous restructuring has provided the company with a favorable capital structure, and its nearest debt maturity is $225 million in August of 2022:

Source: Tidewater Q1 2020 report

The biggest task for Tidewater is to avoid burning cash through the acute phase of the crisis. If the company manages to do so, it will have a chance to repay some of the debt due in 2022 and refinance the remainder of this debt assuming that the offshore drilling industry starts to show signs of recovery by 2022.

Interestingly, Tidewater made a bold forecast about the timing of the recovery: “The long-term view on the demand for offshore hydrocarbons is still robust, and the underinvestment since 2014 has shrunk offshore production capacity to the point where we expect to see a resurgence in offshore activity in the next few years as demand recovers. Prior to the recent pullback, we were suggesting that it would be in 2021, and now we are focused on 2023”.

A lot will depend on how the offshore drilling industry reacts to the current crisis. Both the drillers and the offshore vessel providers need to consolidate and remove the excess supply out of the market. In the offshore drilling space, some companies like Pacific Drilling already indicate their desire to participate in the upcoming M&A. Without this, the industry’s business model will once again be not viable as too many rigs from various providers will compete for scarce contracts.

Tidewater’s first quarter did not include the hit from coronavirus, and the second-quarter report will be more interesting as we’ll see the amount of damage dealt by the current crisis. In case Tidewater’s projection of positive free cash flow in 2020 turns into reality, the stock may have material upside from current levels.

However, the hit to the offshore drilling industry is very significant, and the contracting situation will likely continue to deteriorate for some months to come. In this light, it is not clear whether Tidewater would achieve its cash flow target unless it invented a way to get the trapped cash out of Africa.

The company’s shares are speculative at this point, but I’d note that Tidewater has much better chances to survive with the current capital structure than any of the above-mentioned offshore drillers.

