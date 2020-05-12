Lufthansa Will Likely Survive - But For Shareholders The Devil Is In The Detail

On the other hand, a bankruptcy would most likely be a catastrophe for most existing shareholders, due to massive dilution of their investment.

The coronavirus crisis has dealt a massive blow to the entire aviation sector. Nonetheless, it seems near impossible that Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF;OTCQX:DLAKY) will not be saved. The company centered around Germany's namesake flag carrier is far too important to let it go bust. From a shareholder's perspective, however, the impact may still be massive. How massive depends on how exactly the airline will be bailed out.

There are different scenarios. The German government might provide capital in exchange for a substantial voting and/or non-voting equity stake in the company. There is also the possibility of a bankruptcy in self-administration. At the general meeting, management did not discuss the terms of a bail out or any related matters due to ongoing negotiations.

While it is all but certain that shareholders will have to carry a good deal of the costs of Lufthansa's survival via dilution and cut/cancelled dividends, the massiveness of the impact could take vastly different shapes, depending on the details of a bail out.

Dividend At Risk

Companies being saved by the government, while at the same time continuing to treat their shareholders via dividend distributions are a politically sensitive matter. In the case of Lufthansa, dividends could indeed be off the table for financial reasons as well.

Currently, there are discussions about €5.5 billion in non-voting capital with a guaranteed nine percent dividend. So the government would pocket the first €500 million of every annual profit. That is a considerable sum. Even in 2017, its most profitable year so far (net profit: €2.36 billion), that would have been more than a fifth of the company's profit.

For the foreseeable future, profits are not likely to reach pre-coronavirus levels due to lower demand and potentially higher operating costs due to additional safety requirements. That is, of course, in addition to all interest associated with existing debt. In the worst case, business travel - which is the cash cow product of network airlines such as the group's Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Swiss International - might take a permanent hit. Companies around the world might realize that instead of costly and time consuming business travel, many business matters could be taken care of via the likes of Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s (ZM) namesake software or Cisco Systems Inc.'s (CSCO) WebEx.

Lufthansa's airlines generated revenues of €28.1 billion in 2019. As of now, no one is able to predict how much revenue it will be able to generate in 2020. One thing, however, is a certainty: it will be much less YoY. How much exactly will depend on when the global coronavirus pandemic will be under control and if (and where) there will be a "second wave".

The need to spend significantly on fleet maintenance and renewal should not go unnoticed, either. If the company will have to retire some of its aircraft earlier than planned, the resulting depreciation might cost yet another hundreds of millions. In this regard, especially the remaining eight - Lufthansa already decided to prematurely retire six out of a total of 14 aircraft of this type - Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF;OTCPK:EADSY) A380 are of interest, I believe. Naturally, that would leave shareholders in a position where dividends are not to be expected for at least the next two or three years. The FY2019 dividend of €0.80 per share has already been cancelled. For 2020, the company is not expecting to pay any dividend, either.

State Influence

Arguably, the implications stemming from de facto state influence in the case of a substantial government owned equity stake are more important in the long run. Especially, if there is not a clear exit plan. In that regard, Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF;OTCPK:CRZBY) may serve as a cautionary example: more than ten years after the German government bailed out the bank, the state still owns about 15 percent, thus remaining the largest shareholder.

Lufthansa being a German company, it would be particularly risky to have one or more government appointed members of the supervisory board. Half of the members are appointed by the company's employees. For understandable reasons, the government might often side with the interest of workers rather than investors. That might make it harder to adjust the group's fleet and workforce to the "new normal". I also believe that there would be the risk of (a future) government trying to use its influence, in order to force the company to pursue broader societal (like, for example, climate change related) goals against its own financial interests.

What makes matters even more complicated is the fact that Lufthansa is not only negotiating with the government of Germany but also with the respective counterparts in the home countries of the individual group airlines. Naturally, those governments have little interest in bailing out a German company, only to have employees and hubs in their countries pay the price for saving jobs and employee benefits in Germany. In order to secure financial support, concessions will be inevitable. The group will have to consider national interests in Switzerland, Austria and Belgium as well. For example, shares of Swiss International do serve as collateral for a credit guaranteed by the Swiss state.

Value May Be Locked Away

I would like to draw readers attention on one point in particular: Unlocking value through measures such as spin-offs or partial sales of businesses will become a lot harder. A partial sale and separate listing of Lufthansa Technik, the group's maintenance division, would most likely be off the table for the foreseeable future.

Sure, as a large shareholder, the state would of course profit financially from share price increases. But a government hardly needs a few hundred millions or even some billions in book gains. In fact, the narrative of protecting workers against the "evil financial markets" is much more valuable politically.

Bankruptcy - Just A Bluff?

All in all, being bailed out by the government will certainly have some negative consequences. However, the only alternative is equally, if not more, unfavorable. Lufthansa has already (somewhat publicly) explored the possibility of a bankruptcy in self-administration (a process roughly comparable to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy). Indeed, this may look like a rather appealing option on the first glance. The company could rid itself of pension-liabilities, resize its workforce and renegotiate too generous collective bargaining agreements.

However, creditors might elect to convert their claims to equity. As of December 31st, the company had close to €8.4 billion in long-term financial debt as well as nearly €16 billion in short-term liabilities. In order to convert those debts into equity, the number of shares would roughly have to be tripled. Existing shareholders would be massively diluted. Any investor who bought his or her shares before the coronavirus crisis would be unlikely to break even on his or her investment for years, if ever.

There is of course the very reasonable possibility that the threat of bankruptcy is only a bargaining chip for the company's management. Given the potential negative consequences for thousands of employees and their future pensions, the government might refrain from demanding too big concessions. Nonetheless, investors should be mindful of the possibility of a bankruptcy and the potential consequences.

Conclusion

For current Lufthansa shareholders, who bought their shares pre-coronavirus, a bankruptcy would most likely amount to a catastrophe. The stock could however become interesting for new investors, as they would be able to acquire a stake in a more lean group that has been relieved of pension liabilities and excess personnel at a price that would be likely to (then) factor in the inevitable dilution.

However, as of now, I believe that a government funded bail out is more likely. That may be anything from very good to very bad news for shareholders. I assume that whoever is not able or willing to live with a risk and uncertainty will have already fled airline stocks by now. So I see no point in selling existing Lufthansa positions right now. On the other hand, neither would I necessarily rush to buy the stock at this point in time. For the time being, investors should wait for clarity with regard to whether it will indeed come to pass and if so at which conditions.

