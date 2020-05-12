ServiceNow: Mission Critical At Scale

The number of clients with ACV larger than $1 million has doubled over the last 3 years. As of Q1, it has 933 enterprise clients with over $1 million ACV.

Overview

Founded in 2004, ServiceNow (NOW) is an interesting large-cap opportunity that stands out in the enterprise software space. Its digital workflow platform has become a mission-critical tool across many enterprise organizations. As of Q1 2020, 80% of the Fortune 500 are ServiceNow’s customers. In the near-term, we have not seen any signs of a slowdown as sales remain solid despite the COVID-19 situation. In Q1, the business posted a +30% growth with the number of deals with $1 million of ACV or higher increased by 48% YoY.

Catalyst

In our view, ServiceNow’s strong product-market fit in the enterprise market is its key strength. The company’s IT Service Management (ITSM) workflow platform was the initial entry point into the enterprise market. Today, it has customizable and enterprise-grade workflow solutions built for IT, customer service (CSM), and HR functions.

Unlike some other enterprise tools like CRM or training platforms, an enterprise workflow platform can expand across relevant divisions and still retain much of its mission-critical nature. As an enterprise is a complex organization, workflow functionality plays an important role in any digital transformation, given its capacity to automate, simplify, and improve digital activities. In a lot of cases, IT workflow automation is even a prerequisite to other enterprise digital transformation needs.

Given the mission criticality, ServiceNow's enterprise workflow platform has created a ~$3.5 billion a year business. ITSM has been the traditional use case, though HR and CSM have gained meaningful traction. In Q1 2020, HR and CSM use cases grew by 300 bps while ITSM use cases decreased by 200 bps. As a result, we see growing opportunities across HR and CSM in particular. Moreover, ServiceNow has also teamed up with Adobe (ADBE) to provide an integrated and advanced Customer Experience/CSM offering.

ServiceNow also has a very defensible business. Its product-market fit enables the enterprise market penetration early in the game to increase the entry barrier, while the mission criticality allows it to expand and increase the switching cost. Many SaaS players aim for the enterprise market post-IPO in the hope of better growth and profitability, given the larger ACV (Annual Contract Value). However, many of them also do not have as mission-critical offerings as ServiceNow. Often, this results in workarounds that create a longer sales cycle that shows up as typical sales execution issues brought up during one of their earnings calls.

On the other hand, ServiceNow does not have such problems. Over the last 3 - 4 years, the number of ServiceNow clients with ACV greater than $1 million has more than doubled to 933 in Q1. In the next two quarters, we expect it to land its 1,000th large enterprise client. The company’s annual marketing event that will be held online for the first time in Q2, in particular, will potentially accelerate the progress. Based on the Q1 earnings call, there have been 100,000 registered audiences for the event, which is double the average number of audiences typically seen in the past years.

Risk

We do not see too many long-term risk factors around the stock, aside from the fact that there are limited upside opportunities outside the enterprise market. In our opinion, there is not as critical demand for a workflow automation platform in the higher-velocity, but lower-tier markets such as the SME or midsize companies. In those segments, we have seen players like Appian (APPN) underperforming for some time. At the moment, ServiceNow’s best growth strategy is to stay in the enterprise market and expand both its verticals or use cases.

Valuation

When valuing large-cap growth opportunities like ServiceNow, we consider factors such as growth, scale, and cash flows profitability. Using the rule of 40, which is essentially a proxy to growth and profitability, ServiceNow’s +30% growth and 26% FCF margin mean it surpasses the rule of 40 benchmark by ~16 points. When we look at it in the context of scale, it is even more impressive. By the end of 2019, the company has a $6.6 billion RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation), which it will realize half as much throughout 2020. Given the ~$3.5 billion of revenue in 2019, the company will already secure ~94% of its 2019 revenue for the year.

At the same time, the mission-critical nature of the platform and exposure to mostly enterprise clients mean that the COVID-19 will have little impact on the business, as we have learned in Q1. Considering that and the strong fundamentals and moat, the 19x P/S is highly justifiable. In the peer group, ServiceNow has the best balance between growth and profitability while having the highest Rule-of-40 score of 56. From that standpoint, Okta (OKTA) looks expensive with the ~34x P/S. Splunk (SPLK)'s seemingly low ~9.8x P/S is also driven by its negative FCF margin, which means that its +30% growth may not be sustainable just yet. Furthermore, the high level of fragmentation and competition in the CRM and HCM market may also put pressure on both Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY)'s valuation. Given that Salesforce is a much larger company than its peers, there is also an expectation of slowing growth baked into its valuation.

After Salesforce, we also have not found too many cloud software companies with a strong enterprise product-market fit. The two enterprise-focused companies, Workday and Splunk, for instance, are still less profitable and slower-growing than ServiceNow despite being the smaller companies. Considering the ~190 million shares outstanding, expected revenue of $4.4 billion, and also a maintained 19x P/S, we see a path to $440 per share at the end of FY 2020.

