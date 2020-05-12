Long Ideas | Basic Materials | Brazil

Gerdau Flattened As COVID-19 Pushes Brazil's Long Steel Recovery Out At Least A Year

About: Gerdau S.A. (GGB)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary

Gerdau is going to see sharply lower demand in the near term, but non-residential construction/investment in Brazil should resume in 2021 and help drive a multiyear recovery.

With utilization rates below 70%, Gerdau has strong margin leverage to higher steel demand in Brazil.

Gerdau looks vulnerable to a multiyear reset in North American non-residential construction, but growth in Latin America should more than offset this.

Low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, higher FCFs on capacity-driven margins, and improving post-Covid-19 conditions in Brazil can support a fair value above $3 today.

This had been shaping up as a good year for Gerdau (GGB), with good underlying evidence of growing steel demand on improving vehicle production in Brazil, increasing non-residential construction investment, and recovering industrial