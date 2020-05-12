The U.S. Job Market Is In Serious Trouble. Why An Exuberant Stock Market May Soon Follow - Part 1

Many large and medium-size businesses are also finding that what were once temporary layoffs, are now more likely to become permanent.

The prospect for continuing revenue losses, among small businesses, will likely add to the number of business closures in the next 6 months.

Over 42% of small businesses have already decided to close their doors due to COVID-19. Unless there is a quick economic rebound, many of them will transition to a permanent closure.

Government programs have produced an adverse effect, as we work towards a jobs recovery, by creating disincentives for many individuals to return to work.

We cannot have an economic recovery without a recovery in the number of jobs available to help generate spendable household income.

You may remember, when Bill Clinton was running for election in 1992 against George H.W. Bush, there was a campaign slogan that was developed to get people to focus on what was most important in deciding who to vote for.

That slogan was "It's the economy, stupid".

Today, as incumbent Donald J. Trump prepares for re-election, we might, very well, see a similar campaign slogan appear to reflect what is happening today in the United States.

With the hope for a swift economic recovery, something that will be critical for President Trump to win re-election, we might need to amend the old Clinton slogan to a more fitting and appropriate mantra.

Perhaps this new political slogan should be "It's the jobs, stupid".

Source: The New York Times

We cannot emphasize enough the importance of stopping the massive number of jobs that are being lost in the U.S. economy.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that another 20.5 million jobs disappeared as a result of the impact of the COVID-9 pandemic. Total unemployment in the United States now stands at a whopping 14.7%.

If we have any hope of seeing a quick economic recovery, before the all-important November election, there must be an immediate turnaround in the loss of jobs taking place in our fragile economy.

If the job market continues to crash, you can be sure that another stock market crash won't be far behind.

In another Seeking Alpha article that we penned this weekend, we presented a number of charts, courtesy of Bloomberg, that illustrates the severe decline in U.S. employment.

We won't rehash what we presented in that article, but instead prefer to dig deeper into some very startling data that has recently been compiled by two different research organizations; Main Street America and The Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM.

The SHRM research report was released on May 6, 2020 and was compiled using data obtained from interviews with 375 small business owners, which took place from April 15th through April 21st of 2020.

The Main Street America report, conducted online, surveyed some 5,850 small business owners during the period of March 25th through April 6th of 2020.

The most immediate concern according to SHRM research, is that 42% of small businesses have already made the decision to close their doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: SHRM

Furthermore, of those small businesses that have already decided to shutter operations, approximately 46% were businesses in the all-important service sector of the U.S. economy.

Among the countries that place heavy emphasis on the service sector, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China rank among the top. In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) produces a monthly index that details the general state of business activity in the service sector. This index is regarded as a metric for the overall economic health of the country because approximately two-thirds of U.S. economic activity occurs in the service sector. Source: Investopedia

Source: ISM / Haver

The full ISM report for the month of April can be found here.

The following from the Investopedia website gives a good overview of the kinds of jobs that make up the service sector economy. Oftentimes, referred to as the tertiary industry, it is one of three important components to the job market.

The first economic sector, the primary sector, covers the farming, mining, and agricultural business activities in the economy. The secondary sector covers manufacturing and business activities that facilitate the production of tangible goods from the raw materials produced by the primary sector. The service sector, though classified as the third economic sector, is responsible for the largest portion of the global economy's business activity. The service sector of the economy includes organizations involved in the shipping and transportation industry, such as railroad or trucking, when their sole focus is the process of moving goods. It could also include the transportation of people, such as taxi services, city bus systems and subways. Traditional hospitality industries, such as hotels and resorts, are a part of the tertiary industry, as well as food service providers, such as restaurants. All services received from financial institutions, such as banks and investment brokers, are tertiary in nature. Personal services, including everything from hair cutting to tattooing, can be included, along with services to animals, such as pet groomers, animal breeders and stray animal care facilities. Hospitals, clinics, veterinarians and other medical service facilities may also qualify.

Looking at highlights from the SHRM research report, we find the following information:

A majority (52 percent) expect to be out of business within six months.

54 percent have laid off employees while 22 percent have furloughed employees.

62 percent report a general decrease in revenue while 12 percent report a general increase.

Of those small businesses reporting decreased revenue, 47 percent report losses of 10-30 percent, 41 percent report losses exceeding 30 percent, and 13 percent report a total loss of revenue.

Highlighting the findings of the MSA report, we see that millions of small businesses will be at great risk of closing permanently if the crisis continues for several months.

Nearly 80 percent of businesses responding to the survey indicated that they had already closed temporarily as a result of the crisis.

Results regarding potential permanent closures also reflect profound economic distress.

Nearly two-thirds of businesses responding to the survey indicated that they would be at risk of closing permanently if business disruption continued at the current rate for up to five months, and over 30 percent indicated they would be at risk of closing permanently if business disruption continued at the current rate for up to two months.

This could mean that nearly 7.5 million small businesses will be at risk of closing permanently over the coming five months, and 3.5 million are at risk of closure in the next two months.

These research results indicate a very serious situation for small businesses.

The National Small Business Association, or NSBA, also recently conducted a survey pertaining to the two government assistance programs, known as the PPP and EIDL initiatives. This survey was also conducted online, among more than 980 small-business owners from April 15th through April 18th of 2020.

Here is what the NSBA has to say about current conditions facing small businesses in the U.S.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to wreak widespread economic turbulence unlike anything we've ever seen. Many small businesses have undergone fundamental changes in their businesses-changes which could be long-term-while many others are worried they simply will not make it through this pandemic. In an effort to illustrate the real-world implications of the virus and help policymakers understand the likely long-term effects the pandemic is causing among America's small businesses, NSBA has conducted a survey of more than 980 small-business owners on how the virus is impacting their small business.

Highlights of this survey concluded that:

Nearly all small businesses, 92 percent, say they are very concerned about the economic impact of COVID-19.

Eighty percent say they have experienced reduced customer demand, up from 49 percent just four weeks ago.

Just five percent of respondents who applied for an EIDL loan have received any money so far, only 25 percent have received money under the PPP loan program.

Two-thirds of small-business owners are now anticipating a recession in the coming 12 months compared with just 14 percent in January.

Nearly half of small businesses are not confident in the future of their business.

These are very startling statistics. We do not believe that the gravity of the current situation for small business is appreciated by many stock market investors, since most investors focus on publicly-traded companies. However, it is the privately-owned small businesses that account for many of the jobs that provide household incomes to their employees.

We would like to highlight a few of the charts and graphs, presented in the NSBA report, which measure the experiences of respondents to the survey.

In looking at the various charts and graphs presented therein, it does not appear that the EIDL or PPP relief programs have enjoyed very much success.

Source: NSBA

Source: NSBA

At a time when small business owners needed relief the most, it appears that the government has dropped the ball in providing timely financial assistance.

Based on the myriad of delays and false starts in getting financial aid, many small business owners are not only losing confidence in the national economy, but many also feel that they will be unable to continue to operate their small business for very much longer.

Source: NSBA

Source: NSBA

Surprisingly, a large majority (94%) of these same small business owners are worried about a second wave of the COVID-19 virus appearing, adding to the existing business stress and the financial system's ability to weather another storm.

Source: NSBA

The importance of the small business community to the economic engine of the U.S. cannot be emphasized enough, but the troubles for the job market are also being felt by both large and medium size businesses too.

Take a look at the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as it relates to the overall job market. The numbers have skyrocketed in the past two months.

Some are currently making adjustments to the BLS jobs report, that paints an even darker picture for the future.

We are quoting here from a piece that appeared on the ZeroHedge website:

While it is true that what the BLS reported that the April unemployment rate (UR) was less than expected (14.7% versus consensus of 16.0%) and the drop in payroll employment of 20.5 million was also less than the 22.0 million expected, Standard Chartered bank has calculated that adjustments to the headline unemployment rate push the effective number of unemployed to 42 million and the effective UR rate to 25.5%, higher even than the U-6 underemployment rate of 22.8%. Worse, if one treats underemployed in line with the U-6 methodology, the true April unemployment number would rise to a mind-blowing 27.5%. As the bank's chief FX strategist Steve Englander explains, start with the 23.1 million unemployed as published by BLS. To this add 8.1mn people who have dropped out of the labor force since February (previously the labor force had been growing steadily, so these are likely unemployed). This totals almost 42 Million effectively unemployed. Keep the civilian labor force denominator at February's 164.5 million, which results in a 25.5% estimate for effective unemployment, and if Englander treated involuntary part-time workers as completely unemployed, the resulting unemployment rate would be at 27.5%. Looking ahead at the May data, Englander is similarly gloomy and warns that initial claims have totaled 7 million since the April survey week and there is no sign that continuing claims are turning down due to rehiring or reopening, adding that at this point it does not look like May employment data will show improvement or even stability. The incoming data look consistent with the baseline UR breaching 20% in May, especially if the responses on employed but not at work for other reasons change.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

We never have put much faith in the way government numbers are calculated, especially as it relates to inflation and unemployment.The changes to the way the CPI is calculated (the first change in 1983, another change in 1999 and the most recent change in 2015) are not reflective of the true inflation rate, in our opinion.

We will save that topic, with a detailed discussion, for another place and time.

Another problem that many large and medium size companies are now facing is the unfortunate situation of having to permanently let employees go that they had hoped to put on furlough or a temporary leave of absence.

Many of today's large and medium size companies are also feeling the very real threat of having to file for bankruptcy. The number of brick-and-mortar companies that may ultimately have to resort to Chapter 11 proceedings seems to be growing each and every day.

The number of new job losses, as a result of many of these companies having to close their doors, would be devastating.

We are just beginning to develop a true understanding of how potentially disastrous this would be for the prospects of an economic recovery happening anytime soon.

If you think that the jobs numbers are bad now, just imagine what they could look like under a scenario of further COVID-19 cases re-appearing in clusters due to overly-aggressive states re-opening their economies too soon.

As far as the employment numbers are concerned, the official method of calculation for the Labor Force Participation Rate does not take into account those individuals who have "given up hope" and are no longer even looking for employment.

Source: Real Investment Advice

Take a look at the number of people who are no longer actively looking for a job. It has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Source: Real Investment Advice As hard as it may seem to believe, some 56% of the working population are currently not being counted in the labor force. Source: Real Investment Advice That brings us to one final point. The current programs instituted by the federal government to assuage the unemployment problem has created what some view as an even more serious one; moral hazard. Many of the workers who are receiving a federal subsidy of $600 per week for lost wages are now making more money by not working than they would if they were working. This creates a major disincentive for people to return to the ranks of the employed in this country. There are other reasons why some people may not want to return to work, besides receiving more income by staying at home and not working. There are a number of individuals, who can return to work but won't citing health concerns for themselves and their families. Many of these workers have expressed anxiety over returning to work too soon; placing their own lives in jeopardy. In summary, there can be no economic recovery without jobs. The current job situation is simply untenable and unless rectified soon, we will lose any chance at having a meaningful recovery in 2020. Investors may find that they have not done enough research on the jobs data. If they had, perhaps they would be factoring in the enormous risk it poses to the economy and the stock market. Sometimes, it pays to dig a bit deeper and go beyond just the superficial numbers to get to the real details of the story. We anticipate that the May jobs report will show an even greater underlying weakness to the prospects for small business recovery. Unlike their larger brethren, small business owners do not have the resources to ride out another month or two of revenue declines while many of their unpaid overhead costs continue to mount. This is a make-or-break moment for the U.S. economy. A failure to quickly shore up the job market will certainly mean trouble, not only for many workers, but also for the stock market which seems to have discounted nothing but blue skies and sunshine ahead. We hate to dash the hopes of the bulls, but we are not seeing a risk-reward level that makes us want to rush out and buy equities, especially after an almost 40% rebound rally from the March lows. We'll hide out in cash and precious metals for now and wait for lower prices to materialize later on down the road. As the late, great, Tom Petty used to sing..... "The waiting is the hardest part".

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either our articles or our opinions on Seeking Alpha. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.