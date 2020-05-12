Acerus Pharmaceuticals' (ASPCF) CEO Ed Gudaitis on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCQB:ASPCF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Thank you very much, Melanie and good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus first quarter 2020 conference call. I’m pleased to be joined today virtually by members of our senior management team, Ed Gudaitis, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Phil Savard, our Vice President and General Counsel; and Aura Balboa, our Director of Finance.

Before we begin today, I’d like to comment on forward-looking statements in this call. On behalf of the speakers who follow, investors are cautioned that the presentations and responses to questions on this call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are given as of the date of this call, may involve risk and uncertainty and may include, but are not limited to, the company’s goals, targets, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, expectations, outlook and other statements, which contain language such as believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, will, may and other similar expressions.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in the formulation of forward-looking statements and actual statements may differ materially from those – actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information about the statements, the material factors or assumptions underlying such statements and about the material factors or assumptions that may cause actual results to vary from those expressed or implied in such statements, please consult the press release issued today titled, Acerus Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and the company’s other filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

I would like to now turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for his remarks. Ed?

Ed Gudaitis

Thanks, Bob and welcome everyone to the call. On today’s call, I’ll focus on providing details and color regarding our strategic progress over the past quarter. Bob will provide a detailed overview of the financial results of the company and specific product performance highlights in his remarks.

Before I comment on the strategic and operational highlights for the quarter, I’d like to provide an update on the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on the operations of Acerus. Acerus has been operating in a virtual work-from-home manner since March 13. Our staff had been sheltering in place as recommended by relevant provincial state and federal public health authorities. To date, our staffs have remained healthy and have not been negatively affected by the coronavirus. Our key partners such as Haupt our contract manufacturer for Natesto and Syneos Health, our U.S. commercial provider have implemented their own pandemic plans and have remained fully functional throughout their respective shelter in place periods.

We continue to operate with the business as usual focus, albeit in a virtual manner. As of this week, most U.S. states have implemented some easing of their shelter in place requirements. Many provinces in Canada are reopening as well. We will continue to monitor these developments closely and will adopt our working practices accordingly. Both during the first quarter of 2020 and subsequent quarter end, we continue to execute and to make significant progress against our long-term strategic objectives. I’ll begin by providing a summary of key highlights for Q1 in the period subsequent to the quarter end related to the progress of our U.S. commercial build out.

We are rapidly scaling up our U.S. commercial infrastructure in partnership with Syneos Health. In Q1, we launched our national accounts team whose mission is to improve reimbursement and market access for Natesto in the United States. Our team of national account managers have been in the field for several months now, albeit in a virtual manner and we’ve been able to secure several off-cycle opportunities to negotiate for improved market access for Natesto with key U.S. payers, both PBMs and managed care organizations.

We hope to see the impact of these opportunities unfold in the second half of 2020 and we will announce any particular progress we have made when it occurs. We are currently building our U.S. specialty sales team with Syneos. We have completed much of the preparatory work in mapping the sales territory and preparing the infrastructure to support the sales team. We are now moving to recruit our team with a goal of having the team launched in the second half of 2020. We have completed the hiring of most of our sales leadership that are now focused on selecting our team of specialty representatives.

Similarly, we are currently building our team of field-based medical science liaisons or MSLs in partnership with Syneos. We plan on having our MSL team in action in the second half of 2020, developing our key opinion leaders and educating providers on a differentiated clinical profile of Natesto. Given the importance of medical affairs activities in United States, we will also be enhancing our medical affairs and R&D leadership capability with the addition of a Chief Medical Officer who will be reporting to the CEO.

We have created a COVID-19 task force with our partners at Syneos in order to understand and implement any modifications that we need to make to our go-to-market approach in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic. We will be engaging U.S. urologists and endocrinologists in our planning in order to understand how their practices have been affected by the pandemic and how we need to engage with them differently going forward. We will be implementing virtual detailing and educational tools as part of our ongoing commercial activities, as well we will be leveraging other assets within the Syneos tool chest such as telemarketing and tele-detailing to optimize our go-to-market model in the face of the pandemic and what the new normal will look like as we go forward.

We expect Natesto revenue in the U.S. to increase in future quarters as the U.S. organizational structure is implemented as direct sales activities take place in our Specialty segments and market access and reimbursement for Natesto has improved. We’ve also made significant progress over the past quarter in addressing earlier issues related to the production of Natesto. We’ve been able to secure Natesto active pharmaceutical ingredient, API from our supplier Pfizer. Our contract manufacturer Haupt has also produced a new bulk batch of Natesto that is currently on bulk hold. We anticipate that we’ll be able to implement a Natesto production campaign through the second half of 2020 that will address product requirements in the U.S., Canada and other international markets.

In order to ensure the stability of our Natesto supply chain, we are also looking to invest in the creation of a technical and manufacturing operations capability within Acerus. We will continue to employ in network supply chain model using contract manufacturers. However, we will enhance our internal manufacturing management capability in the second half of 2020 and we will continue to invest in Natesto production process improvements, so that we can ensure a stable supply chain going forward.

The final Natesto related update concerns depending publication of the Natesto’s spermatogenesis study conducted by the University of Miami in the Journal of Urology. While the study has been published online, we anticipate the print publication of these results in the fall of 2020. The publication of this study in a high impact journal demonstrates the impact that studies results can have on clinical practice. We will continue and invest in opportunities to develop the clinical profile of Natesto, so that we can fully differentiate Natesto based upon its clinical benefits as opposed to simply relying on route of administration as a point of difference.

We announced on April 16 that Health Canada has issued a notice of deficiency or NOD for Avanafil. Health Canada has requested the provision of additional quality information related to the Avanafil drug substance in alignment with International Council for Harmonization, ICH technical guidance. Until this information is provided to Health Canada, the Avanafil review process has been halted. Acerus has 90 calendar days to respond fully to the NOD, if Acerus is successful in providing the required information, the MDS process will restart and may take up to 360 days to complete.

Our team is currently engaged with Metuchen Pharmaceuticals and the many partners that make up the Avanafil regulatory and supply chain in order to procure the required data. Avanafil is a complex product with five parties including Acerus involved in various license and sub-license agreements. The required data and support to address the NOD falls within the scope of Sanofi Pharma, who are aware of the issue and are actively engaged in the process to source the information to resolve the issue with Health Canada. Avanafil was not forecasted to be a significant contributor to Canadian revenues until the second half of 2021 at the earliest.

With respect to Estrace, we are continuing to work to complete the manufacturing technology transfer from Recipharm UK to another contract manufacturer. We expect the process to be completed in the latter part of the second half of 2020. Estrace will be returned to market thereafter. As Estrace’s is a legacy asset for Acerus, we do not intend to dilute our focus and invest resources in the promotion of the asset on its return to market. However, we are actively engaged in partnership discussions with potential partners who have the infrastructure and resources in place to bring the product back to market with some degree of promotional effort.

We have refocused our business development activities to ensure we have optimal alignment between our commercial focus and our business development focus, so that we can leverage the investment we were making to build our U.S. commercial infrastructure. We are focusing our ongoing business development activities on end market or near to market prescription assets in urology and endocrinology. Our primary geographic focus is opportunities within the U.S. market with a secondary focus on the North American market. We are actively engaged in several ongoing diligence and partnership discussions that are aligned to this strategic focus. We will be providing further updates in subsequent earnings calls.

We have recently announced some changes to the composition of our Board of Directors. We would like to thank Norma Beauchamp for the numerous contributions she has made to Acerus over a five-year term, as a member of our Board. We would also like to welcome Geoff Cotton as our newest Director. Geoff is an experienced pharmaceutical executive who brings several important competencies to our Board.

First, he has significant experience in building and leading successful U.S. commercial businesses. He also is an MD with experience in Medical Affairs, which are both new competencies within our Board. Finally, he has experience in portfolio commercial strategy and business development diligence and licensing activities, again, competencies that will be strategically important for Acerus as we move forward to strengthen our portfolio.

Finally, we will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to reduce SG&A costs for the balance of 2020. The COVID-19 shelter-at-home situation has provided us with an to evaluate alternative ways of working that do not require significant capital investments in items such as physical space. We’ll continue to look at how we can focus our infrastructure, while leveraging networks and partnerships to create a more cost effective business model for Acerus.

I would like to thank both our internal staff and our partners for all of their hard work over the past quarter as we refocused the company and prepare it for an exciting future going forward. That concludes the review of key operational highlights for the quarter.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Bob for the financial review. Bob?

Bob Motz

Thanks, Ed, and good morning everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company’s results of operations from management’s perspective.

Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period to provide annual operating budgets, and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Now moving onto the results. Total revenues which include upfront and other milestone payments received from out-licensing activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.145 million, compared to $2.156 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019. All this revenue represents product revenue during both the current and prior year period as no milestone or other licensing revenue was received.

The decline in year-over-year revenue was due to the following. First, the voluntary recall of Natesto in the Canadian market in the second half of 2019, second, the ESTRACE drug shot us in Canada announced in January of 2019, and finally, the decision to return licensing rights for Urivarx for the Canadian market to the licensor in Q2 of 2019.

As Ed has indicated, we expect Natesto revenue in the U.S. to increase in future quarters as the U.S. organizational structure has implemented direct sales activities take place in our sales segments and increased managed care coverage is implemented. Cost of goods sold for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $0.2 million compared to $0.6 million for the same prior year period. Q1 2020 cost of sales, as a percentage of revenue is higher than normal due to fixed cost components in cost of sales, most notably the amortization of the ESTRACE in tangible against a smaller revenue base.

Research and development costs were $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus $1.0 million in the comparable quarter a year ago. The reason for the decline is twofold. First of all, in Q1 of 2019 we reflected an accrual for the C$350,000 filing fee with Health Canada for the new drug submission for Avanafil. Second, we reduced both salaries and benefits as well as clinical trials expense in Q1 of 2020 versus Q1 of 2019 reflect lower business volumes.

We do expect R&D expense to increase in future quarters commensurate with the increase in business activity. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined by $0.6 million to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, from $4.2 million in the prior year period. While this decline is expected, given the change in business activity in 2020 versus 2019, the makeup of SG&A is substantially different year-over-year.

A substantial portion of SG&A in Q1 of 2019 was $2.5 million impairment charge against the ESTRACE intangible asset. However, in Q1 of 2020, selling costs related to the standup of the U.S. organization was $2.1 million. In addition, salaries and benefits increased slightly to $0.7 million from $0.6 million in Q1 of 2019. This increase was due to increased U.S. based sales staff offset by lower Canadian headcount during the period.

We incurred a net loss of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Basic and diluted loss per share for the first quarter was $0.01 compared to $0.02 in Q1 of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric we use to assess our business performance for the first quarter of 2020 was a loss of $4.0 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The $2.5 million adjustment to the ESTRACE intangible impairment in the first quarter of 2019 was the substantial reason for the large variance between net loss and adjusted EBITDA in the prior period. Calculations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are in the Q1 2020 MD&A and in the press release issued earlier today.

At March 31, 2020, the company had cash of $18.2 million compared to cash of $5.9 million on December 31, 2019. As Ed had indicated in his remarks, the change in cash reflects the impact of the $18 million or $17.8 million after expenses First Generation private placement that closed in February of 2020.

On February 21, 2020, the company completed a series of transactions with First Generation, with the goal of providing additional capital to realize on its U.S. growth strategy. First Generation is currently the company’s largest shareholder to the – currently the largest shareholder to the company and an entity owned and controlled by Mr. Ian Ihnatowycz, Chairman of the board of directors of the Company.

As part of the transactions, Acerus received $18 million in gross proceeds from the private placement of 449.1 million common shares of the company to First Generation and also converted $11.5 million plus accrued interest of $0.5 million of debt owing to First Generation under the subordinated secured term loan facility with First Generation into 300.1 million common shares.

As part of these transactions, we also made an early principal repayment of $250,000 to our senior debt facility with SWK Funding LLC with a commitment to make additional principal repayments totaling $500,000 in the next 12 months. These transactions were completed on an arm’s-length basis, including under the supervision and upon a recommendation by a special committee of the Board comprised of entirely independent directors unrelated to the parties involved.

The special committee had retained Echelon Wealth Partners as its financial advisor. Echelon issued a fairness opinion on February 12, 2020 that the above transactions were fair, from a financial point of view to shareholders of the company other than First Generation.

Additional information on these transactions can be found in our press releases of February 12 and 21, 2020, we are excited about these transactions as they strengthen and unlever our balance sheet. Going forward gaining better access to capital remains a key strategic priority of the company. As we continue to expand our U.S. operations. We’ll continue to evaluate an array of options to further strengthen our balance sheet and improve our access to capital.

In closing, please note that the financial information provided on today’s call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s quarterly-end SEDAR and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements and accompany notes and management’s discussion and analysis, as well as the annual information form dated March 23, 2020. You can also find these documents posted on the investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared remarks. We’d like to now turn the call over to Melanie for questions. Operator, can we open it up for Q&A, please?

Bob Motz

Thank you, Melanie. This concludes today’s call. I wish everybody a great day and please stay safe. We’ll talk again at our annual meeting in mid-June, as well as our Q2 call, which will be in early August. Thank you. Have a great day.

