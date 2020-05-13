8 Overlooked REITs Beating The Crisis

It is easy to find stocks with strong fundamental outlooks. That may sound glib if interpreted to mean that I have some sort of gift for finding such stocks. Instead, what I am saying is that it is easy for ANYONE to find stocks with strong fundamental outlooks. Certain sectors of the economy are simply better positioned right now and that better positioning is well known.

Here’s the problem. If it is easy for you to see that a stock is well positioned fundamentally, everyone else sees it too. These clear winners become crowded trades and valuation starts to get dangerous. If you look at REITs, for example, it is clear that data centers are well positioned in the stay-at-home economy. So buy data centers right?

Well its not that simple, because everyone knows data centers are well positioned.

While the average REIT is trading at a 24% discount to NAV, data centers are at a 14% premium. We have owned CyrusOne (CONE) and QTS Realty (QTS) at various points in time as these are genuinely good companies and we still hold small positions in some accounts, but valuation is becoming an issue. At what relative valuation are the strong fundamentals fully priced in?

At what relative valuation are the strong fundamentals more than priced in and any performance short of perfection becomes a downside risk?

The true challenge is to find pockets of fundamental strength that are not being recognized by others. I am far from perfect at doing this, and make plenty of mistakes, but at this particular moment in time I believe we have found substantial opportunity.

Our High Yield REIT Portfolio (2CHYP) and our Growing Dividends Portfolio (2GDP) consist of stocks that we believe to have strong fundamental outlooks yet trade at substantially discounted multiples and NAVs. These stocks seem to have been overlooked by the market or falsely lumped in with groups of stocks that are less resilient. There are 8 stocks in particular that I want to highlight.

IRM MPW GMRE GOOD GNL AIV ARR-C TWO-C

Each is resilient through the current challenges but is not being recognized as such. The deep values at which these stocks trade allow us to capture a higher dividend yield while still having a fundamentally healthy portfolio. For each stock we will discuss why it is well positioned to thrive and the core misconception that is causing the market to overlook the strength.

IRM

Iron Mountain (IRM) trades at just 9.4X forward AFFO (S&P Capital IQ consensus) and has a rapidly growing data center business. While presently somewhat small relative to the company, the growth of data centers is not organic in nature so it is the pipeline that matters, not the existing portfolio. Digital Realty (DLR) reported recently and just had its 7th straight quarter of negative same store NOI growth. It is not organic growth that makes data centers strong. It is the pipelines – and IRM has a major pipeline in the space. IRM’s multibillion dollar pipeline in the space is actually bigger than the pipelines of some of the data center pure plays. Therefore, its growth outlook actually eclipses that of DLR while IRM trades at less than half of its AFFO multiple.

IRM’s market price is cheap due to misconceptions about its records information management or RIM business. Conventional wisdom states that the world is digitizing, and therefore paper based information is going away. As we will see with all of the misconceptions discussed in this article this is based on a grain of truth - Paper documentation is in fact declining. This fact, however is being inappropriately applied to IRM. It is the assumption that paper documentation declining means the death of the RIM business where the error has been made.

The RIM business is a logistics engine that so happens to be presently used for the storage of paper documentation. As the world changes, this engine can adapt to whatever the needs of the time happen to be. Most recently, IRM used its vast logistics network to store and distribute massive amounts of personal protective equipment or PPE for national healthcare providers. Logistics of this caliber can be used for anything and everything. They store and protect fine art. They store police videos.

Anything that needs to be picked up and stored or distributed across the country, Iron Mountain is the best equipped to handle. This is why IRM’s RIM business has continued to grow even as paper goes away. In fact, RIM just delivered record revenues as it organically grew both NOI and margin in the first quarter. From the press release

“Our core Global Records and Information Management business continues to demonstrate durability, with organic storage rental revenue growth of 2.1%, and a 230 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin.”

Essentially the market has mistaken IRM’s vast logistics network as a paper business. In reality, it is a logistics business that happens to have historically been good at dealing with paper. This misconception allows us to scoop up shares of a strong and growing business at less than a 10X multiple.

MPW

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has had impressive growth for the better part of a decade as its dominant presence in hospital ownership makes it the go-to capital provider for hospital operators. Their standing as market share leader allows MPW to maintain high acquisition cap rates which pair nicely with extraordinarily cheap Euro denominated bonds for spreads between ROIC (return on invested capital) and WACC (weighted average cost of capital) greater than 300 basis points.

Until recently, MPW was respected by the market and its price was climbing nicely. However, once coronavirus hit there was a burst of news reports discussing declining hospital profitability as elective surgeries and other high profit margin procedures were being displaced to make room for COVID treatment. This brought about the core misconception that this would cause tenant defaults for MPW.

there are a few pieces of information that I believe the market has not properly factored in.

MPW works with some of the best operators which have high EBITDARM coverage of rent at 2.7X. Substantial government relief has come in for hospitals to get them through this difficult time Demand for high profit procedures is still there, it is just deferred. The profitability was rebound strongly once normal operations resume.

MPW collected 96% of rent in April and its FFO/share is largely uninterrupted. MPW was among a small handful of companies to maintain its 2020 guidance.

Thanks to the misconceptions, this growing market leader can be bought at just 10X forward FFO.

GMRE

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a medical office REIT that specializes in tenant underwriting. It has been accretively raising capital and quickly putting it to work in MOB (medical office building) acquisitions. Much like MPW, it was earning the market’s respect until coronavirus hit.

GMRE dropped like a rock, losing a significant portion of its recent outperformance.

In essence, the market fears that tenants will not pay rent as MOBs are experiencing similar displacement of profit centers that is affecting hospitals.

I believe the market has missed the underwriting specialty of GMRE. Their counterparties are not your average MOB operators. GMRE’s portfolio averaged 4.8X EBITDARM coverage of rent so they have a substantial cushion before rent is threatened.

It is this underwriting strength that led to successful collection of 96% of April rent and 76% of may rent. That which has not yet been collected is being deferred until operators resume profitability at which point it will be repaid. GMRE is currently trading at about a 13.6X forward multiple.

I cannot emphasize enough how much better positioned GMRE and MPW are fundamentally as compared to the big healthcare REITs like Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR). Senior housing is getting decimated from a combination of oversupply and inability to move tenants in given the disease risk. Welltower had to cut its dividend and Ventas is likely to follow suit. Quite simply, MPW and GMRE had EBITDARM coverage ratios of 2.7X and 4.8X, respectively while VTR and WELL are in the 1.0X to 1.5X range across their property types.

A cushion makes a big difference and proper underwriting of tenants makes a big difference.

GOOD

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) collected 98% of April rent which is far and away better than the big triple net REITs. What is the difference?

GOOD picks their tenants and properties carefully. They ensure tenants have steady cashflows and that the properties they lease from GOOD are mission critical. It requires extra work to find tenants of this nature, but it represents true value creation. That value shows up in 2 key ways.

Better rent collection in times like this Higher cap rates. By sourcing non-rated but high quality tenants GOOD gets 50 to 75 basis point higher cap rates compared to comparable tenants that are rated by an agency.

Over the span of the portfolio and over many years, the extra work that goes into GOOD’s acquisition sourcing makes a huge difference.

GOOD has often traded at a sizable discount to peers because it is externally managed. Many externally managed REITs are misaligned with shareholders and many of them should trade at a discount, but the market is using too broad of a brush. GOOD has demonstrated over its long track record that its management is well aligned with shareholders. Going through the financial crisis GOOD maintained its dividend and in order to do so the external manager voluntarily waved its fees such that the REIT could continue paying its dividend.

If that is not alignment, I don’t think I have ever seen an aligned management team.

GOOD’s steady cashflows that come from better property types and healthier tenants are available at a roughly 10.5X FFO multiple. GOOD is cheaper than the big triple nets and is collecting significantly more rent in the current crisis. Better fundamentals at a cheaper price.

Global Net Lease

While we are on the subject of triple nets, Global Net Lease (GNL) also collected 98% of its April rent which again is vastly better than O, ADC, NNN, SRC and FCPT.

Rather than proprietary underwriting practices like GOOD, GNL’s strong rent collection came from the sheer quality of its tenant base. GNL simply has more investment grade tenants than the other triple net REITs. It was also aided substantially by its minimal exposure to retail. Based on the conference call it looks like may rent collection will come in strong as well.

The reason for GNL’s cheapness is that the market doesn’t trust management based on guilt by association since GNL came from the ARC family of companies which also spawned ARCP, now called VEREIT (VER), which was involved in a significant accounting scandal. I get why this bothers people and I look at all of GNL’s documents with an extra level of scrutiny, but I generally dislike the concept of guilt by association. These are different people who were not involved with ARCP’s accounting scandal. Thus, the main thing we are concerned with is the culture. Companies have cultures and as they were from the same parent company they likely have the same culture. This is a risk factor to consider and likely warrants some level of discounting. That said, the discounting is extreme as the roughly 8X multiple is fully half that of many triple net peers that are fundamentally performing worse than GNL.

It honestly baffles me that the market is still willing to pay 15X plus multiples for the retail triple nets when the damage is so demonstrable through failed rent collections. I’ll take the stronger fundamental performance of GNL and GOOD at 8X and 10.5X instead.

AIMCO

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) or Aimco is a REIT that we have had our eyes on for a long time. We like its mix of high end and low end apartments as the slightly difference sensitivities of each class provide it internal diversification throughout an economic cycle. For most of recent history, AIV has been too expensive for us to consider, but it fell quite substantially in the market crash allowing us to pick up some shares.

Source: SNL Financial

We don’t see anything specific to AIV that the market disliked. It is more that the apartment sector in general fell too much.

Now that the data is coming out, it looks like the drop in apartments was a bit overdone as the sector is generally faring quite well. There are a series of reasons why apartments are well positioned.

Apartments are essential by nature. It is the place in which people are being quarantined. Because of this, paying rent is the number one priority of many people. Government assistance is sufficient in many cases to cover rent. Enhanced unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 shutdown and the $1200 checks that went out go a long way to covering rent over the next few months. AIV’s high end properties are tenanted by a cohort that was less impacted. The majority of job loss is in the service sector while the white collar jobs of tenants of high-end apartments have fared relatively better.

Aimco’s roughly 15X FFO multiple is quite inexpensive for apartment REITs. We view it as a value play on a great sector.

ARR-C and TWO-C

Something very wonky has happened in the agency mortgage REITs. In the initial shock of the crisis, liquidity dried up in the repo market and risk premiums blew out. The market values of their securities dropped which caused margin calls to hit large swaths of the sector. Without repo liquidity to finance, the agency mREITs were forced to sell massive chunks of their portfolios into the pricing void - book value was lost. Most of the agency mREITs lost somewhere in the vicinity of 30% to 60% of book value in what was essentially a liquidity crisis.

The incredible factor of this is that their portfolios were never fundamentally at risk. At all points in time the securities were backed by the U.S. government making them somewhat default proof. It was a matter of markets freezing up and now that the Fed has injected an enormous amount of liquidity stability has returned and operations are back to normal. Net interest margins look quite healthy right now and have actually increased mildly. Most of the Agency mREITs have dramatically reduced leverage so going forward they are more safely positioned than they have been in decades.

The book value loss, while 1 time in nature, is permanent. That value is gone. The common stock prices dropped materially and this drop was entirely warranted. It is in the preferreds, however, that the market got it wrong. Since these companies are now stable and have easily enough income to cover the preferred dividends, the preferreds should largely still be trading near par.

At first we looked at Annaly (NLY) preferreds which were briefly available for less than $18 and those have since recovered, A couple opportunities still exist today in the preferreds of Armour Residential (ARR) and Two Harbors (TWO), specifically ARR-C and TWO-C.

As long as fundamentals stay above a certain level of stability the preferreds are in a great spot. Given the now lower leverage and rising net interest margins we find stability to be the most likely outcome. ARR-C and TWO-C trade at $21.79 and $19.30, respectively.

TWO has a few different preferreds to choose from, but between current yield and discount to par we find the C series slightly more opportunistic than the others at current pricing.

The benefits of specialization

The market is not dumb, it is just a big place and there are too many stocks for the major players to analyze individually. From a 1000 foot view, the market is generally correct in its assumptions.

External management generally is worse.

Healthcare operators are mostly struggling with profitability right now.

Paper based businesses generally are being obsoleted.

Preferred stocks usually become risky when the commons are volatile.

We take a more granular approach. Since all of our efforts are focused on REITs we can take the time to look at individual stocks from the bottom up and when these REITs are looked at individually it becomes clear how they are the exceptions to the rule. These individual stocks have fallen through the cracks causing their market prices to be far too low relative to fundamentals. This means higher FFO yields which support higher dividend yields as well as the potential for capital appreciation as market prices eventually return to intrinsic value.

