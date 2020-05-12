IDV: Not The Best Income ETF

However, the fund has historically underperformed and dividend growth has been negative in the last 5 years.

Thesis summary

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) invests in international (non-U.S.) equities with a focus on achieving high yield. The fund does not have a great track record, but at the time of writing, this offers a juicy 9% dividend yield.

Overall, I think the fund is lacking in a lot of areas but could be a good way of diversifying your portfolio without much effort.



ETF Overview

The IDV is a fund launched by BlackRock in 2007 and it aims to track the performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index. This means it holds international companies that pay “high” dividends. The fund provides exposure to quality international equities and is competitively priced, at a 0.49% expense ratio. Below we can see the fund's main holdings and segment distribution.





Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the pie chart, the fund is quite heavily invested in the financial sector, 37.57%, followed by Utilities, 15.28%. This is certainly an interesting mix in terms of sector, but it is simply the result of the fund searching for high-dividend yield.

As far as the holdings go, there aren’t many household names, but Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) (OTCPK:CMWAY) stand out as a couple to me. The interesting thing is the top ten holdings account for almost ⅓ of the fund and total holdings are 123. To this extent, the fund isn’t incredibly well-diversified. As far as the dividend yield goes, IDV offers a trailing 12-month 9% yield.



Performance

Source: Ycharts

The chart above shows how IDV fares in comparison to some of its peers. We can see the total return price over the last 10 years for the IDV, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

The chart above has 2 clear “winners” and “loser”. Both the Vanguard funds have grossly outperformed IDV and SDIV over the last decade. This can be attributed in large part to the fact that U.S. equities have outperformed the rest of the world in the last decade. However, IDV has done a lot better than the Global X SuperDividend ETF and would have still netted a positive 6.95% return. When looking at Betas, the results are the same, with the Vanguard funds showing lower volatility as well as higher returns.

The past performance does not paint a pretty picture for IDV, but there are still plenty of things to like about this fund.



What I like about IDV

While the fund has experienced some performance issues in the past, there are some positive takeaways.

Firstly, let’s talk about the dividend. The fund has historically returned around a 5% dividend yield. However, after the recent market fall, the fund now has an implied dividend of around 9%, which is potentially a nice return. However, indeed, the fund does not have a stellar track record of dividend growth. Over the last 5 years, the dividend has decreased by 3.17%. The nature of the fund is to search for high yield, which can be good in the short term but poses some risk regarding capital appreciation and dividend growth in the long term. But at today’s valuations, this may indeed be a good time to get in on a very attractive yield.

The other factor which makes the fund attractive is geographical diversification. Every portfolio should be well-diversified and the fund offers American investors an easy way to gain exposure to quality companies abroad without the need to do much research or invest much time in the process.

Finally, since the fund is over 50% financials and utilities, let’s talk about these two sectors. Exposure to utilities is certainly not a bad idea given the current state of the market and uncertainty about the future. Financials, on the other hand, have suffered a lot more volatility but given investors some very good returns. As I mentioned in my Bank of America Corp. (BAC) article, financials, in general, seem somewhat undervalued. having been unfairly hard hit by the current market correction.



Risks

There are, however, significant downsides to this ETF. Firstly, the search for high yield has certainly damaged the long-term returns of the fund. High yields are often unsustainable and can lead to capital depreciation and dividend cuts. Referring back to the performance chart, the best ETF out of the four has been the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, which looks for dividend growth rather than yield.

The other concerning thing has to do with exposure to financials. Even though I mentioned that financials seem undervalued, this isn’t completely unwarranted since the sector could be very much adversely affected by lower or even negative interest rates. This depends on which view you take on the economy, but it seems unlikely that we will see higher interest rates any time soon, with the market now more dependent than ever on Fed stimulus.



Takeaway

My rating on the fund is neutral. At the current price, it offers an attractive yield of 9%. However, the overall fund strategy does not seem efficient to me. The fund can be a good way to diversify holdings, but it is lacking on a lot of fronts, including dividend growth and exposure to technology, which will no doubt be the highest returning sector in the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.