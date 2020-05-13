How To Retire: Stop Talking About AT&T

For years, AT&T has been one of the most talked about stocks in the Seeking Alpha universe.

But seriously. Can we talk about something besides AT&T?

There’s probably not a stock written about on Seeking Alpha much more than AT&T (T). And, by and large, SA contributors are bullish on the stock. We have no problem with this. In fact, even though we don’t cover the stock (no rating on AT&T), we understand the appeal. Since the breakup of Ma Bell in 1982, there’s probably not a legacy American company that has moved with the times and innovated like AT&T. Look no further than the forthcoming HBO Max from WarnerMedia if you need proof.

That said, the emotion that surrounds AT&T rivals that of battleground high flyers such as Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL). When you stop and think about it, that’s kind of crazy. Of course, you can argue that it’s crazy to shy away from non-dividend paying screamers such as TSLA and NFLX. Had you put all your money in these names years ago, you would be set up quite nicely today. But that’s not the world we run in. We don’t like to mix emotion with our stock picking, and certainly not with our plans for retirement.

That’s where we have a small (and we stress small) bone to pick with AT&T. Not the company. Not even the stock. Rather, the time, energy, and emotion used discussing, defending, and dying by the stock. It would be crazy to think investors, particularly those who comprise the Seeking Alpha community, have put all of their eggs in one basket with AT&T, but it’s a question worth asking.

If you’re one of those people often referred to as an AT&T “permabull,” how much of your portfolio does AT&T comprise?

If it’s more than a few percent, we’re concerned. And you should be too.

The reason for concern goes beyond the basic tenet of building and maintaining a diversified retirement portfolio. It treads into the very real possibility that an obsession with AT&T, or any other stock for that matter, can cloud your mind to other opportunities. When one stock becomes something resembling a hobby or, worse yet, an obsession, it also can become a time suck. You’re way better off putting your time to work to learn a strategic disciplined style of investing rather than overcoming the obstacles put forward by AT&T bears.

Investing in stocks for retirement, particularly if you’re going after consistent dividend income, is a lot like eating a well-balanced diet. You might love bananas, but you’re going to run into trouble if you eat bananas and only bananas all day long. So maybe you throw in some Metamucil to offset your banana consumption. And look at that, The Procter & Gamble (PG) owns the Metamucil brand.

PG throws off upwards of $200 in annual income for our hypothetical retired couple, Ted and Mary. And the stock is but one component of a well thought-out retirement portfolio that not only balances well among dividend champions, but also sectors, alternative investments, and asset classes. Ted and Mary, as one example, use their time on Seeking Alpha to focus not on the conversation surrounding one stock, but on the very strategies that have put them in position to a) retire the way they planned and want to and b) ride out unforeseen storms such as global pandemics.

Time management - it’s something we probably don’t consider thoughtfully enough as investors. There are millions of little choices you make every day, all day, as to where you will direct time, energy, and emotion. Steve Jobs dressed the same way every day because he, as the story goes, didn’t want to invest thought into figuring out such a seemingly small task each morning. Mark Zuckerberg apparently followed in his footsteps. It’s the little things like this that separate the great ones from the good enough ones.

Jobs was obsessed with Apple. Zuckerberg is, presumably, obsessed with Facebook (FB). Bezos, Musk, Hastings, and so on. But even these greats (say what you will) know how to diversify their time and holdings and delegate responsibility to produce well-rounded results. If you approach investing the way great CEOs approach running a company, you’re probably in the right mindset. Because it’s more a game of taking a wide view, of scoping out an entire universe to home in on a broad, yet focused strategy that works toward your retirement goals rather than becoming an expert or champion on this or that battleground stock.

A Diversified Portfolio

A more diverse dividend-growth focused portfolio might look something like this:

Source: The REIT Forum

It's perfectly diversified? Clearly it's not. We can see that AAPL has grown to represent 9.7% of the portfolio value. That's pretty heavy. For dividend growth investors, the low yield may be a major factor as well. Consequently, this investor may want to focus on building up other positions to improve diversification.

So what are the other stocks in this sample portfolio?

Ticker Company Name (ESS) Essex Property Trust (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust (MO) Altria Group (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (AMT) American Tower Corp (CONE) CyrusOne Inc. (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc (KO) Coca-Cola Company (AVB) Avalonbay Communities (PLD) Prologis Inc (HD) Home Depot (O) Realty Income Corp (NNN) National Retail Properties (T) AT&T Inc (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc (AAPL) Apple (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd

This portfolio spans dividends payers from several sectors, but it also emphasizes REITs as a major part of the portfolio. REITs benefit from avoiding corporate income taxes, which leave them with more cash for paying dividends. Those dividends are taxed at a slightly higher rate for most investors, but the difference is small compared to the savings enjoyed by the company in avoiding corporate income taxes.

REITs can invest in several segments of the economy. They aren't just apartments or retail properties. DLR and CONE both operate datacenters. They benefit from an increase in the volume of data transferred online. That's not typically thought of as a "real estate" area, but REITs were the most efficient structure for owning the underlying real estate. Consequently, they offer investors an efficient way to access that market.

AMT operates cell towers and it's a rather small oligopoly for the major players. They are able to achieve economies of scale on operating the tower locations, so they deliver value to the other companies. Do AT&T and Verizon both want to sink capital into buying towers right next to each other? Probably not. AMT can build the tower and lease space to both AT&T and Verizon. Then they can look to lease space for T-Mobile (TMUS) at the same tower. For each telecommunications company, leasing the space from AMT is cheaper than building or buying it themselves. Yet AMT can benefit from leasing to more than one customer. Meanwhile, AMT is able to operate as a REIT to be more tax efficient.

A Brief Overview of ESS

We want to briefly discuss one of the REITs we consider quite attractive today. We have a buy rating on Essex Property Trust. ESS is one of the best apartment REITs. They've grown their dividend for 26 consecutive years, have a great management team, and delivered exceptional since going public. The following index card gives a brief overview:

Source: The REIT Forum

We want to highlight the discount to NAV (net asset value). In the chart above, you can see that the price to NAV ratio is only 0.80. For apartment REITs, this has been a useful indicator. Share prices tend to move in the same general range as net asset value, though a few large discounts have occurred:

Source: TIKR.com

The price-to-NAV ratio has touched down near .60 on a few days in the last 12 years. However, those were at the very bottom amid major panics. It has only spent a few months in total at price-to-NAV ratios around .80 or lower in the last 12 years. The vast majority of that short period was in the Great Financial Crisis (Great Recession).

Net Asset Value for ESS

We also can see that ESS has done a great job of delivering long-term growth for shareholders by eyeballing the long-term chart for price and NAV:

Source: TIKR.com

You may notice that the black line for net asset value tends to run in a trend. Part of that trend is due to the nature of a median estimate. As analysts who are late to catch up, they move their estimates toward the rest of the group. The line recently started dipping. It might dip a little more, but we already have a significant margin of safety built in.

Same Property NOI

How did ESS deliver those returns to shareholders? They grew Same Property NOI:

Source: REITbase.com

That’s a pretty clear recipe for success. Keep leverage low, grow same-property NOI, and raise dividends each year while keeping the payout ratio low enough to give yourself more room for safety.

As a reminder, NOI stands for “Net Operating Income.” It's equal to the revenues on a property minus the expenses. When same-property NOI grows, it means the rental revenues increased by more than enough to offset growth in expenses. That happens for two reasons. One is simply that rental revenues have been rising. The other is that margins have expanded gradually over the last several years. We expect that trend to continue due to the greater use of technology in the management process. Technology enables the REITs to handle tours with fewer staff members in the office and to reduce the work that goes into preparing renewal offers.

Gains to margin probably won’t be steady from year to year, but we expect a net increase to continue over the next few years. Of course, this year could be a bit bumpy given the impact of a pandemic.

Conclusion

Investors should avoid putting too much emphasis on only one stock. Paying more attention to one stock because it's fun to debate is fine, but it shouldn't overwhelm your time for doing research. You probably want to be more efficient in your research. That's why you come to Seeking Alpha. You want an opportunity to get information and ideas from other investors and analysts.

That's why we are here. That's why the site exists. You can find a few analysts who reliably produce good research and leverage their work to assist your process. If you enjoy our work, please hit the "follow" button next to our profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCO, CONE, DLR, ESS, FRT, NLY.PF, NLY.PI, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.