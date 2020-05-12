UNG: The Bullish Case For Natural Gas

Natural gas has taken a hit this year as inventories have strongly risen against the 5-year average.

Over the past few months, investors in the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) have caught some relief as several quarters of strong selling have abated somewhat.

While I am cautiously bullish natural gas, I believe that UNG faces headwinds in the form of roll yield which will make the trade a difficult one. However, based on current fundamental analysis, I believe the numbers are starting to favor a long trade in natural gas at this point.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

When analyzing a commodity, it makes a lot of sense to start from the 5-year range perspective.

What the above chart shows is the total level of natural gas inventories on a weekly basis segregated by week of the year. The dotted line shows the current year as it is unfolding while the shaded region shows the range of where the prior 5 years unfolded for that specific week.

The power of a chart like this is that at a single glance we can compare current levels to historical levels on a seasonally-adjusted basis. This allows us to immediately see if recent history has been bullish or bearish, as well as get an understanding of where we currently stand.

For example, the supply and demand balance has been quit bearish this year as seen by the growing distance between the current year numbers and the 5-year average. What this tangibly means is that throughout this year we have seen supply outpacing gas demand which has resulted in inventories growing higher than seasonal norms.

The reason why monitoring inventories vs. the 5-year average matters is that there is a direct correlation between the price change of natural gas and the relative level of inventories.

As you can see in the chart above, since early 2019, natural gas inventories have been increasing against the 5-year average in most months. And during this time period, we have witnessed natural gas fall from over $3.50/MMbtu to today’s levels of around $2 – a drop of nearly 50%. What this basically shows is that it makes a lot of sense to understand where inventories stand against the 5-year average and what the key drivers of the balance will be going forward.

Put simply, the reason why inventories have been accelerating against the 5-year average this year has been driven by a few key things. First off, the winter was fairly mild as seen by the below-average residential demand.

Unfortunately, the gas bulls didn’t receive much of a benefit from heating demand during the winter as seen in the chart above. And unfortunately, while this year started strong for industrial demand, the economic contraction will almost certainly show lower consumption when the monthly data becomes available.

And an additional bearish influence has been that production continued to set new highs throughout all but the last month of available EIA data.

While production has been incredibly strong, ongoing losses in drilling activity will almost certainly reverse this trend in the immediate future.

And this is where the picture starts to become bullish. Essentially, we have a situation in which the low prices of crude oil (as well as natural gas) has led to a decline in outright drilling activity as seen in the EIA’s dataset. Short-term datasets like the Baker-Hughes data show that the above trend has accelerated and that the drilling activity has plummeted.

What this basically means is that over the next few weeks to months, we are going to see a correction in the total amount of natural gas produced. This correction will lead to inventories tightening against the 5-year average which will likely head to an increase in the price of natural gas.

The situation is potentially becoming even more bullish as NOAA’s current forecast is calling for above-average temperatures across most of the country.

The reason why temperature is important to monitor for natural gas traders is that one of the largest swing volumes of gas demand is power burn for air conditioning during the summer. Put simply, the hotter the weather, the greater the demand for electric generation. This pattern can clearly be seen in the data with this year seeing electric demand at seasonal highs (and based on the current forward, we can expect this to remain above the 5-year range throughout the early summer).

As demand rises due to warmer temperatures, inventories are likely to fall or slow the pace of builds. When this is combined with plummeting production, the case for gas becomes quite bullish.

Roll Yield

Despite the fact that the underlying fundamentals for natural gas are starting to look quite bullish, we’ve got a bit of a problem: UNG doesn’t track natural gas very well over lengthy periods of time. As you can see in the following chart, over the past few years, UNG has lagged the outright performance of the front contract of natural gas quite poorly.

As can be seen, there is a clear difference in return between UNG and Henry Hub through time. The reason for this difference is due to something called “roll yield”.

The basic idea behind roll yield is that through time, futures contracts converge towards the spot price of any given commodity. What this concept essentially conveys is that the structure (relative position of futures contracts) is highly important for understanding if investors will see gains or losses from roll yield as time progresses.

To understand this a little better, let’s look at UNG’s methodology. UNG is essentially a very straightforward ETF: it holds exposure in front month Henry Hub contract and then two weeks before expiry, it begins rolling exposure into the second month contract.

This process is pretty simple and straightforward, but the problem is that on average, natural gas futures contracts are generally in contango. Specifically, over the last 10 years, 82% of all weeks have seen the front futures contract lower than the second futures contract.

The problem here is that what financial theory (and practice) shows is that futures prices converge towards the spot price of a commodity. This means that since natural gas futures are generally in contango in the front most of the time, roll yield will be negative most of the time because these higher-priced futures will be declining in value in relation to the spot price as time progresses.

This gradual decline as futures converge towards spot is why UNG has lagged the outright price changes of natural gas – it is holding futures which are almost always in contango and therefore gradually declining in value in relation to the spot price.

So while I am bullish natural gas, I believe that UNG has some headwinds to overcome to turning a strong profit. On an outright basis, UNG is likely to increase over the next few months as production declines and cooling demand increases. However, the impact of roll yield means that UNG’s performance is likely going to continue lagging Henry Hub prices.

Conclusion

Natural gas has taken a hit this year as inventories have strongly risen against the 5-year average. Fundamentals are becoming bullish as production is declining and cooling demand is rising. Roll yield continues to impact shares which will be a headwind for UNG to overcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.