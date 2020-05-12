Discover: Great Value For The Price

Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock is an excellent buying opportunity as they will have higher earnings than predicted due to lasting and decisive government stimulus along with being valued cheaper than competitors. As a result, Discover’s fair price should be around $90 per share which means there is a potential upside of 122% from Monday’s closing price of $40.45.

Government Money Isn’t Stopping

The biggest question when looking at Discover currently is are they worth the risk. One reason I believe they are is because they continue to reinforce their balance sheet and are only susceptible to widespread default risk across consumers. While it’s undeniable that this is possible, given the current 14.7% unemployment, I believe that the U.S. Government and Federal Reserve is committed to continuing to support the American people at all costs and in exchange, Discover at all costs.

Let’s look at the Federal Reserve first. By now, most investors recognize that the Fed is willing to support the market as much as it can. This was clear when Jerome Powell said, “we really are going to use our tools to do what we need to do here.” Since the beginning of March, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has increased from 4 trillion to nearly 7 trillion dollars. This is an added 3 trillion dollars of liquidity in about two months. Compare this to the increase from the last 3 trillion dollar increase which took from 2008 all the way to 2014. While it’s too early to tell what the lasting implications of this historic move will be, it does show one thing clearly. The Federal Reserve is committed to doing whatever-it-takes and there's no set limit where the Fed must stop adding to the balance sheet.

Source: The Federal Reserve

Now looking at the fiscal side, the Trump administration has also shown it is willing to put money directly in the pockets of the American People. One way this has been done is through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. While many people have argued that it does not have enough money, or is being somewhat misallocated, its core mission stands. This has allowed nearly 650 billion dollars of funding to go directly to small businesses to continue to pay workers. Beyond that, nationwide we have seen unemployment benefits skyrocket with many people making more money than they were working full time.

Discover is extremely undiversified, but in this instance, that’s a good thing. Unlike most other major financial institutions, Discover isn’t caught up in large corporate loans or anything like that. Discover does mostly one thing and that’s credit cards (although some student and personal loans as well). The nice thing about this is that Discover is invested in the American people. While I’m sure this crisis will cause a lot of companies to default on their loans and many more to restructure them, the government has shown it will support people at all costs.

Portfolio Resilience

Government programs have allowed Discover to fortify its balance sheet against risks and evaluate its loan portfolio before charge-offs increase. Currently, Discover has built reserves with the assumption of 9% unemployment through 2022 and an 18% contraction in GDP. Given these numbers are conservative estimates, I am confident that their current portfolio is ready to weather any potential economic storm coming in the rest of 2020.

In Discover’s Q1 earnings call, they spoke at length about how their loan portfolio compares to the great recession in 2008. While many economists are comparing this one to that one, Discover’s stock price has even moved in similar ways. In 2008, the stock price decreased from it’s initial price of about $30 to a low of $5, a decrease of about 80%. Similarly, Discover dropped from $87 to $25, a 70% move from January of this year.

When comparing their loan portfolios between these times. Management made a few comments that I found reassuring. The first is that Discover’s Open-to-buy ratio has decreased from 5.7x in 2007 to 2.7x today. Open-to-buy is how much higher the credit limit is than the amount used. Because it is lower, there is significantly less risk that borrowers facing financial hardship will run up a significant amount more debt with no intention to pay it off. While this could hinder loan growth in some ways, it will keep default rates down and makes for a much safer portfolio. Additionally, Discover has lowered the percentage of borrower’s they have under a 660 credit score from 26% in 2007 to 19% now. This should also help to prevent Discover from facing a large spike in charge-offs.

Beyond this, Discover continues to build their reserves and remains very well capitalized. Currently they only operate at a Debt/Equity ratio of just under 9x and have a CET1 capital ratio of 11.5%. Because of this, I believe Discover is in a good place to weather any potential economic damage in the coming year.

Discover Is Comparatively Undervalued

Discover’s two closest competitors are American Express (AXP) and Capital One Financial (COF). While each company has a slightly different mix in their loan portfolio and both competitors are larger at 5 times and 2 times respectively, they all can be considered credit services businesses. Without diving in too deep, all of these companies issue credit cards and have their income derived mostly from those credit cards. They were all impacted by the global shutdown hard in Q1 and had unsatisfying results calls. They are also all taking similar steps to strengthen their portfolios to handle tough times ahead.

Despite these similarities, Discover is trading at a considerably lower P/E ratio today than either of it’s two main competitors. As you can see, since 2008, these companies have traded at similar P/E ratios. As recently as late 2018, they all traded at nearly the same ratio. The question becomes, why has American Expresses’ P/E ratio stayed steady at about 13, and Capital One’s even risen from roughly 6 to 10, while Discover’s has moved to 5. In the chart below, you can easily see this difference. I believe this represents a fundamental misvaluation on Discover’s stock and that it should also be valued at about 10-15x earnings. For that reason, I believe we will see Discover move to at least a P/E of 9x on the conservative end.

Source: MacroTrends

Risks

I think that there are enough risks that it would be foolish not to mention it. The biggest of which I see is the quality of their loan portfolio. While I talked in detail earlier about how it’s quality is significantly better than 2008, and it is, there is always the risk that the numbers are wrong. One big problem I could see is that because there has not been significant economic hardship in many years is that many consumers have significantly higher credit scores than they should. If it were to turn out that the average credit scores appeared higher than they potentially should be because of their nature as lagging indicators, we could see more charge-offs than expected.

I believe this is where Discover’s Skip-A-Payment plan is actually an asset. The Skip-A-Payment plan allows customers to defer their payments because of Covid-19 hardship by up to two months. While they say as of now, this will not affect participants' credit limits, it will give them more information about which borrowers are more at risk of defaulting. By looking at their behavior when they resume paying, either in 1 or 2 months depending on the person, Discover will be able to better adjust their portfolio to make sure they are adequately capitalized and can limit their exposure. While many banks have similar programs and this isn’t necessarily a source of potential alpha, I do believe it is a good idea to mention it and address this risk.

Beyond that, Discover’s biggest risks I see are if monetary policy becomes inflationary, which feels unlikely currently but could significantly eat into their Net Interest Margin if rates aren’t raised in response. Additionally, if we see a more ‘L’ shaped recession where the government stops supporting the people, despite what has been said, then there is a chance Discover’s customers could use their credit cards as a financial support and eventually default on this debt. Luckily, I believe this chance will be mitigated by information from the Skip-A-Payment program, along with Discover’s current lower open-to-buy ratio of 2.7.

Although there are notable risks holding a financial company as we face recessionary headwinds, I feel Discover is capitalized well enough and has a strong enough loan portfolio to withstand this event.

Valuation

The first step in finding a fair valuation is projecting out earnings. In Discover’s case, there are 3 main factors driving earnings. Loan Growth, loss provisions, and net interest margins. Let’s look at loan growth first. Total loan receivables in Q120 was 5% higher than Q119 at about $93 billion. This takes into account the decline between Q4 and Q1. Without that decline, loans were growing at about 2.5% quarter over quarter. On the other hand, between 2020 and 2019, net loan receivables only expanded 1% due to a significantly higher provision for credit losses. Before, it had also been growing at around 2.5% quarterly.

Moving forward, I believe we continue to see a spike in loan growth of around 3.5% in Q2, followed by stable 1% growth in Q3 and Q4. I believe we will see a spike because of the Skip-A-Payment plan. Card members who participate in this plan will take advantage of it by spending more money on their cards. Because a significant number of these card members will be getting money from the government, they will simply see it as something they can pay down the line. This will begin to inflate loan balances short term. After that, loan balances will level out as these card members use more of their credit line, and as Discover is reluctant to continue to increase credit lines and improve new card members in late 2020. In 2021 and beyond, I would imagine we start to get back towards around 6% yearly loan growth.

Looking at credit loss provisions, I think these will continue to stay higher than in years prior due to all of the headwinds our economy faces. I would expect these to remain high in Q2 at nearly 7.5% of total loans, but come down in 2H19 to around 5% and once again down to about 3.5% moving into the future.

Finally, looking at net interest margin, I chose to air on the conservative side. In 1Q19, the Federal Funds Rate stayed at 2.25-2.5% with a net interest margin of about 10.5%. In 1Q20, starting at a Fed Funds Rate of 1.5-1.75% the rate fell 150 bps in the later end of the quarter. This led to a NIM of about 10.25%. Because this change only happened for about a month of the quarter, I estimated that this net interest margin compression could be at worse only 3 times as impactful. I believe the lowest possible Net Interest Margin that Discover could have, even if rates eventually go slightly negative (which I think is unlikely) is 9.75%.

Source: Data from DFS Q1 Report and The Federal Reserve

With this in mind, I project that Discover’s 2020 EPS will end on the higher end of estimates at $3.52. In 2021, I expect to see their EPS increase as well into the 2021 fiscal year and expect an EPS of about $9.80. For these reasons, I would place Discover’s price target at $88.20 as this is a 9x Forward P/E on 2021 estimates. This is a potential 110% increase from Discover’s current price at $42. Because of that, I am extremely bullish on Discover stock moving into the future and I would recommend adding it to your portfolio as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.