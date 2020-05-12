Value Investing Will Come Back: Sometime

The major reason for the decline in value investing over the past decade seems to be connected with the actions of the Federal Reserve and what the Fed might do.

Maybe the question should be about why value investing declined and then ask what this means about what is going on in the stock market and what could happen.

People keep asking when will value investing return, but even though people keep asking about its return, no one really seems to have an idea when it will return.

Funny how discussions keep coming up about value investing.

Why did value investing ever go away?

Why might value investing come back?

Or, why might value investing never return.

Well, Robin Wigglesworth has just written another article on this subject in the Financial Times and his conclusion is somewhat vague.

He ends his quite interesting discussion of the history of value investing, which includes a review most of the major players in the value investing program, with this observation, although not his own:

Devotees of value investing certainly remain unshakeable in their faith that past patterns will eventually reassert themselves. Citing a common saying among adherents, Mr. Wycoft (Bob Wycoft, a managing director of money manager Tweedy Browne) argues that ‘asking whether value is still relevant is like asking whether Shakespeare is still relevant. It’s all about human nature.

I guess Mr. Wigglesworth means, the concept of value investing is not going to go away.

It Goes Back To The Past Decade

The current discussions about the value of value investing generally starts with a discussion of the past decade.

Mr. Wigglesworth begins here as well:

The faith of many disciples (of value investing) has been sorely tested over the past decade. What constitutes a value stock can be defined in myriad ways, but by almost any measure the approach has suffered an awful stretch of performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

One piece of empirical evidence from “the past decade” supporting this fact was the massive movement of funds into passive investment funds during this time, and away from investment vehicles that focused more upon value stocks.

But, this was supposed to end:

Many proponents (of value investing) had predicted value investing would regain its luster once a new bear market beckoned and inevitably hammered the glamorous but pricey technology stocks that dominated the psot-2008 bull run.

This has not happened. In fact, as reported by Mr. Wigglesworth:

value stocks have been pummeled even more than the broader market in the coronavirus-triggered sell-off, agonizing supporters of the investment strategy.

So, here we are. What about value investing?

A Different Picture

I think we should look at this issue in a different way. In fact the whole issue came up in a recent post of mine that included a discussion of value investor Warren Buffet’s approach to value investing at the current time.

This discussion about value investing has caused me to re-focus the picture and look at things in a different way. Let’s take a look at this alternative view.

I have argued in many places that the shift of funds over the past decade, mentioned above, took place because the stock market in the United States experienced almost a constant movement upwards during this time period, reaching one new historical high after another. That is, the whole stock market tended to rise during this time period, so that index funds and other passive investment vehicles kept producing consistent, low-risk investments. Vehicles investing in value stocks could not match the risk-return tradeoff of the passive funds. So money moved.

The reason for this almost constant rise in the stock market was the monetary policy devised by former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke, based on his research on the Great Depression.

Mr. Bernanke’s policy effort was to stimulate an increase in stock prices so as too create a wealth effect that would produce a rise in consumer expenditures, driving the economy forward. And, this is exactly what happened. The economy rose steadily for over ten years, with consumption spending, not investment spending, driving the expansion. The policy was a tremendous success.

The investment community adjusted. Funds flowed into passive investment vehicles and the only times investors appeared to get nervous were the times that they felt the Federal Reserve might be leaving the “Bernanke plan.” And, there were a couple of these situations that I have documented in previous articles over this time period.

The Current Situation

Since the end of February, the Federal Reserve has been on a new path, working to support the financial system against the forces being unleashed by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, what the Federal Reserve has done has been strongly supported by the investment community. In fact, this seems to be the major reason why the stock market has rebounded from its dramatic drop earlier in the year.

This is all good. We need the Fed to help provide liquidity to the banking system and the financial markets. We need to get through this very sensitive situation without the economy facing a cumulative collapse that would only make things worse. And, the concern here is that the “liquidity” problem we now face does not turn into a “solvency” problem of greater magnitude.

But, what is the other major disequilibrium situation that is a part of this picture?

Going Forward

The major problem that I see going forward is that the stock market has become so dependent upon the Federal Reserve that any indication that the Fed’s support is not there or that the Fed’s attention has been drawn elsewhere will result in a reaction… and, not for the good.

The Federal Reserve has basically dominated the United States stock market for eleven years or so and investors have become so dependent upon this support that many market (economic, as well as financial) will not know what to do when the support goes away. In other words, resources have been misallocated, prices are not representative, and interest rates are out-of-line.

For too long, the Federal Reserve has erred on the side of monetary ease in order to underwrite the almost continuous stock market rise we have seen. What we are seeing now is the reality that some day, this dependence is going to have to go away. But, at what cost?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.