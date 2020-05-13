Cresco Labs: Origin House Acquisition Will Hinder Profitability

Cresco Labs is focused on cultivation, more so than its peers.

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is one of the larger cannabis companies in the United States. My last article on Cresco Labs was in September 2019, when I discussed the acquisition of Tryke, a chain of six dispensaries in Arizona and Nevada. I was neutral on Cresco at the time, but a lot has changed since then:

Suffice to say, it has been a busy eight months, and not a profitable one for investors: Share prices are down nearly 50% since my last coverage although they are doing well as of this writing due to positive news on the SAFE Banking Act.

After all these moves, I'm still not tempted to take a position in Cresco Labs. The company is best positioned to capitalize on the booming Illinois cannabis market. However, they suffer from low gross margins, possibly due to their wholesale focus, and relatively poor profitability. The now-completed acquisition of Origin House will exacerbate both issues, at least temporarily: Origin House had even worse gross margins and higher operating costs relative to revenue.

Given that Cresco Labs trades at a slight EBITDA premium to its peers, I prefer to own those peers over Cresco Labs.

Cultivation focus

Cresco differs somewhere from other multi-state operators ("MSOs") in that they have a stronger focus on wholesale product sales and relatively less focus on retail sales.

Cresco Labs generates more of its revenue from wholesale sales than most of its peers. Source: Author's estimates based on most recent quarterly data.

Among other traits, Cresco Labs is well positioned in its home state of Illinois. Through four months, Illinois' retail cannabis sales are up 307% year-over-year and wholesale cannabis sales are up 169%. Most of this growth is thanks to the legalization of recreational cannabis on Jan. 1, 2020, although medical sales are up 73% y/y.

Illinois cannabis sales are up 307% year over year due to medical cannabis growth and the legalization of recreational cannabis. Source: The Growth Operation U.S. Cannabis Sales Report.

Cresco Labs is the leading wholesale seller of cannabis in Illinois. They are the only company with three cultivation licenses, of the 21 licenses statewide. Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Pharmacann each have two licenses while other licensees have one license each. Each license allows Cresco to build 210,000 square feet of cultivation canopy, allowing for a total of 630,000 square feet of cultivation space in a market where cannabis retails for nearly $15/gram - much higher than many other states. To date, Cresco has built out 215,000 square feet of cultivation canopy in Illinois.

Aside from Illinois, Cresco Labs also is building out their footprint in Pennsylvania and has a strong distribution footprint in California after the acquisition of Origin House closed in early January.

Operations

Cresco Labs is not profitable. Last quarter, they spent $34 million on operating costs while generating $14 million in gross profits. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Cresco Labs generated sales of $41 million (+14% q/q) in the fourth quarter with gross margins of 33% (-2 pp). This growth rate is quite modest for the company - they had grown more than 14% for seven consecutive quarters prior to the fourth quarter.

Cresco Labs' gross margins are lower than those of many of their peers, which tend to generate margins of 50%-65%. It's likely that these lower margins are due to Cresco's focus on wholesale cultivation: Vertically-integrated seed-to-sale companies will capture additional margin by getting both the wholesale and the retail profits. However, that focus on cultivation also allows Cresco Labs to sell more cannabis than they might if solely vertically integrated.

Due to high operating costs, Cresco Labs is not profitable. In their most recent quarter, they generated $14 million in gross profits but spent $34 million in operating costs. Aside from IFRS fair value adjustments, Cresco Labs has never reported an operating profit nor a net profit.

Origin House impact: The acquisition of Origin House ("OH") will increase Cresco Labs' revenue but reduce their overall gross margins.

In early January, Cresco Labs closed its acquisition of Origin House. Their results will be included in Cresco's financial figures in the first quarter which will be released later this month.

Origin House's primary business is cannabis distribution in California: Buying from growers and selling to dispensaries. This is a low-margin business. In OH's third quarter, they earned 17% gross margins on C$23 million ($16 million). Fourth quarter results were not reported prior to Cresco's acquisition, but revenue fell - Cresco reported pro forma revenue of $56 million, suggesting OH generated a maximum of $15 million in sales.

These gross margins will reduce Cresco Labs margins, at least initially. Over time, however, Cresco hopes to convert more of OH's sales to products and brands owned by Cresco Labs. This will give the company a broader distribution footprint, allow increased economy of scale in California, and provide higher gross margins than OH alone due to more vertical integration by combining cultivation and distribution.

Cresco Labs lost $25 million from operations and spent $92 million in capex during 2019. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Dashboard.

Struggle for funds: As with many cannabis companies, Cresco Labs has needed to work very hard to build a strong balance sheet. Cannabis stocks have fallen badly since early 2019 and MSOs, hamstrung by 280E taxes and busy expanding nationwide, are not profitable. This has created a difficult situation for cannabis companies.

Last quarter, Cresco Labs lost $7 million on operations and spent a further $41 million in capital expenditures. In total, the company lost $117 million in free cash flow last year. These losses may accelerate after the acquisition of Origin House: OH burned an average of $14 million per quarter (C$19 million) during the first three quarters of 2019.

At the end of the quarter, Cresco Labs had $49 million in cash with no debt.

Since then, the company has closed two sale-leaseback transactions with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and closed a $100 million senior secured credit facility at ~13% interest. They also abandoned the acquisition of Tryke's six dispensaries, saving $55 million in cash for a termination fee of $1.25 million in stock.

After these deals, Cresco Labs should have ~$160 million in pro forma funds available, partially offset by repaying Origin House's short-term loans. Given the run-rate cash burn of Cresco and Origin House, this could potentially last the company for about a year, or longer if cash flow improves.

Thoughts

Cresco Labs is costly compared to peers on an EBITDA basis, and average on a sales basis. Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Comparison.

Analysts expect Cresco Labs to sell $362 million in cannabis over the next year, up 181% year-over-year. The company is expected to report $49 million in adjusted EBITDA profits, up from $8 million over the past year.

These figures put Cresco Labs at a 3x forward sales ratio, average among its peers, and a 24x forward EBITDA ratio, higher than each of its peers.

In my view, Cresco Labs is a bit riskier than multi-state peers like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) due to the ongoing integration of Origin House into the business. When it was independent, Origin House was a deeply unprofitable company that had to take on very costly short-term loans (1, 2) to stay afloat. It will take time and good management for Cresco to cut Origin House's bloated operating costs, transition customers toward more in-house products, and improve profitability.

That said, Cresco Labs also is best positioned to take advantage of the booming Illinois cannabis market and their balance sheet is relatively solid even after taking on $100 million in debt.

Despite that, I'm not tempted to take a position in Cresco Labs. I'm primarily put off by the company's poor profitability thanks to low gross margins and high operating costs while simultaneously absorbing a company with even worse gross margins and higher operating costs (relative to revenue). For a similar pricing multiple, I would prefer to own Curaleaf and Green Thumb—so I do.

Happy investing!

