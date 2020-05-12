Peloton: Subscription Margins Are Coming To Fruition

Thesis

During the speedy emergence of Covid-19 in Q1 of 2020, investors became increasingly worried about Peloton’s potential to survive during immense recessionary pressure with unemployment skyrocketing to 14.7%. The motivation behind the massive selling of the stock was that customers would rapidly lose interest in Peloton's workout bike or treadmill leading to very low demand. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. In reality, customer engagement and demand actually increased and is now at a seasonal high. The Peloton brand is stronger than ever. The increasing margins combined with high customer interaction and low churn proves the viability of Peloton’s model. With a short volume ratio of nearly 22%, potential for more upside looks attractive as shorts are covering positions.

Products

Peloton currently sells two distinct products. The Peloton Bike and Peloton Treadmill. The biggest seller is the Peloton Bike. The Peloton Bike is unique as it offers a large attached screen with access to all of Peloton’s live and on-demand classes offered by verified instructors. The bike currently comes at a cost of $2,245 or $58/month at a 0% APR. The Peloton subscription is priced at an additional $39 per month. Bears often claim the high purchasing cost will inevitably lead to demand weakness in the short-term future. In fact, the demand for Peloton’s products has outrun supply. At the moment, Peloton literally cannot make bikes fast enough. The company now has backlogged orders in every operating region.

Source: Peloton bike

The second and newest Peloton product is the Treadmill. The Treadmill plays in a financial league of its own as it is priced at $4,295 or $111 per month (39 months) at 0% APR. Given the weight of the Peloton Treadmill, it requires entering the home for delivery, which is paused for the time being due to Covid-19. Peloton claims “they do not expect to resume Tread deliveries for the remainder of fiscal year 2020” (Peloton 10Q). While the deliveries of the Tread are paused, production for the Bike is being ramped up, which should more than balance things out.

Source: Peloton Tread

Subscription plan

Peloton’s CEO John Foley often accentuates the value of the subscription. For $39/month you essentially get an unlimited number of classes. This includes the live classes with instructors and a large audience recorded in one of Peloton’s studios along with scenic rides. John Foley has a point since Boutique fitness classes currently cost $34 for a single session. This makes the Peloton subscription plan at $39 for unlimited classes each month a lot more attractive.

Subscribers seem to agree with the value-thesis as they have been increasing at a neck-breaking pace. Q3 2020 (January – March) truly was a breakout quarter. As depicted below, connected fitness subscribers rose from 712,000 to 886,000 QoQ. That is a 24.4% increase in just 3 months. Even more promising is the exploding customer interaction. Quarterly workouts jumped from 24,345 to 44,155 and the average monthly workouts per sub is at an all-time high of 17.7 per month. Covid-19 was expected to be a headwind for Peloton but it has shown to be quite the opposite.

Source: Peloton 10Q

The key to the significant impact of the subscription growth lies in the expanding margin. The subscription contribution margin is characterized as the subscription revenue less subscription cost. The subscription gross margin rose from 25.6% to 57.8% YoY. Given that the subscription cost is widely led by fixed expenses, it has potential to grow to 80% contribution margin over time comparable to software company margins. This is exemplified in the last 10Q: “While there are variable costs, including music royalties, associated with our connected fitness subscriptions, a significant portion of our content creation costs are fixed given that we operate with a limited number of production studios and instructors” (Peloton 10Q). Essentially, a larger audience for Peloton's classes doesn't really have a notable impact on production costs. The studio remains the same size and the instructor and audience remain as well. Scaling the online classes will therefore come at a fairly cheap marginal cost leading to growing margins over time. The Peloton subscription will be a key factor for continued growth in the future and will justify valuation expansion going forward.

Source: Peloton 10Q

Customer churn

A frequent argument made by Peloton shorts is that this is another fitness fad and customers will leave the Peloton ecosystem quickly as they lose interest or motivation. However, the very low customer churn opposes the short thesis. In Q3 2020 customer churn was 0.46% despite 95% of customers being on monthly payment plans. This is especially impressive since Peloton subscribers can cancel their subscription at anytime but they choose not to. The subscription is a significant value-add to the bike for obvious reasons and therefore creates a vital ecosystem. The low churn shows that Peloton subscribers love the product and are very connected to the platform as they workout more and more.

Source: Peloton 10Q

Demand

The recent lockdown measures actually boosted Peloton’s business leading to demand far outpacing supply. In fact, demand is so high that Peloton “paused all cancellable advertising spend in mid-March in the majority of Peloton’s markets. This means that the CAC (customer acquisition cost) is likely to be very low in the foreseeable future. The higher demand becomes increasingly clear when looking at the Google Trends data. Searches for Peloton spiked the week of March 15 when lockdown measures were put in place. A stay-at-home order combined with newfound fear of getting infected with Covid-19 seems to have incentivized people to switch to Peloton products instead of a public gym. The cut in advertising expense will help Peloton to further increase margins as operating expenses decline in the current and potentially following quarters.

Source: Google Trends

Short interest

As of May 8th 2020, Peloton’s short interest is quite high at 22%. With the recent jump of the stock price after the Q3 earnings call, we saw a small amount of short covering which in my opinion is just the beginning. Continuous short covering will quite possibly add fuel to the fire as we saw earlier this year with Tesla’s valuation expansion. Tesla’s short interest was very similar to Peloton ranging from 20-30%. As a result, the stock price shot up from the 300s to a high of $968.99 earlier this year. A similar significant increase of the Peloton stock price definitely doesn’t seem unreasonable.

Data by YCharts

Risk

In my opinion, the main risk that could hinder my thesis is the occurrence of major supply chain issues. In such scenario, Peloton wouldn’t be able to fully take advantage of the increase in demand. Peloton also recognizes this as a potential issue: “we have limited control over our suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistic partners” (Peloton 10Q). However, suppliers seem to have been able to adapt quickly so far but this “incurred significant additional shipping costs to expedite shipments” (Peloton 10Q). Even though the risk is apparent, I do not think it will have a significant impact at all.

A second potential risk is gyms opening a lot faster than expected. However, with the current fear of a second wave of Covid-19, I deem this risk to be quite unlikely too. Until there is an effective vaccine for Covid-19, Peloton’s products will be more valuable than usual and create sustained demand.

Valuation

The current price-to-sales ratio stands at 6.5 times as of May 8th 2020. Even though the ratio has been increasing for the past few weeks, it has been higher in the past. Peloton traded at 7 times sales during the IPO and in December of 2019 when there was a lot more uncertainty around the brand. The recent breakout quarter proves that those doubts were unjustified and therefore the path to valuation expansion is wide open. Peloton is in a much better position currently than it was 6 months ago. I expect that Peloton could eventually trade at 10-11 times sales comparable to other software companies with high gross margins. What's needed to get there is the subscription margin continuing its fast-paced rise. The 10-11 P/S ratio would put the share price at $65-70.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The spike in demand combined with the rapidly increasing subscription margin and member count justifies further valuation expansion. I expect the recent jump in stock price after the widely positive quarterly call was just the beginning. Short sellers will likely add fuel to the fire as they have to cover their positions. This would definitely make the path to a share price of $65-70 at a price-to-sales ratio of 10-11 times possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.