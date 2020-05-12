Equinor: Taking The Necessary Steps To Weather The Current Climate

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, but it did fail to achieve their earnings expectations. As with its other integrated peers, Equinor has certainly seen its financial performance adversely impacted by the steep decline in energy prices that accompanied the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its recent stock market performance reflects that. With that said though, there were still a few bright spots here as at least some parts of the company's growth story continue to play out.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Equinor announced total revenues of $15.130 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents an 8.20% decline over the $16.482 billion that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $58 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $4.732 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 2.223 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter. This represents a 2.07% increase over the 2.178 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that it had in the equivalent period of last year.

The company reduced its dividend by 67% over the previous level, to $0.09 per share per quarter.

Equinor reported a net loss of $705 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.712 billion net profit that the company reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is going to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance showed a marked decline compared to the prior-year quarter. We have seen this at pretty much every other integrated energy company that has reported its results thus far. The biggest reason for this is that oil prices declined significantly during the quarter as a result of the oversupply in the oil market caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As nations all over the world have shut down their economies in a bid to slow the spread of the outbreak, the consumption of energy resources has declined. This has resulted in the world producing 20-30 million barrels per day more than it is consuming. As we can see here, this has caused the price of Brent crude to fall from $66.25 per barrel at the start of the year to $30.18 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

We can also see this reflected in Equinor's price realizations, as shown here:

Source: Equinor

As we can see, Equinor realized an average price of $44.20 per barrel in the most recent quarter compared to $55.80 per barrel a year ago. It should be fairly obvious why this would cause the company's financial performance to decline. After all, if it receives a lower price for each unit of resources that it sells, then the company will bring in less total revenues all else being equal. This means that there is less money available to cover the company's costs and, since few energy companies can cut costs quickly enough to compensate for this, the company will see its profits go down.

As is usually the case with energy companies like this, all is rarely equal. As noted in the highlights, Equinor managed to grow its production compared to the prior-year quarter. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Equinor

This production growth that the company was able to deliver over the past year was the growth story that I have been presenting over the past few years beginning to play out. One of the major drivers of this was new fields in both Norway and the United Kingdom coming online. The most important of these was Johan Sverdrup in Norway. This is the third-largest oil field ever discovered on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, containing an estimated 2.7 billion barrels of recoverable crude oil. This field first came online in October 2019 and Equinor has been been working to ramp-up the production from the field since that time. The field managed to reach a production plateau of 470,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the first quarter, which is the maximum design output of the current phase of the project. The company does not intend to rest on its laurels here, though. The company plans to continue on with the second phase of the project, which will increase the field's overall output to 660,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day by late 2022. This will help to continue to drive Equinor's growth going forward.

As I explained in a recent article, Equinor has recently scaled back its growth ambitions in response to the steep decline that we have seen in the market recently. This is something that many energy companies have undertaken recently as they seek to preserve their balance sheets in this environment. In addition to being the first oil major to reduce its dividend (a few others have since followed suit), the company reduced its capital expenditures and exploration spending. The company intends to invest a total of $8.5 billion this year, $10 billion next year, and $12 billion in 2022 and 2023 in its capital projects. It also intends to invest $1 billion into exploration this year. This is a much lower level of spending than what it originally planned to do, but by focusing its investments on the most promising projects, it still expects to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019 to 2026 period. I will admit that it would be nice to see the company achieve this, but I am not as optimistic about it as management barring a quick recovery in energy prices. I doubt this will happen.

One of the big fears that investors have had about Equinor since the late 1990s is that much of the company's production is in Norway. Norway was widely considered to be a mature market that will be seeing steadily declining production. In response to this, Equinor was working to expand its production internationally into areas like Angola, Brazil, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Only a few years ago, these areas were the ones that were likely to be driving the company's growth story. However, as I pointed out in a recent article, recent large discoveries in Norway such as Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg have given new wings to the Norwegian oil story. In fact, there is a very real possibility that developing these high profile finds could reverse the steady production decline that this country has been suffering from since 2004. We can actually see this in the most recent quarter. As the chart above shows, Equinor actually saw its Norwegian production increase compared to the prior-year quarter while its international production was more or less flat. This may be a good thing, though, since it shows that the company is taking advantage of the opportunities that it gets and is not neglecting any region that could prove profitable.

In conclusion, we can clearly see that Equinor has been impacted by the steep decline in oil prices and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It does appear to be taking the steps that it needs to in order to weather the current climate, despite the disappointment that we take away from the dividend reduction. In addition, management appears to be optimistic that it can continue with its growth story in the current environment, but I will confess that I have my doubts. Overall though, Equinor appears well-positioned for the long-haul.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.